Who is Rowoon's wife? The truth about his girlfriends and rumoured relationships

Rowoon is a prominent South Korean actor, singer, and dancer. He first rose to stardom in 2021 after portraying Jung Ji Woon in the TV series The King's Affection. Due to his celebrity status, the actor has lived most of his life in the spotlight. However, he has managed to maintain some intrigue as far as his romantic relationships are concerned. So, who is Rowoon's wife?

Rowoon is seen at the 19th W Magazine Korea Cancer Awareness Campaign in Seoul (L). The actor arrives at a Gala in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Han Myung-Gu, Steve Granitz (modified by author).

Source: UGC

Rowoon made his professional acting debut in 2016 in the TV mini-series Click Your Heart. He was also a member of the South Korean boy band SF9 between 2016 and 2023. Besides his thriving career, an aspect of his life that has bothered many is his love life. Therefore, many want to know who Rowoon's wife is and the ladies he has been with in the past.

Profile summary

Full name Kim Seok Woo Famous as Rowoon Gender Male Date of birth 7 August 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Current residence Seoul, South Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education Gyeonggi High School, Kyung Hee Cyber University Profession Actor, singer, dancer Net worth $15 million

Who is Rowoon?

Rowoon was born Kim Seok Woo on 7 August 1996 in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea, to unknown parents. His dad used to work in the real estate industry, while his mother is a board game instructor. She also used to run Hagwon, a South Korean private institution that offers after-school education to children and teenagers.

The Gangnam-gu native grew up alongside one older sister. Kim attended Kyunggi High School and then Kyung Hee Cyber University.

Five facts about Rowoon. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He debuted his acting career in 2016 when he starred in the TV mini-series Click Your Heart. Since then, Rowoon has appeared in several other TV series. He gained fame for his roles in The King's Affection (2021), Tomorrow (2022), and Destined with You (2023). His other big screen projects include A Time Called You and The Matchmakers.

Who is Rowoon's wife?

The South Korean actor is unmarried and presumably single, as he has not disclosed details of his love life. However, according to an Instagram video shared in October 2023, The King's Affection actor opened up about his first love.

In the video, Rowoon never revealed the identity of his ex-girlfriend and why they broke up. However, he stated how he treated the lucky girl while she was sick. He said:

When I heard she was sick, I brewed some tea and brought it to her. I lived near Samseong Station, while she lived in Bundang. I'd take intercity bus to bring her homemade porridge.

He added:

Anyone would do that for the person they love.

Rowoon's relationship history

Rowoon has only been in a few rumoured high-profile relationships involving two notable figures in the entertainment industry. Below is a look at his love life.

Sonia Monroy (2024)

Sonia Monroy attends the Maison Mesa fashion show during Madrid Es Moda at Parque del Retiro in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa

Source: Getty Images

Is Rowoon in a relationship with Sonia Monroy? The popular actor is currently alleged to be dating Spanish actress Sonia Monroy. However, neither the Click Your Heart actor nor Monroy have responded to this dating rumour.

The dating speculations between Kim and Sonia emerged in October 2024 after the two were reportedly seen dancing and kissing each other at a nightclub in Milan during Fashion Week.

However, this claim has not been substantiated yet. Meanwhile, Monroy recently filed for a divorce from her husband of seven years, actor Juan Diego López.

Kim Hye Yoon (2019)

South Korean actress Kim Hye-yoon arrives on a purple carpet event at the Seoul International Drama Awards in Seoul. Photo: Jung Yeon-je

Source: UGC

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress known for her roles in SKY Castle and The Girl on a Bulldozer. In 2019, the actress and Rowoon sparked dating rumours following their on-screen chemistry when they played each other's love interests in the South Korean television series Extraordinary You. However, there is no proof that the pair dated in real life.

FAQs

Who is Rowoon? He is an actor, singer, and dancer known for starring in The King's Affection and Tomorrow. What is Rowoon's real name? His real name is Kim Seok Woo. How old is Rowoon? The singer is 28 years old as of 2024, having been born on 7 August 1996. Where is Rowoon from? Rowoon hails from Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. Is Rowoon married? The South Korean actor is unmarried and has never been married before. Who is Rowoon's girlfriend? The South Korean actor is seemingly single as of 2024. Who has Rowoon dated? The Tomorrow star has never been in any confirmed romantic relationship. However, he has been linked to two women, Sonia Monroy and Kim Hye Yoon. How tall is Rowoon? The South Korean singer is approximately 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres) tall.

As Rowoon is not married, there is no information about Rowoon's wife. Many presume that the South Korean actor is married because of his close association with some ladies in the entertainment scene. The actor has been romantically with two women, Sonia Monroy and Kim Hye Yoon.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Amanda Bynes' net worth. Amanda is a fashion designer and former actress from the United States. She rose to fame after starring in the series All That.

Amanda Bynes is the daughter of Rick Bynes and Lynn Organ. She started acting in the early 1990s when she appeared in a TV advertisement for Brunch Crunch Candies. Her notable acting credits include Big Fat Liar, Canned, and Hairspray. Discover more about her fortune from this post.

Source: Legit.ng