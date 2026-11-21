Kuwait offers at least 15 job roles open to foreign workers with no academic certificate required, covering both manual and technical positions

Salary ranges vary widely depending on the role, with entry-level positions starting at 120 KWD and skilled technicians earning up to 350 KWD monthly

Supervisory roles top the list with the highest earning potential, reaching 400 KWD per month for qualified foreign workers

Kuwait remains one of the Gulf states where foreign workers can secure employment without holding any formal academic certificate, with opportunities spanning manual labour, trades, and technical roles.

The 15 positions listed below are among the most accessible for expatriates seeking work in the country, with monthly salaries quoted in Kuwaiti Dinars (KWD).

Kuwait offers 15 jobs for foreign workers without academic certificates, with salaries ranging from 120 KWD to 400 KWD per month. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Entry-level and service roles in Kuwait

The lowest entry point sits at around 120 KWD per month, covering roles such as general worker, cleaner, and security guard, each earning between 120 and 200 KWD.

Housekeeping workers and factory workers fall within a similar range of 120 to 200 KWD, while warehouse workers and hotel staff can earn slightly more, between 130 and 220 KWD monthly.

Drivers earn between 150 and 250 KWD, making the role one of the better-paying options at this tier.

Heavy drivers command higher pay, with salaries ranging from 180 to 300 KWD per month.

Skilled trades and technical positions

Foreign workers with hands-on skills in trades stand to earn considerably more.

Electricians, plumbers, and welders each earn between 180 and 300 KWD monthly, without needing a formal certificate to qualify for these positions.

AC technicians and mechanical technicians sit at the higher end of the skilled trades bracket, with monthly salaries ranging from 200 to 350 KWD.

The top-earning role on the list is that of supervisor, which pays between 250 and 400 KWD per month, making it the most lucrative option available to uncertified foreign applicants in Kuwait.

The salary figures reflect estimated ranges based on the nature of each role, and actual pay may differ depending on the employer, location within Kuwait, and years of experience a worker brings to the position.

Kuwait publishes what workers are entitled to

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers in Kuwait have a legally protected right to a paid weekly rest day of no fewer than 24 consecutive hours following every six consecutive days of work, under Article 67 of the country's Labour Law.

Source: Legit.ng