Isaiah Campbell, widely known as "Zay," navigated one of the most chaotic journeys in reality TV history. After turning his head in Casa Amor, he managed to win back his original partner, Sydney Paight, against all odds, only to face a messy cheating scandal outside the villa. Today, the TV personality, model, social media influencer, and former waiter has cemented his status as a reality TV legend.

Isaiah Campbell, "Zay," by a body of water (L) and wearing a leopard-print hooded jacket (R). Photo: @zayycamp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Isaiah Campbell is an American TV personality, model, social media influencer, and former waiter.

He became infamous during Love Island USA Season 4 for his dramatic Casa Amor betrayal, then fought to win back his original partner, Sydney Paight .

for his dramatic Casa Amor betrayal, then fought to win back his original partner, . Campbell and Paight split for good in 2023 after a real-world cheating scandal.

The reality star made a massive comeback in late 2025, winning the second season of Love Island Games.

Profile summary

Full name Isaiah M. Campbell Nickname Zay Gender Male Date of birth 7 March 2001 Age 25 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States Current residence Delray, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Profession TV personality, model, social media influencer, former waiter Instagram @zayycamp TikTok @zayycamp

Who is Isaiah Campbell from Love Island?

The Love Island USA alum hails from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is Caucasian. Born on 7 March 2001, the 25-year-old Pisces prefers to keep his family background private. Isaiah eventually relocated to Delray Beach, Florida, to pursue opportunities in modelling, digital influencing, and hospitality.

What does Isaiah Campbell do for a living?

Top five facts about Isaiah Campbell "Zay". Photo: @zayycamp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Isaiah Campbell is a TV personality, model, and social media influencer. Before stepping in front of reality TV cameras, he worked as a waiter while building his online brand.

Campbell first entered the public eye as a 21-year-old "bombshell" on Love Island USA. His confident, alpha-male energy immediately turned heads and shook up the villa.

Love Island USA completely transformed Campbell's digital presence. He has a substantial following on social media, with 215,000 followers on Instagram and 491,000 on TikTok.

Following his season, Isaiah leveraged his newfound fame into lucrative brand partnerships and modelling campaigns. He regularly shares fitness content, travel diaries, and lifestyle updates with his growing audience.

A closer look at Isaiah Campbell's journey on Love Island

Isaiah Campbell attends ESPN and CFP's Allstate Party At The Playoff Event at The Majestic Downtown on 7 January 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Campbell joined the Love Island USA Season 4 villa on Day 1, forming an instant, intense connection with Sydney Paight. However, their relationship quickly turned into a roller coaster after briefly straying to date co-star Mady, and running back to Sydney just days later.

The pair's ultimate test arrived with the infamous Casa Amor twist. Surrounded by a new batch of single women, Campbell's head turned to newcomer Phoebe Siegel. In a move that shocked the villa, he chose to bring Phoebe back to the main villa, leaving Sydney heartbroken and single.

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell toasting champagne on a date on Love Island. Photo: Casey Durkin

Source: Getty Images

Realising the gravity of his mistake, Campbell spent the final weeks of the season fighting relentlessly to win Sydney back. His grand gestures and emotional apologies worked, and the pair officially reunited, ultimately finishing the season as runners-up.

What happened to Isaiah Campbell after Love Island?

For over a year, Campbell and Sydney maintained a highly publicised, long-distance relationship between Florida and Los Angeles. However, the fairytale ended abruptly when news broke that Campbell had been unfaithful.

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell wave on Love Island Season 1. Photo: Casey Durkin

Source: Getty Images

The couple quietly split in 2023, and in 2024, Sydney publicly confirmed the breakup due to his infidelity. Addressing the split on the Forever Unemployed podcast, Campbell revealed exactly what went down, admitting he got "blackout drunk" with fans:

She called me like five, six times; I had a lot of missed calls. Then she sent me a video, well…two videos, at around 11 a.m. I mean, at that point I was 100% blacked out, and so when that gets brought to my attention, I have no way to explain anything. When that gets brought to my attention, 'You're a liar.' Not really much else was to it.

Sydney later reassured fans on social media that she was single. She stated that she was focused on stepping into her "best self."

Isaiah "Zay" Campbell's Love Island Games redemption

Isaiah Campbell, "Zay," on Love Island Games. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In late 2025, Campbell joined the cast of Love Island Games Season 2 for a total career reset. He eventually coupled up with British bombshell and social media influencer Lucinda Strafford.

While Isaiah and Lucinda didn't have an instant spark, their eventual chemistry and physical teamwork became undeniable. Against all odds, the duo dominated the season's intense physical challenges, ultimately winning the grand finale and taking home a franchise-record $250,000 prize.

Are Lucinda and Isaiah still together?

Lucinda Strafford, UK & Australia, Isaiah Campbell, USA, on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Despite Isaiah and Lucinda's incredible on-screen victory, the pair split shortly after filming wrapped. As with many reality romances, the distance proved too great a barrier, with Lucinda living in London, England, and Isaiah based in Florida.

FAQs

Who is Isaiah Campbell? He is an American reality TV personality, model, social media influencer, and former waiter. What is Isaiah Campbell known for? He is best known for finishing as the runner-up on Love Island USA Season 4 and later winning Love Island Games Season 2. How old is Isaiah Campbell from Love Island? Born in March 2001, Isaiah is 25 years old as of July 2026. What is Isaiah from Love Island's hometown? He is originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but currently lives in Delray Beach, Florida, USA. Who did Isaiah date from Love Island? The American model dated fellow islander Sydney Paight. Are Syd and Isaiah still together? The two split in 2023 after Isaiah was caught being unfaithful outside the villa. Is Isaiah still dating Lucinda? The Love Island Games partners split shortly after the show ended due to the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

Isaiah Campbell remains one of the most polarising figures in modern reality dating history. He went from his notorious Casa Amor betrayal to his ultimate victory on the Love Island Games spin-off. The TV personality continues to navigate the fallout of his public relationships while growing his brand as a model and social media influencer.

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Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright made history as the first Love Island USA pair to get engaged. Marco proposed to Hannah in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on 28 May 2025, and they plan to wed in December 2026. Discover more about Marco Donatelli's background, career, and relationship with Hannah Wright.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng