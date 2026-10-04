Veteran Afrobeats singer 9ice shared a video of himself performing an indigenous Yoruba ceremony, captioning it with a bold statement on identity

The 'Gongo Aso' crooner was seen balancing yams on his head during the nighttime spiritual rite, dressed in traditional attire

9ice's public display of Ifa devotion has drawn mixed reactions online, reigniting debate about his earlier confession of leaving Islam

Veteran Nigerian musician 9ice has set social media ablaze after posting a video of himself taking part in an indigenous Yoruba spiritual ceremony, drawing fierce debate from fans and critics across the country.

The "Gongo Aso" singer, whose full name is Akande Abolore, shared the footage on his official Instagram account.

Fans react as 9ice is captured in a late-night ritual in viral footage. Credit: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he is seen at a nighttime gathering, balancing a heavy cluster of raw yams on his head while an assistant stands nearby holding a covered ceramic ceremonial bowl.

Adorned with a green-and-yellow ceremonial garland, 9ice appeared solemn and deliberate throughout the rite.

Alongside the post, he wrote: "MY BEING MY TRADITION MY CULTURE THIS IS WHO I AM,"

9ice Speaks Openly on His Ifa Faith

The video did not come entirely out of nowhere. Earlier this year, during the listening party for his Beginning of Wisdom album, 9ice made a startling confession: he had left Islam and had been privately practising as an Ifa Babalawo priest for close to two decades.

He revealed that a serious health scare years ago had driven him towards African traditional spirituality, which he credited with his recovery and continued well-being.

This latest post appears to be a natural extension of that admission, with the musician now making no effort to keep his spiritual life out of the public eye.

9ice causes a stir as video appears to show him performing a sacrifice at night. Credit: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans React to 9ice's Traditional Ceremony

The footage has split opinion sharply online. A section of commenters praised the musician for championing African cultural heritage and refusing to hide his beliefs under social pressure.

Others, however, expressed discomfort and surprise at such an overt display of traditional worship from a public figure of his stature.

Watch the video 9ice posted that caught people's attention:

Video of 9ice with MC Oluomo at KWAM 1's 66th birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1 or K1, got a surprise celebration as he clocked 66 on March 3, 2023.

The surprise birthday party, organised by the singer's wife Emmanuella, was star-studded as famous faces in the country stormed the event to celebrate K1.

Video clips from the event showed the likes of 9ice, MC Oluomo, and Dayo Amusa, among others, in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng