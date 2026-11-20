Nigeria’s NRS gives crypto exchanges and other virtual asset providers until November 30, 2026, to register on its tax portal

Operators must integrate with the portal by December 31 to enable transaction reporting and tax administration

Tax registration does not replace required SEC, CBN or other regulatory licences

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) has given cryptocurrency exchanges and other virtual asset service providers (VASPs) until November 30, 2026, to register on its newly introduced tax portal or risk regulatory sanctions.

The directive affects local and foreign crypto businesses serving Nigerian customers as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to bring digital asset transactions under formal tax supervision.

NRS announces new deadline for crypto firms to file tax registrations. Credit: NRS

Source: Facebook

According to a public notice reported by TechCabal, affected operators must complete their initial registration by November 30 and integrate their systems with the portal by December 31, 2026.

The NRS warned that failure to meet either deadline could attract statutory penalties and other enforcement measures.

Crypto exchanges, other operators affected

The registration requirement covers cryptocurrency exchanges, peer-to-peer trading platforms, brokers, custodial wallet providers, payment companies and businesses facilitating digital asset transfers.

Foreign operators serving Nigerian residents must also comply, even without a physical office in the country.

However, individuals buying, selling or holding cryptocurrency for personal purposes are exempt from the new registration requirement.

Businesses that merely accept cryptocurrency as payment for their goods and services are also excluded, although their existing tax obligations remain.

The NRS explained that the directive follows provisions of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025.

NRS outlines two registration deadlines

Under the new arrangement, crypto businesses must complete registration in two stages.

The first requires operators to submit their business information, Tax Identification Number, contact details, virtual asset activities and relevant anti-money laundering compliance information by November 30.

The second stage involves connecting their operating systems to the tax portal by December 31.

The integration will enable transaction reporting, tax assessment and the remittance of applicable taxes collected in digital tokens.

According to the tax authority, registration remains incomplete until both stages are concluded.

New portal to monitor crypto taxes

The NRS clarified that the platform does not introduce additional taxes but provides a framework for administering existing obligations.

These include Value Added Tax (VAT), Stamp Duty and Withholding Tax (WHT) payable in digital tokens.

The authority had earlier introduced guidelines providing for a 1.5% stamp duty on certain cryptocurrency-to-cash and cash-to-cryptocurrency transactions.

Taxes payable in naira will continue to be administered through the existing Rev360 platform and other approved channels.

Registration does not replace SEC licence

The NRS also warned that completing tax registration does not automatically authorise companies to operate cryptocurrency businesses in Nigeria.

Operators must still obtain relevant approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other applicable regulators.

Crypto firms and exchanges get a new deadline to submit tax registration. Credit: NRS

Source: Twitter

Companies awaiting regulatory approval may register for tax purposes, but registration does not replace mandatory operating licences.

The agency added that information submitted through the portal would be protected under applicable data protection laws, although relevant details could be shared with regulators and law enforcement agencies where legally permitted.

The development marks another step in Nigeria's efforts to strengthen oversight of its growing cryptocurrency market.

New tax laws: NRS clarifies bank deductions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NRS has reassured millions of Nigerians that the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) rate remains unchanged at 7.5 per cent, dismissing fears of additional charges and automatic deductions from personal bank accounts under the new tax laws.

The Service clarified that the reforms do not grant tax authorities unrestricted access to taxpayers' bank accounts, stressing that tax collection and recovery must follow established legal procedures.

Source: Legit.ng