Gospel singer Tope Alabi made a bold declaration about her music career at the Gospel Music Ministers Conference

Alabi revealed she has been off social media for over two years, leaving her husband and media assistant to manage her accounts

The singer insisted her songs could gain popularity without Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok promotion

Gospel singer Tope Alabi has made it clear that her music career does not depend on social media, stating that her songs can find their audience with or without promotion on platforms like Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

The veteran singer made this declaration in a video that surfaced online on Thursday, November 19, at the Gospel Music Ministers Conference, where she also revealed that she has been largely absent from social media for more than two years. During that period, she said her husband and media assistant have been handling her accounts while she remains detached from day-to-day activity on the platforms.

Tope Alabi reveals she has stayed off social media for over two years. Credit: topealabi

Source: Instagram

Alabi said she only receives updates when something truly significant happens, and even then, she is not the one engaging.

Tope Alabi on social media and her music

Her comments carried a sharp edge when she addressed what she sees as an over-reliance on Instagram and similar platforms within the entertainment industry. She pointed out that social media's power cuts both ways, suggesting it can be harmful to those whose rise depended entirely on it.

"Instagram did not make me, is those it made, it can kill, so it did not make me and cannot kill me," she said.

She went further to emphasise the gap between her career timeline and the existence of these platforms, saying with characteristic confidence: "Me and Instagram are not mate, I senior it by age."

Alabi added that she would continue to create music guided by her faith rather than by what is trending online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tope Alabi recounted how Bishop Oyedepo reacted when she wore short blouse to his office.

Tope Alabi's bold comments about social media sparks reactions. Credit: topealabi

Source: Instagram

The video of Tope Alabi speaking about social media is below:

Reactions to Tope Alabi's comments

Her remarks sparked a conversation on Twitter, with several users sharing their thoughts:

@aremoapede wrote:

"Even if she's not in charge of her account some people are doing it on her behalf. Social media is still part of what's keeping her name."

@omowumi_omoleke stated:

"She saying the truth, She has been here before instagram."

@SirLarry01 asked:

"Did she really used the word 'blow'?"

@Tosyn_Hunt said:

"She should be careful what she says."

@WithBukky noted:

"She is not wrong."

@TheSilvapr commented:

"She's amazing tho."

Man tattoos Tope Alabi on body

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man got a permanent tattoo of Tope Alabi on his body. In a viral video, the young man was seen smoking, which has since sparked controversy among fans and critics alike.

The fan further proudly displayed the large, detailed tattoo of the gospel artiste inked on his arm. The body drawing only featured the singer's face.

However, just as the tattoo drew the attention of many, the man’s smoking and singing one of Tope’s hit songs also ignited discussion online.

Source: Legit.ng