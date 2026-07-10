The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced a new visa-on-arrival policy covering select nationalities

Only two African countries made the shortlist of six countries, with holders of ordinary passports qualifying for either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival

Applicants must also hold a valid residence permit from countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, or an EU member state

The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a visa-on-arrival scheme that grants access to nationals of six countries, with only two African countries making the cut.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the policy, with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) describing the amendments as part of a broader push to strengthen the country's global standing in residency, tourism, and travel competitiveness.

The UAE has named the only two African countries eligible for visa on arrival under its new policy. Photo Credit: Thomas Imo

Source: Getty Images

In a publication made on its official website on Thursday, June 6, the authorities said the changes were also designed to expand the range of beneficiaries and bring UAE visa services in line with international best practices.

UAE: 2 African countries that qualified

Kenyan and South African passport holders, along with their accompanying family members, are eligible to apply, but only under a specific condition: they must hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

The visa is available in two durations — 14 days or 60 days — depending on the category of visa issued. The ICP confirmed that the same residency requirement applies to all accompanying family members seeking to benefit from the scheme.

The authority stated that the decision reinforces cooperation between the UAE and its partner countries while supporting the nation's continued prominence in global mobility and tourism indices.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had suspended visa issuance to three African countries.

UAE publishes countries eligible for visa-on-arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had published the list of 46 countries eligible for its 90-day visa-on-arrival

The new regulations not only enhance international access but also reflect the UAE's ongoing commitment to attracting millions of visitors to its vibrant cities each year.

This development may be a game-changer for travellers looking to explore the dynamic landscapes and experiences the Emirates has to offer.

Source: Legit.ng