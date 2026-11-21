The UAE authorities have outlined a modest dress code that applies to both men and women in public spaces across the country

The guidelines apply particularly to religious sites, markets, and traditional areas such as Sharjah, where additional covering is encouraged

Women visiting the UAE are advised to cover their shoulders and knees, with hair covering recommended in more conservative parts of the country

The United Arab Emirates has issued clear guidance on the type of clothing that is considered inappropriate for public spaces across the country, reminding both residents and tourists of the dress expectations in place.

The guidance, published on the UAE's official website, outlines a standard of modest dressing that applies broadly to anyone present in public areas, regardless of nationality or background.

UAE explains what clothes men and women should not wear. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ENOIT TESSIER/KARIM SAHIB

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Clothing men and women must avoid

According to the UAE authorities, both men and women are expected to steer clear of revealing clothing when out in public.

The official guidance states:

"The UAE has a modest dress code, especially in public places. While there are no strict dress code regulations for tourists, it is respectful to dress modestly when visiting religious sites, markets, and other public areas. Both men and women should avoid wearing revealing clothing, and women should cover their shoulders and knees. In more traditional areas, such as Sharjah, women are encouraged to cover their hair with a scarf."

What visitors to the UAE should know

The guidance makes it clear that religious sites, local markets, and other communal spaces call for a higher level of modesty in dress. While the rules are not framed as legally binding restrictions for tourists, the authorities have framed respectful dressing as an important part of engaging with local culture.

For women in particular, ensuring the shoulders and knees are covered is highlighted as a baseline expectation.

Those heading to Sharjah, one of the more traditionally conservative emirates, are additionally encouraged to cover their hair with a scarf when in public.

Saudi Arabia outlines dress code rules for men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had outlined two categories of clothing men are not allowed to wear in public places across the kingdom.

These include outfits with indecent images, offensive phrases or signs that violate common decency, as well as clothing carrying messages or symbols that promote discrimination, racism or drug use.

Source: Legit.ng