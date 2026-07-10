Flamin’ Hot Cheetos: How Richard Montañez went from janitor to genius

Richard Montañez is a Mexican-American businessman, author, and motivational speaker. His story began after he left school early and became a janitor at Frito-Lay, where he later claimed to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Despite the controversy around his story, his career remains inspirational, earning him the nickname the Godfather of Latino marketing.

Richard Montanez arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of "Flamin' Hot" at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Richard Montañez is a former PepsiCo executive, author, and motivational speaker who became widely known for his story about rising from a janitor at Frito-Lay to a corporate leader.

He is associated with the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos origin story, claiming that he created the spicy snack idea while working at Frito-Lay, although the claim has been disputed by the company.

origin story, claiming that he created the spicy snack idea while working at Frito-Lay, although the claim has been disputed by the company. His alleged $15 million net worth is largely attributed to earnings from his decades-long career as a food company executive.

is largely attributed to earnings from his decades-long career as a food company executive. Montañez is married to his long-term partner, Judy Montañez, and together, they share three sons.

Profile summary

Full name Richard Montañez Nickname Godfather of Latino Marketing Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 1958 Age 67 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Ontario, California, United States Current residence Corona, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 9 Marital status Married Partner Judy Montañez Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker Net worth $15 million Instagram @hotcheetosrpm Facebook @richard.montanez.37 TikTok @richardmontanezjachiros

Richard Montañez’s background and early life

Richard Montañez was reportedly born into a Mexican-American family on 15 August 1958 in Ontario, California. He is 67 years old as of June 2026, and his zodiac sign is Leo. His parents were Mexican immigrants, and he was raised alongside his nine siblings in a migrant labour camp in Guasti, California.

His formal education was short-lived, as he left school early to work and support himself. At 18, he was hired as a janitor at Frito-Lay, an American food company, where he later built his career.

Five facts about Richard Montañez. Photo: @hotcheetosrpm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rise from Janitor to Frito-Lay executive

Richard Montañez reportedly joined Frito-Lay as a janitor in 1976 at its Rancho Cucamonga plant. While working at the food company, he claimed that employees were encouraged to think like owners.

After noticing that the company did not produce spicy snacks that reflected Latino flavours, he saw an opportunity to present a new idea to executives. According to Montañez’s account, he took plain Cheetos home, added chilli-based flavours inspired by Mexican street food, and developed the idea that later became associated with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Richard Montanez announces corporate support to the Latino Food Industry Association (LFIA) during a press conference in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Montañez claimed that he contacted company executives about his invention, and the product eventually became a major success. He later rose through the ranks and became involved in multicultural marketing and community promotions at PepsiCo.

The authenticity of Richard Montañez’s rags-to-riches story has been disputed. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that Frito-Lay’s internal records and interviews with former employees did not show that Montañez was involved in the development or test marketing of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Frito-Lay stated that while Montañez made valuable contributions to the company, its records did not support his claim of creating the product. However, Montañez has maintained his version of events. According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as vice president of multicultural marketing and sales at PepsiCo before retiring in 2020.

Judy Montañez and Richard Montañez at the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night film "Flamin' Hot" held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

In July 2024, Richard Montañez filed a lawsuit against PepsiCo, Frito-Lay's parent company. He accused the company of engaging in a smear campaign by claiming that he did not invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in 1992.

As a result of the company’s claims, he alleged that he lost speaking engagements, book deals, and a documentary. However, in May 2025, the lawsuit was dropped by a federal judge for being deficient and lacking factual support.

Despite the controversy, Richard Montañez remains an influential figure as a motivational speaker and author. He shares his personal journey about overcoming barriers, believing in ideas, and using personal experiences to create opportunities.

Montañez is the author of motivational books, including Flamin’ Hot, A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie, and How to Create Wealth in a World Led by Greed. His life story inspired the 2023 film Flamin’ Hot, directed by Eva Longoria.

How much is Richard Montanez worth?

Richard Montañez speaks on stage during a motivational speaking engagement. Photo: @hotcheetosrpm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Marca, Richard Montañez’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $15 million. His reported major source of wealth is earnings from his decades-long career at PepsiCo, where he held various positions, including vice president of multicultural marketing and sales.

His other sources of income are believed to include book sales and earnings from motivational speaking engagements.

Richard Montañez’s family: All about his wife and three kids

Judy Montañez and Richard Montañez attend the National Hispanic Media Coalition's 2023 Impact Awards Gala at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Richard Montañez is a married man with three children. He has been married to his wife, Judy Montañez, for decades, and together they have three sons, who are adults today.

While Richard has become a public figure, Judy has largely remained behind the scenes, supporting her husband privately. The Flamin’ Hot author has often credited his wife’s support as an important part of his journey. During an interview with SXSW, he said:

Without her, there wouldn’t be this product. Well, there wouldn’t be me, to tell you the truth.

FAQs

How old is Richard Montañez? He was reportedly born on 15 August 1958, making him 67 years old as of July 2026. Where does Richard Montañez come from? He hails from Ontario, California, United States, where he was born and raised. Did Richard Montañez complete his education? He reportedly dropped out of school to look for work and was employed at Frito-Lay when he was 18. What is Richard Montañez known for? He is best known for his claim that he created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay, leading to a promotion to the company’s executive. What is Richard Montañez’s net worth? His net worth, largely attributed to his earnings from a decades-long career, is alleged to be approximately $15 million. Is Richard Montanez’s story true? His story remains disputed. While he maintains having created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Frito-Lay has stated that its records do not support his involvement in the product’s development. Who invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos? Richard Montañez is widely associated with the product’s origin story, but Frito-Lay has credited its internal product development team rather than Montañez. Who is Richard Montañez’s wife? He is married to Judy Montañez, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight, opting to support her husband privately. Does Richard Montañez have children? He shares three sons with his long-term partner, Judy Montañez.

Richard Montañez is a well-known figure whose journey from a factory worker to a corporate leader has inspired many people. His association with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos made him a prominent name in business and popular culture. Despite ongoing disputes about his story, he continues to thrive as a motivational speaker and author.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng