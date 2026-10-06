Crystal Reneau is the Los Angeles-based keto coach, first responder, and entrepreneur who turned a personal health crisis into a thriving coaching empire. Born in California and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Reneau reversed the effects of an overactive thyroid and excess weight through the ketogenic diet — then built a career teaching others to do the same. Best known to many as the girlfriend of fitness influencer Joey Swoll, Crystal is a force in her own right, balancing full-time firefighting with two health brands and a huge Instagram following.

Crystal Reneau pictured smiling in the kitchen. Photo: @crystalreneau (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Crystal Reneau is a certified keto and intermittent fasting coach who used the diet to overcome thyroid illness and obesity.

who used the diet to overcome thyroid illness and obesity. She is the founder of Fat Kounter , a low-carb snack and wellness brand, as well as the coaching platform Keto With Crystal.

, a low-carb snack and wellness brand, as well as the coaching platform Keto With Crystal. Crystal serves as a full-time firefighter with the Los Angeles City Fire Department, a role she took on in 2021 .

with the Los Angeles City Fire Department, a role she took on in . She has been in a relationship with fitness influencer Joey Swoll (Joseph Sergo) since approximately 2019 .

(Joseph Sergo) since approximately . Crystal stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and is of biracial ethnicity.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Crystal Reneau Nationality American Ethnicity Biracial Raised Cleveland, Ohio Based Los Angeles, California Height Approx. 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Profession Keto coach, firefighter, entrepreneur Certifications RFT1, NREMT, Certified Keto & I.F. Coach Brands Fat Kounter, Keto With Crystal Instagram @ketowithcrystal Partner Joey Swoll (since ~2019)

From overweight to athlete: Crystal Reneau's keto transformation

Before keto, Crystal Reneau was overweight and battling serious health issues. Diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis and suffering from an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), she was forced onto a journey to reclaim her health.

After dropping carbohydrates and going keto, Crystal not only corrected many of her symptoms but also developed a deep passion and expertise for a fat-fuelled lifestyle. Her Instagram bio captures the transformation bluntly, a description that anchors her entire personal brand and coaching identity:

From unhealthy to athlete

How Crystal uses keto in practice

Crystal's coaching philosophy is rooted in personal experimentation. With years of self-experimentation — including her "10-day Steak & Eggs Challenge" — she developed practical, accessible knowledge around personal health.

Top five facts about Crystal Reneau. Photo: @crystalreneau/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Crystal has spoken openly about her eating approach in interviews and on social media. As she wrote on X:

The type of foods you eat determines if you store fat or burn fat. I am not in a caloric deficit. I'm not even counting my calories. I am focusing on nutrient dense animal proteins, fats, and non starchy vegetables. I eat when I'm hungry and skip when I'm not. Food is fuel.

Crystal also coaches for the Keto Quest team, where she focuses on an intuitive eating approach to keto, alongside a healthy relationship with lifting and social media.

Crystal Reneau's coaching empire: Fat Kounter and Keto With Crystal

Crystal is a certified ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting coach, working with clients globally. Her entrepreneurial drive led her to launch Keto With Crystal and Fat Kounter — two companies dedicated to health-conscious living.

Fat Kounter, the snack brand she founded, was inspired directly by her community of followers. The brand targets working mums, long-shift first responders, and busy families — anyone who needs a satisfying on-the-go snack without sacrificing quality and taste.

Crystal is listed among the top keto influencers to follow, recognised as a first responder and founder of Fat Kounter, sharing her keto journey with a growing audience.

Crystal Reneau's coaching style

Crystal's method is deliberately unglamorous. Rather than prescribing rigid calorie targets, she emphasises food quality and listening to the body. Her coaching covers adapting to the ketogenic diet, managing electrolyte imbalances, personalising health goals, balancing intuition with tracking biomarkers, and exploring intermittent fasting alongside the carnivore diet.

She appeared on the HVMN Ketone podcast and the Keto Savage blog, where she expanded on her philosophy for wider audiences.

Crystal Reneau as a firefighter

Crystal Reneau is not just a fitness influencer — she also runs into burning buildings for a living. She serves as a full-time firefighter with the Los Angeles City Fire Department, a role she took on in 2021 after studying Fire Technology and Emergency Medical Services at Santa Ana College and UCLA.

Her certifications, including EMT training from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, reflect her commitment to community safety and emergency response.

Her social media bio identifies her as a First Responder, RFT1 Certified, Fat Kounter CEO, and keto diet and training coach — roles she holds simultaneously.

Crystal Reneau and Joey Swoll: the relationship

Crystal Reneau and Joey Swoll attend The FitExpo LA. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Reneau has been Joey Swoll's partner since 2019, sharing a relationship built around fitness, mutual respect, and a shared drive for impact.

Joey Swoll — real name Joseph Sergo — is an American fitness influencer and motivational speaker who became a prominent TikTok figure in 2022 for calling out undesirable gym behaviour, styling himself the "CEO of Gym Positivity."

No public record shows a marriage or engagement, though their relationship, spanning over five years, shows deep commitment.

How old is Crystal Reneau?

Crystal Reneau is 37 years old and stands approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Crystal Reneau's ethnicity and nationality

Crystal Reneau is an American influencer and firefighter based in Los Angeles. She is originally from Ohio, having moved to California in 2016 to pursue opportunities in fitness and public service. She was born in California, raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and was adopted by a couple who fostered over 30 children.

Crystal is biracial, a fact she publicly confirmed during the Joey Swoll controversy in July 2025.

Latest news: Crystal Reneau and the Hulk Hogan controversy

In July 2025, Crystal and Joey Swoll found themselves at the centre of a social media storm. Joey Swoll faced intense backlash after posting a gym tribute video wearing a Hulk Hogan costume following Hogan's death on July 24, 2025.

The controversy intensified when Joey Swoll used an outdated term during a livestream addressing the situation, adding to ongoing outrage surrounding Hogan's past racist scandals. On 29 July 2025, Swoll stated he was "done with social media" after his loved ones — including his girlfriend — received threats.

Crystal publicly defended her partner. As she commented on TikTok, as reported by KYM:

As his girlfriend, and someone from a biracial family, I couldn't be more proud of the man he is. Every day, I see how he treats people, with genuine respect, compassion, and the kind of integrity that shows even when things get tough. This one moment doesn't erase the good he brings to the world.

Joey Swoll ultimately returned to social media, vowing not to be cancelled.

Net worth

Reliable sources have not publicly confirmed Crystal Reneau's personal net worth. Her income streams include keto and intermittent fasting coaching via Keto With Crystal, product revenue from Fat Kounter, brand sponsorships — including with Steel Supplements — and her salary as a Los Angeles firefighter. Her boyfriend, Joey Swoll, is reportedly worth between $3 million and $5 million.

FAQs

Who is Crystal Reneau? Crystal Reneau is an American keto and intermittent fasting coach, certified first responder, and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. She founded Fat Kounter and the Keto With Crystal coaching platform. How old is Crystal Reneau? Crystal Reneau is 37 years old as of the most recent reporting. What is Crystal Reneau's ethnicity? The American entrepreneur is biracial, a fact she confirmed herself in a public comment on TikTok during the July 2025 controversy involving her partner Joey Swoll. Is Crystal Reneau a firefighter? Yes. Crystal has served as a full-time firefighter with the Los Angeles City Fire Department since 2021. She is also a certified NREMT emergency medical technician. What is Joey Swoll's relationship with Crystal Reneau? Joey Swoll and Crystal Reneau have been in a committed relationship since around 2019. They are not married but Joey has publicly called her his best friend and the love of his life. What is Fat Kounter? Fat Kounter is a low-carb snack and wellness brand founded by Crystal Reneau. It targets busy individuals — including first responders and parents — who want healthy, on-the-go snacks. How tall is Crystal Reneau? Crystal Reneau stands approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall. Where is Crystal Reneau from? Crystal was born in California and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She relocated to Los Angeles in 2016.

Quick facts

Crystal Reneau reversed thyroid illness and obesity through the ketogenic diet.

She founded Fat Kounter, a low-carb snack brand for on-the-go lifestyles.

She has served as a Los Angeles City firefighter since 2021.

She holds RFT1 and NREMT certifications alongside her keto coaching credential.

She publicly defended Joey Swoll during the July 2025 social media controversy, confirming her biracial heritage.

Crystal Reneau's journey from personal transformation to a coaching empire shows how authentic experience can inspire others. She turned her keto success into a blueprint for clients and built a business centred on confidence, resilience and sustainable wellness. Her story shows that lasting change is about more than losing weight. It is also about helping people believe they can transform their lives.

We also highlighted facts about Courtney Boerner, the model and reality TV personality who made history as Love Island USA's first openly bisexual original islander.

Her journey included four villa couplings, a public account of battling depression and the revelation that she had undergone 19 cosmetic procedures before appearing on the show.

Source: Legit.ng