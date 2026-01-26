The richest content creators in Nigeria are raising the bar for digital success. Figures like Mark Angel, Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Taaooma, and KieKie show how creativity, strong audience engagement, and smart monetisation build long-term influence and wealth.

Mark Angel (L), KieKie (C), and SamSpedy (R) are among the richest content creators in Nigeria. Photo: @markangelcomedy, @officialkiekie, @SamSpedy on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Mark Angel 's estimated net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million , driven mainly by YouTube ad earnings from Mark Angel Comedy, brand endorsements, and content licensing deals.

's estimated net worth ranges from , driven mainly by YouTube ad earnings from Mark Angel Comedy, brand endorsements, and content licensing deals. SamSpedy is one of the wealthiest content creators in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of $1.7 million–$2.3 million .

is one of the wealthiest content creators in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of . KieKie's estimated $400,000–$700,000 fortune stems from her fashion and lifestyle content, brand endorsements, television appearances, and hosting engagements.

10 richest content creators in Nigeria and what they do differently

In compiling the list of the richest content creators in Nigeria, we used reported net worth estimates, recognising that these values may change over time due to new deals, brand partnerships, and other developments. The figures are based on publicly available information and reputable sources, including Nairaland and Medium.

Name Net worth Mark Angel $1 million–$5 million SamSpedy $1.7 million–$2.3 million Broda Shaggi $700,000–$1.5 million Cute Abiola $850,000 Sydney Talker $800,000 Brain Jotter $730,000–$780,000 Mr. Macaroni $690,000 Sabinus (Mr. Funny) $500,000–$900,000 KieKie $400,000–$700,000 Taaooma $200,000–$500,000

10. Taaooma — $200,000–$500,000

Taaooma posing smiling. Photo: @taoisbae (modified by author)

Full name: Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam

Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam Date of birth: 28 February 1999

28 February 1999 Age: 26 years (as of January 2026)

26 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria

Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, content creator, cinematographer, entrepreneur

Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma, is one of Nigeria’s richest content creators. She is known for combining her comedy skills with professional video-making, creating high-quality, cinematic content that grabs attention online. Her creativity and business sense have helped her stand out in a crowded digital space.

Taaooma doesn’t rely solely on social media. She has expanded her work by starting Chop Tao, a successful food business, and directing for Greenade Company, a cinematography firm. By combining online content, live shows, brand deals, and business ventures, she has built several streams of income.

9. KieKie — $400,000–$700,000

Kiekie poses for a portrait. Photo: @officialkiekie (modified by author)

Full name: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori Date of birth: 20 June 1990

20 June 1990 Age: 35 years (as of January 2026)

35 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, content creator, host, entrepreneur

Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, widely known as KieKie, stands out not only for her lively personality but also for the deliberate way she has built her brand. Drawing on her background in television production and fashion presenting, she creates content with a polished, professional finish that truly sets her apart.

Instead of focusing on one area, KieKie blends fashion, comedy, lifestyle, and educational content. This allows her to reach different audiences and attract premium brand partnerships. She has also expanded into hosting, acting, and major media platforms, which increases her earning power.

8. Sabinus (Mr. Funny) — $500,000–$900,000

Sabinus posing, holding a phone. Photo: @sabinuscomedy (modified by author)

Full name: Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu Date of birth: 11 December 1991

11 December 1991 Age: 34 years (as of January 2026)

34 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Rivers State, Nigeria

Rivers State, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, content creator, actor, MC, skit maker

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, has made a name for himself in Nigeria’s digital comedy scene. He is known for creating relatable skits with strong, memorable characters. Starting his comedy journey in university, the skit maker consistently produces short, engaging videos that connect with a wide audience and build a loyal fanbase.

Beyond social media, Oga Sabinus earns through brand deals, partnerships, and live shows, showing a smart mix of comedy and business. Drawing inspiration from comedy legends like Mr Ibu and Charles Inojie, he built a comedic style that is fun to watch and highly marketable.

7. Mr. Macaroni — $690,000

Mr. Macaroni during the set. Photo: @MrMacaroni1 (modified by author)

Full name: Adebowale Adedayo

Adebowale Adedayo Date of birth: 3 May 1993

3 May 1993 Age: 32 years (as of January 2026)

32 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, actor, activist

Mr. Macaroni has become one of Nigeria’s wealthiest content creators. He is known for combining comedy with social messages and activism. The actor rose to fame in 2019 with funny skits on social media, playing memorable characters like Daddy Wa and Professor Hard Life, which cleverly highlight real-life problems in society.

Mr. Macaroni's ability to combine fun with thoughtful messages sets him apart. He has also moved into Nollywood films and works with brands, turning his online popularity into both influence and income.

6. Brain Jotter — $730,000–$780,000

Brain Jotter posing in a greener background. Photo: @BRAINJOTTER (modified by author)

Full name: Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie Date of birth: 5 February 1996

5 February 1996 Age: 29 years (as of January 2026)

29 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Orile Iganmu, Ikeja, Nigeria

Orile Iganmu, Ikeja, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, content creator, social media influencer, philanthropist

Brain Jotter has made a name for himself by mixing entertainment with smart business ideas. He started as a stand-up comedian in secondary school but gained wider recognition in 2020 by posting short, relatable skits on Instagram.

The comedian grows his audience by collaborating with well-known comedians and celebrities, including Mr. Funny, Nons Miraj, Don Jazzy, and Bovi. He also explores acting roles, brand deals, and ventures in digital assets and cryptocurrency.

By combining content creation with business, Brain has carved out a unique place for himself in Nigeria’s digital scene.

5. Sydney Talker — $800,000

Sydney Talker posing for a portrait. Photo: @lagosgist (modified by author)

Full name: Sydney Egere

Sydney Egere Date of birth: 26 January 1996

26 January 1996 Age: 30 years (as of 2026)

30 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, content creator, music executive

Sydney Talker has made a name for himself in Nigeria’s entertainment scene by combining comedy, music, and business. He began his comedy journey in 2016 by posting funny skits on Instagram and gained widespread attention with his viral skit, The Poor Power Supply.

What makes the Nigerian comedian unique is how he has turned his online fame into successful ventures. He founded Neville Records, connecting his social media influence with music projects, and also earns through YouTube and brand collaborations.

4. Cute Abiola — $850,000

Cute Abiola strikes a pose on the vibrant streets of London, United Kingdom. Photo: @Thecuteabiola (modified by author)

Full name: Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin Date of birth: 28 April 1996

28 April 1996 Age: 29 years (as of January 2026)

29 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria

Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria Profession: Actor, skit maker

Cute Abiola is a popular Nigerian comedian and content creator. He is famous for his funny, relatable skits that entertain audiences nationwide. Cute began performing on school stages in secondary school before moving to social media in 2015.

What sets Cute Abiola apart is his ability to combine humour with creativity. He monetises his content through brand partnerships, live shows, and social media earnings. With his early start, unique comedic style, and smart online strategy, Abiola has become one of Nigeria’s most successful and influential content creators.

3. Broda Shaggi — $700,000–$1.5 million

Broda Shaggi posing smiling. Photo: @brodashaggi.world (modified by author)

Full name: Samuel Animashaun Perry

Samuel Animashaun Perry Date of birth: 6 July 1993

6 July 1993 Age: 32 years (as of January 2026)

32 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Ikenne, Nigeria

Ikenne, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, actor, songwriter, musician

Broda Shaggi is one of the richest content creators in Nigeria. He has built a career by combining comedy, acting, and music in creative ways. Inspired by his late father, a drama teacher, Broda Shaggi started acting at a young age and later used Instagram to share short, everyday-life skits.

Broda stands out because he knows how to turn online fame into opportunities in Nollywood and the music industry. He has released hits like Oya Hit Me while maintaining his memorable comedic style.

2. SamSpedy — $1.7 million–$2.3 million

SamSpedy posing in front of a white car. Photo: @SamSpedy (modified by author)

Full name: Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo

Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo Date of birth: 5 May 1994

5 May 1994 Age: 31 years (as of January 2026)

31 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, actor, YouTuber

Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo, known as SamSpedy or Mama Ojo, has built one of Nigeria’s strongest comedy brands on YouTube. He currently has over 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and creates story-driven skits with recurring characters. His African Home series uses prank-style scenes and everyday family situations that viewers can easily relate to and share.

The comedian focuses mainly on YouTube, posts consistently, and builds strong character identities. This helps him earn steady ad revenue, brand deals, and acting roles. His structured approach to content creation sets his income model apart from many short-form creators.

1. Mark Angel — $1 million–$5 million

Mark Angel posing smiling. Photo: @markangelcomedy (modified by author)

Full name: Mark Angel Listen

Mark Angel Listen Date of birth: 27 May 1991

27 May 1991 Age: 34 years (as of January 2026)

34 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Profession: Comedian, YouTuber

Mark Angel's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million. He is one of Nigeria’s most successful content creators and has built one of Africa’s biggest comedy brands on YouTube. Mark is best known for the Mark Angel Comedy series, which features child comedians like Emmanuella Samuel and Success Madubuike.

What makes Mark Angel different is his early focus on YouTube and his approach to his content as a digital studio production. He develops recurring child stars and consistently posts videos. These strategies help him earn steady YouTube revenue, attract international viewers, and secure brand partnerships.

Who is the richest content creator in Nigeria in 2026?

Mark Angel is widely regarded as the richest, with an estimated net worth of $1 million to $5 million, earned through YouTube ad revenue, brand partnerships, and content monetisation across platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Who is the biggest content creator in Nigeria?

Mark Angel is one of Nigeria’s top content creators, with his YouTube channel, Mark Angel Comedy, boasting over 9 million subscribers and ranking among the top 10 Nigerian channels by views. He also has a massive following across other social media platforms, with 3.5 million on Instagram and more than 7 million on TikTok as of this writing.

The richest content creators in Nigeria have built wealth through creativity, consistency, and strategic brand partnerships, turning online influence into multi-million‑naira ventures. Leading in sectors like comedy, lifestyle, and entertainment, they are setting new standards for success and innovation in the country’s digital economy.

