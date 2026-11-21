Just In: Tinubu's Family Holds Spiritual Gathering to Secure Victory in 2027
- President Bola Tinubu flew into Lagos on Saturday after attending an APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State
- Tinubu was received at Murtala Mohammed International Airport by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other officials
- The president is scheduled to attend a special family prayer session on Sunday, November 22, before returning to Abuja
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Saturday, November 21, 2026, following his appearance at an All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State.
His aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja at 3 pm.
A delegation that included Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and former Ogun State Governor Chief Segun Osoba was on hand to receive him. Party leaders, government officials, and supporters were also present at the airport.
The visit to Lagos is centred on a special prayer session that members of the president's family have organised in his honour, scheduled for Sunday, November 22. The president is expected to return to Abuja after the gathering.
The statement was issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Saturday, November 21.
Read the full statement on X here:
Atiku loses bid in suit against Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Bola Tinubu.
The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.
The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng