President Bola Tinubu flew into Lagos on Saturday after attending an APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State

Tinubu was received at Murtala Mohammed International Airport by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other officials

The president is scheduled to attend a special family prayer session on Sunday, November 22, before returning to Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Saturday, November 21, 2026, following his appearance at an All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja at 3 pm.

President Bola Tinubu's family holds a special prayer in Lagos Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

A delegation that included Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and former Ogun State Governor Chief Segun Osoba was on hand to receive him. Party leaders, government officials, and supporters were also present at the airport.

The visit to Lagos is centred on a special prayer session that members of the president's family have organised in his honour, scheduled for Sunday, November 22. The president is expected to return to Abuja after the gathering.

The statement was issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Saturday, November 21.

Read the full statement on X here:

Atiku loses bid in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Bola Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng