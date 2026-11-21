The fastest route to Australian citizenship depends on individual circumstances, with some pathways taking as little as 90 days

Citizenship by descent allows eligible applicants to skip residency requirements entirely, with most cases decided within 4 months

Most migrants must spend at least 4 years in Australia before applying, with total processing running up to 10 months

For most people looking to become Australian citizens, the journey takes years.

But depending on your background and eligibility, some pathways move significantly faster than others.

Australian citizenship pathways vary by eligibility, with citizenship by descent offering one of the fastest routes and decisions often made within months. Photo credit: Pool/Getty

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Australia offers several routes to citizenship, and the speed of each one varies widely based on the applicant's situation.

Citizenship by descent: No residency required

People born outside Australia to at least one Australian citizen parent can apply for citizenship by descent without needing to live in the country first.

This makes it one of the quickest available routes. The government processes 90% of these applications within four months of submission, making it the fastest option for those who qualify.

The ADF fast-track option

Permanent residents from partner countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, may be able to access an expedited citizenship pathway through the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Under this route, eligible applicants can apply for citizenship after just 90 days of ADF service, subject to age and service conditions. Discussion forums such as r/AusVisa have flagged this as a genuine fast-track option for qualifying residents from those countries.

Standard conferral: The most common route

For the majority of migrants, citizenship comes through the conferral process, which carries the longest timeline.

Applicants must have lived lawfully in Australia for four consecutive years immediately before applying.

Within that period, at least 12 months must have been spent as a permanent resident, and total time outside Australia cannot exceed 12 months across the full four years or 90 days during the final 12 months.

Once an application is lodged, the government takes about five months to reach a decision for 90% of cases.

After approval, applicants must attend a citizenship ceremony before the grant is finalised, pushing total processing time to up to 10 months from application to ceremony.

Choosing the right pathway

The right route depends entirely on personal circumstances.

Those with an Australian parent should explore citizenship by descent as a first option.

Eligible permanent residents from partner countries willing to serve may find the ADF pathway worth considering.

Everyone else should plan for the full four-year residency requirement before applying through conferral.

Australia waives 4-year wait for 3 categories of people

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined three categories of permanent residents who do not need to satisfy the standard residence requirement when applying for citizenship by conferral.

Source: Legit.ng