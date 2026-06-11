I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids. You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.

Rod Stewart's children are Sarah Streeter, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, Liam, Alastair, and Aiden, born from his relationships with five women. They have pursued careers and interests ranging from entertainment and fashion to professional sports.

Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster with his children Kimberley, Sean, Liam, Ruby and Renee Stewart at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rod Stewart is the father of eight children .

. Stewart’s children are from relationships with five different women . They have since gone on to pursue varied paths in entertainment, fashion, sports, and private life.

. They have since gone on to pursue varied paths in entertainment, fashion, sports, and private life. The legendary singer’s wife is Penny Lancaster, but he also has children with Susannah Boffey, Alana Hamilton Stewart, Kelly Kay Emberg, and Rachel Hunter.

Profile summary

Full name Roderick David Stewart Nickname Rod the Mod Gender Male Date of birth 10 January 1945 Age 81 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Highgate, London, England Current residence Essex, England, and Florida, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Elsie Rebecca Gilbart Father Robert Joseph Stewart Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Penny Lancaster Children 8 School William Grimshaw Secondary Modern School Profession Singer, songwriter, musician, record producer Instagram @sirrodstewart Facebook @rodstewart X (Twitter) @rodstewart TikTok @sirrodstewart

Who are Rod Stewart’s children?

Rod Stewart has four sons and four daughters. Some of his children are adults and have pursued various career paths. Here is a look at Rod Stewart’s children in order, from the oldest to the youngest:

Sarah Streeter

Singer Rod Stewart hugs his eldest child, Sarah Streeter. Photo: @RodStewartsfans on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Sarah Thubron Streeter

: Sarah Thubron Streeter Date of birth : 6 November 1963

: 6 November 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of June 2026)

: 62 years old (as of June 2026) Mother: Susannah Boffey

Sarah Streeter is Rod Stewart's eldest child. Her mother is Susannah Boffey. Because Stewart was still a young and struggling musician at the time, Sarah was placed for adoption shortly after her birth.

Sarah was raised by adoptive parents and spent much of her early life away from the public spotlight. She later reconnected with her biological father as an adult, and the two gradually built a close relationship.

Over the years, Rod Stewart has spoken openly about his regret over not being part of her upbringing and has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with her later in life. The singer told Express:

There's no way we could have given her a halfway decent start in life. Yeah, I certainly do regret it. I missed it but we are seeing each other now, and we're trying to make amends for what went on. She had parents for 70 per cent of her life. She's only just lost her adoptive parents, so there was no point in me shouting it from the rooftops, 'I'm her father!' We all kept it quiet.

Kimberly Stewart

Kimberly Stewart and Rod Stewart arrive together at an event. Photo: Djamilla Rosa Cochran

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kimberly Alana Stewart

: Kimberly Alana Stewart Date of birth : 20 August 1979

: 20 August 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2026)

: 46 years old (as of June 2026) Mother: Alana Hamilton Stewart

Kimberly Stewart is Rod Stewart's second child and eldest daughter from his marriage to actress and model Alana Stewart. Kimberly grew up in the spotlight thanks to her famous parents and later established her own career in entertainment and fashion.

Kimberly is a model, television personality, socialite, and fashion designer. As a fashion lover, she runs The Realm by Kimberly Stewart and has worked with top companies such as Tommy Hilfiger, Vogue, Elle, and Vanity Fair. She is also known for starring in Lost Lake, Pacific Blue, and Living with Kimberly Stewart.

On 21 August 2011, she welcomed a daughter, Delilah, with Benicio del Toro, making Rod Stewart a grandfather. In March 2025, Kimberly shared on Instagram that she was expecting her second child, a baby boy. As of writing, she has not announced the baby’s arrival.

Sean Stewart

Musician Sean Stewart arrives for the iGo.live Launch Event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sean Stewart

: Sean Stewart Date of birth : 1 September 1980

: 1 September 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of June 2026)

: 45 years old (as of June 2026) Mother: Alana Hamilton Stewart

Sean Stewart is Rod Stewart's eldest son. His mother is Alana Stewart. Growing up as the child of two celebrities, he spent much of his life in the public eye and developed an interest in entertainment from an early age.

Rod Stewart’s son is a television personality, model, and actor. He became widely known through reality television appearances, including Stewarts & Hamiltons, Sons of Hollywood, and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Sean has also spoken openly about his personal struggles with ADHD and his recovery journey, using his experiences to inspire others facing similar challenges. He told the Daily Mail:

I have struggled with ADHD since I was a kid. I also struggled in school because I had a learning disability, dyslexia, and people called me 'Stupid Stewart'. This is something I have been dealing with for many decades, and it has been very painful, as I am sure many people can understand.

Sean married Jody Weintraub in February 2023. However, the marriage was short-lived as it ran into challenges, leading to their split in early 2024.

Ruby Stewart

Ruby Stewart and Alyssa Bonagura of The Sisterhood Band perform onstage during the after party at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ruby Stewart

: Ruby Stewart Date of birth : 17 June 1987

: 17 June 1987 Age : 39 years old (as of 2026)

: 39 years old (as of 2026) Mother: Kelly Kay Emberg

Ruby Stewart is Rod Stewart's daughter with model Kelly Emberg. She inherited her parents' creative talents and has built a career in both music and modelling.

Ruby pursued a career as a singer and songwriter. She has performed as a member of several musical groups, including Revoltaire and The Sisterhood, and has released her own music. As a model, she has appeared in various fashion campaigns for Vogue Italia, Glamour Italia, and The Nashville Edit.

Stewart's daughter is engaged to Jake Kalick, with whom she shares a son, Otis Stewart Kalick, born on 9 May 2023. In May 2026, the singer announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child.

Renee Stewart

Renee Stewart smiles during a dance training session (L). The model poses during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @renee_stewart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Renee Stewart

: Renee Stewart Date of birth : 1 June 1992

: 1 June 1992 Age : 34 years old (as of 2026)

: 34 years old (as of 2026) Mother: Rachel Hunter

Renee Stewart is Rod Stewart’s daughter with model Rachel Hunter. She grew up surrounded by music, fashion, and creativity due to her parents’ high-profile careers. Unlike some of her siblings, Renee has largely kept a lower public profile while still exploring artistic interests.

Renee is a professional dancer, artist, and yoga teacher. She attended the London Contemporary Dance School, completing her studies in 2016, and has since worked as a freelance performer. Stewart’s daughter is also the brains behind The Movement Leader.

Liam Stewart

Liam Stewart and his father, Rod Stewart, celebrate a moment at a restaurant. Photo: @discostew94 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Liam McAlister Stewart

: Liam McAlister Stewart Date of birth : 5 September 1994

: 5 September 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of June 2026)

: 31 years old (as of June 2026) Mother: Rachel Hunter

Liam Stewart is the son of Rod Stewart and New Zealand model and actress Rachel Hunter, born on 5 September 1994. He grew up between the United Kingdom, the United States, and New Zealand, giving him a strong international upbringing influenced by both his parents’ careers.

Unlike many of his siblings in entertainment, Liam chose a sports career and became a professional hockey player. He has played in leagues in the United States and New Zealand for the Spokane Chiefs, Alaska Aces, and the Milton Keynes Lightning.

In May 2024, the hockey player tied the knot with Nicole Artukovich. The couple has two children, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart and Elsie Skylar Stewart.

Alastair Wallace Stewart

Alastair Wallace Stewart shares a moment with his mother (L). The model poses for photo. Photo: @alastairwstewart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Alastair Wallace Stewart

: Alastair Wallace Stewart Date of birth : 27 November 2005

: 27 November 2005 Age : 20 years old (as of June 2026)

: 20 years old (as of June 2026) Mother: Penny Lancaster

Alastair Wallace Stewart is the son of Rod Stewart and his wife, model and TV personality Penny Lancaster. Rod Stewart and Alastair are close and often share photos of themselves on social media.

Alastair has focused on his education and personal development while occasionally appearing at public events with his parents. He is reportedly pursuing a career in modelling and has worked with luxury clothing brand Palm Angels.

Aiden Patrick Stewart

Penny Lancaster and her two sons, Alastair and Aiden, pose for a photo. Photo: @penny.lancaster on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Aiden Patrick Stewart

: Aiden Patrick Stewart Date of birth : 16 February 2011

: 16 February 2011 Age : 15 years old (as of 2026)

: 15 years old (as of 2026) Mother: Penny Lancaster

Aiden Patrick Stewart is the youngest child of Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster. He was born on 16 February 2011 and is the youngest of Rod Stewart’s eight children. A few months after his birth, Stewart said he wanted to spend more time with his children and was planning a vacation that would bring all eight together.

When he was 11 years old, Aiden survived a health scare when he became unconscious during a youth soccer game. The singer initially feared it was a heart attack, but it was later identified as a panic attack, from which Aiden recovered.

FAQs

How many biological children does Rod Stewart have? The singer has eight biological children, four sons and four daughters, from different relationships over the years. Who was the love of Rod Stewart's life? He has been married three times, but he has often said that his current wife, Penny Lancaster, is one of the most important and stabilising relationships in his life. What happened to Rod Stewart's first child? His first child, Sarah Streeter, was placed for adoption shortly after birth because Rod was young and not financially stable at the time, but they reunited and built a relationship in adulthood. What happened to Rod Stewart's son when he was 11 years old? Aiden survived a health scare after he suffered a panic attack and was rushed to the hospital. Who are Rod Stewart's children with Penny Lancaster? His children with the model are Alastair Wallace Stewart and Aiden Patrick Stewart. Who are Rod Stewart's wives? He has been married to Alana Stewart (1979–1984), Rachel Hunter (1990–2006), and Penny Lancaster (married 2007–present). Does Rod Stewart have grandchildren? He has at least five known grandchildren through his children, Kimberly, Ruby, and Liam Stewart. How old is Rod Stewart's youngest child? His youngest child, Aiden Patrick Stewart, was born in February 2011, making him 15 years old as of 2026. What are Rod Stewart's children's ages? As of 2026, his children's ages range from their early teens to their early 60s. The oldest is Sarah Streeter at 62 years old, while the youngest is Aiden Stewart at 15 years old.

Rod Stewart’s children reflect a life shaped by different relationships and a blended family. They have each gone their own way, building careers and lives in entertainment, fashion, sports, and beyond. Still, they share a close bond as the singer’s children, no matter how different their paths are.

Legit.ng recently published an article about David Gilmour's children. He is the father of eight children from his relationships with two women.

David Gilmour was married to Ginger Gilmour from 1975 to 1990, and the couple welcomed four children together. In his second marriage to Polly Samson, he became a father to four more children.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng