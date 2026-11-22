Editor's note: In this opinion piece, Joseph Omotayo, the head of the human interest desk at Legit.ng, examines the basis of solar subscription and why it may be replacing grid "NEPA" billing.

If you are in Nigeria, you know what it means and where it pinches to pay house rent yearly. You hustle every month, only to hand over your money to a landlord at the end of the year, and still maintain the property on top of it like it’s yours. However, no matter how long you are a tenant there, you don’t own the property. The year you fail to pay, your eviction notice is already waiting for you.

Now, look hard at what is happening in Nigeria’s solar market today. That exact landlord-tenant relationship had quietly taken over the solar energy business.

Expert explains that paying to own is better than unending solar subscriptions. Photo credit: PixelCatchers, nattrass

Source: Getty Images

With the ever-failing national grid and Band A tariffs holding above N200 kilowatt per hour, making it expensive to keep the lights on. Petrol prices are also no better as running a generator daily is an impossible task for tailoring shops, barbers, and cold room operators. To survive, Nigerians have spent billions of naira on importing millions of solar panels alone to beat the energy crisis.

Seeing how desperate people are for light, several foreign-backed solar companies stepped in with what sounded like an easy solution: solar subscription. They tell you: “Don’t worry too much about buying expensive solar materials, just pay small small monthly fee and enjoy 24/7 power.”

That sounds like a relief, doesn’t it? But beyond the fine print is a smart trap. It keeps Nigerians paying for power forever while corporate investors make the bank with a wide smile.

The Math Doesn’t Favour You

Solar companies advertise these rental plans as a gift to low-earners and traders who cannot afford to buy panels, inverters, and lithium batteries upfront. But let’s calculate it together.

When you rent a solar system, you are not paying to own anything. You are simply paying for permission to use someone else’s equipment.

If go to the market today to buy a small commercial setup, which includes a 24v 4kVA hybrid inverter (around N450k), a 2.5kWh lithium battery (around N600k), and four 590w tier 1 bifacial panels (about N540k), plus the cable and installation. The cost could be around N1.8m to own it outright.

Now compare that to a typical rental offer where you are charged an initial setup fee of N150k, and a monthly subscription that starts at N120,000 and rises as high as N175,000 to adjust to inflation in three years. By the end of 36 months, the tenant would have paid over N5.4m, which is more than triple the cost of getting the entire setup.

Take a POS agent running a shop in Lagos, Ibadan or Port Harcourt, for instance. Under a subscription plan, they pay a fixed amount every month. By the third or fourth year, the total money they have given to the company is already more than what could get them a sizable setup to run their business. Yet, when that contract ends, the user loses the equipment. If business drops for a period and they miss payment, the company remotely cuts power off the inverter.

And just like that, your shop goes dark, all the money you’ve paid over the years notwithstanding, and you are back at where you were, begging NEPA to bring light.

Who is Really Making the Money?

To understand why these subscription companies push this model so hard, you have to follow where the investment actually comes from.

Abroad investors favour subscription models because it gives them sure continuous cash returns monthly. They buy the solar equipment cheaply, install it on your home or shop and sit back while you work yourself dry to pay their monthly fees.

When a tailor owns their sewing machine, their daily running costs go down, and their business grows. But when your source of income is locked under an endless subscription model, that is not building a business but working hard to pay off another person’s investment.

Instead of solving our energy problems, solar rentals have simply replaced the old NEPA bill with a private corporate bill.

What True Energy Freedom look like

Nigerians do not need new energy landlords. What we need are real pathways to ownership and power independence.

If solar companies truly want to help Nigerians, they should offer rent-to-own plans. WIth a proper rent-to-own system, every kobo you pay brings you closer to full ownership, and once you finish your payment, the system becomes yours. From that day on, your electricity cost drops to almost zero and your business enjoys the relief.

Sunlight is free. God gave that to everyone. The solar panels and batteries that feed off that sunlight should eventually belong to the people using them, not an investor abroad.

As upright citizens and journalists, we must start asking the right questions. We shouldn’t bargain to pay rent on the sun we freely have. We should demand real ownership so our hard work gives us, our businesses, and children the future they deserve. We shouldn’t be paying for someone’s continuous profit.

***

Joseph Omotayo is the head of the Human Interest and Diaspora Desk at Legit. He has been writing on solar technology for more than four years.

***

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng