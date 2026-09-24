Agustina Gandolfo is the wife of Inter Milan and Argentina captain Lautaro Javier Martínez — and one of the most recognisable WAGs at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. An Argentine model, lifestyle influencer, and serial entrepreneur, Gandolfo was in the stands at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on 19 July 2026 as her husband's side faced Spain in the final, bringing their two young children.

Lautaro Martinez of F.C. Inter and Agustina Gandolfo celebrate after the Final Coppa Italia match between SS Lazio and FC Internazionale. Photo: Domenico Cippitelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Agustina Gandolfo was born on 6 November 1994 in Mendoza, Argentina

was born on in Mendoza, Argentina She and Lautaro Martínez have been together since 2018 and married in May 2023 at Lake Como

and married in at Lake Como The couple share two children: daughter Nina (born February 2021) and son Theo (born August 2023)

(born February 2021) and son (born August 2023) Gandolfo has 2 million followers on Instagram and runs two restaurants with her husband

on Instagram and runs two restaurants with her husband Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final 1–0 to Spain; Lautaro was an unused substitute

Profile summary

Full name Agustina Gandolfo Lautaro Javier Martínez Date of birth 6 November 1994 22 August 1997 Age 31 28 Nationality Argentine Argentine Birthplace Mendoza, Argentina Bahía Blanca, Argentina Occupation Model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Professional footballer Club — Inter Milan Instagram @agus.gandolfo — Married May 2023 May 2023 Children Nina, Theo Nina, Theo

Who is Agustina Gandolfo?

Agustina Gandolfo is an Argentine entrepreneur, model, and social media personality best known as the wife of Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez. Born on 6 November 1994 in Mendoza, Argentina, she is 31 years old as of 2026.

Agustina grew up in Mendoza with her younger sister, Giuli Gandolfo, and their parents, Sergio Gandolfo and Guadalupe "Ale" Flores. She completed her schooling in Argentina before pursuing higher education, reportedly studying social sciences and later attending Universidad Favaloro in Buenos Aires.

What is Agustina Gandolfo known for?

Top five facts about Agustina Gandolfo. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images (modified by author)

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On Instagram, Gandolfo describes herself as covering nutrition, fitness, and fashion, and serves as CEO of Cittanina, Coraje Milano, and Coraje Mendoza. She regularly shares workout routines, nutrition tips, lifestyle content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daily life.

From adolescence, Gandolfo worked in her family's business and opened clothing shops — experiences that gave her the tools to launch new ventures in Italy.

Agustina Gandolfo's career and businesses

The couple launched a Mediterranean-South American fusion restaurant in Milan in 2022, named Coraje. The venue has become known for its stylish atmosphere, speciality coffee offerings, and menu inspired by both Italian and Argentine culinary traditions.

In an interview with CARAS magazine, Gandolfo explained how the idea came together:

Siempre digo que Coraje es mi primer bebé. Nada fue casualidad: pensé cada detalle, desde la decoración hasta el menú. Estudié muchísimo antes de crearlo." ("I always say Coraje is my first baby. Nothing was left to chance: I thought through every detail, from the décor to the menu. I studied a lot before creating it.

In April 2026, they expanded their hospitality brand by opening a second location inside Cittanina Lodge & Wine, their private vineyard and estate located in the Las Compuertas wine region of Mendoza, Argentina.

Her businesses include:

Coraje Milano — Italian-Argentine fusion restaurant in the Brera district, Milan (2022)

— Italian-Argentine fusion restaurant in the Brera district, Milan (2022) Coraje Mendoza — restaurant inside their Mendoza vineyard estate (April 2026)

— restaurant inside their Mendoza vineyard estate (April 2026) Cittanina Lodge & Wine — private vineyard and lodge in Las Compuertas, Mendoza

Agustina Gandolfo and Lautaro Martínez: relationship timeline

How did they meet?

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2018 after Lautaro moved to Italy to begin his career with Inter Milan. The two reportedly first met at a party.

From sharing nutrition tips and workouts to travelling the world, fans can often spot Lautaro on her social media.

Agustina Gandolfo's wedding

Lautaro Martinez, Argentina, and Agustina Gandolfo attend the 68th Ballon d'Or photocall. Photo: Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After nearly five years together, Lautaro proposed to Agustina in February 2023 with a romantic display of roses, and the couple tied the knot months later at Villa d'Este on Lake Como in Italy.

Upon accepting his proposal, Agustina wrote in a video:

To share the rest of my life with you, with our family, to see us grow and learn together… How am I not going to say yes?

Agustina Gandolfo's children

The couple's family grew when Gandolfo announced her pregnancy in November 2020. Their daughter, Nina, was born in February 2021, followed by their son, Theo, in August 2023.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Theo and Nina attended to watch their father play.

The 2026 World Cup final: Agustina in the stands

On Sunday, 19 July 2026, Lautaro Martínez and Argentina faced Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford.

Agustina Gandolfo and Lautaro Martínez attend the "Che Tempo Che Fa" TV show. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

It was a bitter end in New York for Argentina, as Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final 1–0 thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time. Argentine professional footballer Lautaro did not feature on the pitch in the final, as he remained an unused substitute, though he played a key role in the Albiceleste's journey to the final with three goals and one assist. He returns home with a silver medal to add to the World Cup winners' medal he earned in Qatar in 2022.

Before the tournament, Agustina had already set the tone with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, shared on her Instagram:

From the outside it might look easy… but behind something so beautiful there's so much sacrifice, hard work, tears, difficult days, the weight of distance, and moments when we had to keep going even when we were exhausted. Seeing how it all pays off is your reward. And here we are, as always, by your side, proud of you and happy to celebrate you every step of the way. We love you, captain of our lives.

Gandolfo also often makes headlines for her viral reactions celebrating her husband's goals from the stands.

Following the defeat, Lautaro took to Instagram to share his feelings, as reported by Bolavip:

We tried. For the second consecutive World Cup, we reached the final, but this time it wasn't meant to be. I feel so proud to be ARGENTINE. I would have loved to try to help the team on the pitch yesterday, but it is what it is.

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Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo and their children during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Hellas Verona FC. Photo: Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

The Coraje restaurant — co-founded in 2022 by Lautaro Martínez and Agustina Gandolfo — continues to attract attention in Milan, where the couple blended Argentine and Italian culinary traditions. A September 2026 feature in La Nación highlighted the restaurant's growing profile, noting that the drinks menu includes wines from the family's own vineyard, which the Gandolfo-Martínez family inaugurated during 2026 in Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza.

While Lautaro Martínez continued his focus on football and the 2026 World Cup, Agustina stayed close throughout the tournament while also building a successful entrepreneurial profile.

FAQ

What does Agustina Gandolfo do? She is an Argentine model, fitness and lifestyle influencer, and entrepreneur. She co-owns the Coraje restaurant brand with her husband Lautaro Martínez, with locations in Milan and Mendoza. How old is Agustina Gandolfo? She was born on 6 November 1994, making her 31 years old as of September 2026. What is Agustina Gandolfo's nationality? She was born in Argentina and holds Argentine nationality. How many children does Agustina Gandolfo have? She has two children with Lautaro Martínez: their daughter, Nina, born in February 2021, and their son, Theo, born in August 2023. When did Agustina Gandolfo and Lautaro Martínez get married? The couple married in May 2023, tying the knot at Lake Como. How many Instagram followers does Agustina Gandolfo have? Gandolfo has 1.7 million Instagram followers under the handle @agus.gandolfo, as of this writing. Was Agustina Gandolfo at the 2026 World Cup final? Yes. Agustina is often seen supporting from the sidelines during Lautaro's career. The 2026 FIFA World Cup was no different, with both Theo and Nina also present to watch their father play. What is the Coraje restaurant? Coraje is a restaurant in Milan that fuses Mediterranean and South American flavours, which later expanded to include Coraje Mendoza, located within their vineyard estate, Cittanina Lodge & Wine, in the Las Compuertas wine region of Argentina.

Quick facts

Born 6 November 1994 in Mendoza, Argentina

Co-founded two Coraje restaurants in Milan and Mendoza

Launched Cittanina Lodge & Wine vineyard in Luján de Cuyo in 2026

Has 2 million Instagram followers as @agus.gandolfo

Cheered on Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Agustina Gandolfo has remained a supportive partner throughout Lautaro Martínez's football journey, celebrating his biggest moments on and off the pitch. Her support was especially visible as she cheered on her husband while he captained Argentina in the World Cup final.

We also highlighted facts about Lionel Messi's 2026 Ballon d'Or chances after Cristian Romero backed the Inter Miami star to win the award. Messi has received his 17th nomination and remains in the race alongside Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane.

At 39, Messi is still making football history, having become the youngest and fastest player to reach 930 career goals. His latest record, Argentina's run to the 2026 World Cup final and his impressive season could strengthen his case for another remarkable Ballon d'Or triumph.

Source: Legit.ng