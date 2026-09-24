A viral TikTok video introduced all five wives of late Accord Party chieftain Olamilekan Ajagungbade, who was killed in Ile-Ife on September 13, 2026

The five women appeared together on camera, all dressed in black as a sign of mourning for their late husband

The number of wives the young chieftain had during his lifetime sparked widespread reactions from social media users

A video revealing the five wives of the late Olamilekan Ajagungbade, popularly known as Emir, has gone viral online, drawing widespread attention weeks after his tragic death.

Ajagungbade, who served as an aide to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and was a chieftain of the Accord Party, was killed at a motor park in Ile-Ife on September 13, 2026. His death was mourned by the governor and his family.

Reactions as late Emir Olamilekan Ajagungbade's wives surface, fans react. Photo credit@emirolamilekanajagungbade

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, a TikTok video surfaced in which all five of his wives were introduced on camera. The interviewer went through each of them, asking for their names and their position in the late chieftain's life.

Meet the 5 wives of late Emir

The first wife, Rukayat Mutau, was followed by the second, Awodiyi Sefiyat Arike. The third wife was identified as Oyeyemi Rashidat Afolashade, the fourth as Oyeyemi Damilola, and the fifth as Titilayo Zainab.

Late Emir Olamilekan Ajagungbade continues trending after death. Photo credit@emirolamilekanajagungbade

Source: Instagram

All five women appeared dressed entirely in black, a visible expression of their grief over the loss of their husband.

The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise at the number of wives the late chieftain had and at how young he appeared to have been.

Here is the TikTok video of Emir's wives introducing themselves:

Fans react to the viral video

The clip triggered a wave of comments from social media users, many of whom could not get past the sheer number of wives involved.

@ARIKEADE wrote:

"I think he love the third wife more"

@Big Drey asked:

"how old was this guy when he was alive"

@Dollypee commented:

"But,why d third wife dey claim always first wife"

@expensive oriolowo wrote:

"abi ori emir daru lorun ni,5wives bawo,how old ìs he"

Adeleke speaks after losing his ally

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered police to arrest suspects linked to the killing of Emir Ajagungbade

. The governor also announced plans to reintroduce a Park Management System and issue an Executive Order to restore order in motor parks across Osun State.

Source: Legit.ng