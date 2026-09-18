90 Day Fiancé Season 9 premiered in 2022 and introduced seven couples navigating the K-1 visa journey on TLC — some for the first time, one returning. From new babies and chart-topping Super Bowl performances to cheating scandals and divorce filings, the cast has kept fans talking for years. Here is a full breakdown of where every Season 9 couple stands today.

90 day fiancé Season 9 couples: Where are they now? Photo: @mionabell, @emm_babbyy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween finally achieved their dream, welcoming son Ayaan in December 2024 after two painful miscarriages.

finally achieved their dream, welcoming son after two painful miscarriages. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are the season's most dramatic turnaround: married, parents to a son, but now separated and appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 .

are the season's most dramatic turnaround: married, parents to a son, but now . Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed were the only couple to split during filming , with cheating texts exposed at the Tell All.

were the , with cheating texts exposed at the Tell All. Jibri Bell and Miona Bell and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone have both ended their marriages — Miona has a new partner and Patrick filed for divorce in May 2026 .

and have both ended their marriages — and . Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre agreed to divorce on The Last Resort Season 2, but Ariela still works as Biniyam's manager.

Season 9 couples summary

Couple Status (2026) Key milestone Emily Bieberly & Kobe Blaise Together 4 children Bilal Hazziez & Shaeeda Sween Together Son Ayaan born Dec 2024 Kara Bass & Guillermo Rojer Separated, still married On The Last Resort S3 Ariela Weinberg & Biniyam Shibre Divorced Bini danced at Super Bowl LIX Jibri Bell & Miona Bell Divorced Miona with new partner Patrick Mendes & Thaís Ramone Divorcing Patrick filed May 2026 Yvette Arellano & Mohamed Abdelhamed Divorced Yve filed Sept 2022

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise

Nationality: Emily — American (Kansas); Kobe — Cameroonian

Emily — American (Kansas); Kobe — Cameroonian How they met: Met in China while Emily taught English and Kobe modeled

Met in China while Emily taught English and Kobe modeled Season 9 status: Married in 2022

Married in 2022 Current status: Together

Emily was teaching English in China where Kobe was working as an underwear model when they met at a club. Emily and Kobe became pregnant with their first baby and got engaged quickly, but had to live apart for two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair were married in 2022 and had their love story documented on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. They are the franchise's most reliably happy couple. Us Weekly confirmed the couple welcomed a baby boy named Rocky on Wednesday, May 13, with Emily sharing: "Kobe and I are so excited to welcome our sweet baby boy to our family." Rocky joins siblings Koban, Scarlett, and Atem — making Emily and Kobe a family of six.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween

Nationality: Bilal — American (Kansas City); Shaeeda — Trinidadian

Bilal — American (Kansas City); Shaeeda — Trinidadian Profession: Bilal — real estate agent; Shaeeda — yoga instructor

Bilal — real estate agent; Shaeeda — yoga instructor Season 9 status: Married in 2021

Married in 2021 Current status: Together

Bilal was a divorced man with two kids who met Shaeeda from Trinidad and Tobago on social media, and proposed to her within a week of seeing her in person. He made her sign a prenup, but Shaeeda outsmarted him by including a clause for a baby.

Shaeeda had to go through two miscarriages, but her biggest wish finally came true — she became a mom. The couple revealed, "After two days of labor, we joyfully welcomed our handsome son, Ayaan, on December 14, 2024, at 10:40 PM," through an Instagram post.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer

Nationality: Kara — American (Virginia); Guillermo — Venezuelan

Kara — American (Virginia); Guillermo — Venezuelan How they met: Met in the Dominican Republic while Kara was on a work trip

Met in the Dominican Republic while Kara was on a work trip Season 9 status: Married in July 2021; welcomed son Nicolas in November 2022

Married in July 2021; welcomed son Nicolas in November 2022 Current status: Separated, still legally married; on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3

TLC viewers first met Kara and Guillermo on Season 9, when she was 29 and he was 23, having crossed paths in the Dominican Republic during one of her work trips. Besides personal differences, they faced jealousy and trust issues; one episode showed Kara's ex-boyfriend revealing that she had cheated on him, making Guillermo deeply conscious of the relationship.

It is the whiff of relationship breakdown, emotional manipulation, and cheating rumors that has finally put them in the spotlight — and not in a way they likely wanted. Kara later told producers that she kicked Guillermo out after he accused her of cheating. Kara confirmed that she did not cheat, emphasizing that there is "zero truth" to Guillermo's accusations. At the Tell All: No Limits, Kara stated they are "separated, living separate, coparenting, [but] still married," confirming they have not finalized a divorce.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

Nationality: Ariela — American (New Jersey); Biniyam — Ethiopian

Ariela — American (New Jersey); Biniyam — Ethiopian How they met: First appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 in 2020

First appeared on Season 2 in 2020 Season 9 status: Married in the U.S. after Biniyam came on a K-1 visa

Married in the U.S. after Biniyam came on a K-1 visa Current status: Divorced (agreed to split on The Last Resort Season 2)

Ariela had a son with Biniyam, and he came to the U.S. in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 to marry her. Ariela felt that Biniyam was growing distant after their wedding and accused him of cheating and being in a relationship while still with her.

Ariela and Biniyam decided to get divorced on The Last Resort, with Biniyam seemingly no longer attracted to Ariela while she remained hung up on his past infidelity. However, their story did not end there. Ariela shocked fans when she congratulated Biniyam in February 2025, revealing he was part of the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, confirming that Biniyam was one of the dancers in Kendrick Lamar's iconic 13-minute performance. Ariela also confirmed she was working as Biniyam's manager and appeared to have helped him secure the job.

Jibri Bell and Miona Bell

Nationality: Jibri — American; Miona — Serbian

Jibri — American; Miona — Serbian How they met: Jibri met Miona while performing with his band in Serbia

Jibri met Miona while performing with his band in Serbia Season 9 status: Married in November 2021

Married in November 2021 Current status: Divorced; Miona with new partner

Miona met Jibri while he was performing with his band in Serbia. She came to the U.S. with big hopes and dreams, but Jibri did not give her the life she wished for. Money started flowing in after Miona launched her Miona Beauty brand, and she soon had a Porsche and seemingly bought one for Jibri on their first anniversary.

While Miona and Jibri did get married and flaunted their lavish lifestyle on social media, they broke up before they could celebrate their second wedding anniversary. Jibri revealed he had a difficult time being in a committed relationship. Miona made her relationship with Terzel Ron official in May 2024 and has since revealed a major new relationship milestone with him.

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone

Nationality: Patrick — American; Thaís — Brazilian

Patrick — American; Thaís — Brazilian Season 9 status: Married; welcomed daughter Aleesi in late 2022

Married; welcomed daughter Aleesi in late 2022 Current status: Divorcing; Patrick filed May 2026

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their daughter Aleesi, and for years appeared to be one of the season's quieter success stories. That changed in 2026. '90 Day Fiancé' star Patrick Mendes wants out of his 4-year marriage with Thaís Ramone, and filed for divorce, seeking sole legal and primary physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi. Court papers show Patrick makes twice as much as Thaís — $10k a month versus her $5k — so he is not asking for child or spousal support.

Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed

Nationality: Yvette — American (Albuquerque, New Mexico); Mohamed — Egyptian

Yvette — American (Albuquerque, New Mexico); Mohamed — Egyptian Age gap: 23 years (Yve was 48, Mohamed was 25 during Season 9)

23 years (Yve was 48, Mohamed was 25 during Season 9) Season 9 status: Married during the season finale

Married during the season finale Current status: Divorced

Yve and Mohamed met when he came across her swimsuit photo on Instagram and messaged her. Yve flew to see Mohamed in Egypt and got engaged to him despite their 23-year age gap. Mohamed started arguing with Yve over religion, culture, her clothes, and her free-spirited lifestyle once he came to America, and even threatened to find a new Green Card sponsor.

While Yve and Mohamed got married and were together for the Season 9 Tell All, the reunion exposed Mohamed for cheating — screenshots of texts between Mohamed and his girlfriend revealed he had been planning to leave Yve after getting his Green Card. Yve filed for divorce from Mohamed in September 2022, filing the paperwork in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yve accused Mohamed of immigration fraud, while Mohamed accused her of physical and emotional abuse. Yve has since moved on and is now thriving in her career as a licensed acupuncturist, massage therapist, and model.

FAQ

Are Kara and Guillermo from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Kara Leona Bass and Guillermo Rojer remain separated but married, co-parenting their son, with Guillermo open to possible reconciliation. The couple has joined the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3, trying to win back each other's affections at Thornsbury Castle. Whether they will formally divorce has not been confirmed.

Are Emily and Kobe still together in 2026?

Yes. The couple confirmed in December 2025, "Happy to share we are still a very much in love couple from @90dayfiance." Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are now parents of four, having welcomed a baby boy named Rocky in May 2026.

Why did Miona and Jibri Bell divorce?

Jibri revealed he had a difficult time being in a committed relationship. In late 2023, fans noticed that Miona and Jibri had stopped sharing photos of one another on Instagram — instead, Jibri began posting about a lengthy stay in Thailand while Miona continued to post content for her hair extension business. Miona has since moved on with a new partner.

Did Bilal and Shaeeda have a baby?

Yes. Shaeeda and Bilal have a baby boy named Ayaan, welcomed on December 14, 2024 at 10:40 PM, as announced through Instagram. Shaeeda had to go through two miscarriages before finally welcoming her rainbow baby.

What happened to Yve and Mohamed after 90 Day Fiancé Season 9?

Yve Arellano divorced her Egyptian husband Mohamed after he cheated on her and planned to leave her after obtaining his Green Card. Yve also faced domestic violence charges, which were later dropped, with her publicist claiming that Mohamed falsified the allegations. Mohamed is still living in the U.S., despite deportation rumors, while Yve has taken up modeling and is a successful Instagram influencer.

We also highlighted facts about the original 90 Day Fiancé season 1 couples and where they are now. The article revisits the marriages, family lives and major developments involving Russ and Paola, Alan and Kirlyam, Louis and Aya, and Mike and Aziza.We also highlighted facts about the original 90 Day Fiancé season 1 couples and where they are now. The article revisits the marriages, family lives and major developments involving Russ and Paola, Alan and Kirlyam, Louis and Aya, and Mike and Aziza.

Three of the four couples remain married more than a decade after their television debut, while Mike Eloshway’s criminal conviction and 10-year prison sentence have cast a deeply troubling shadow over the season’s legacy. Their contrasting journeys reveal how dramatically life can change after the cameras stop rolling.

Source: Legit.ng