A Nigerian medical graduate identified as OkedarePeace shared her graduation photos on X, revealing she walked away with five departmental awards

The awards spanned four major medical specialties, including Surgery, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics and Child Health, and Community Medicine

OkedarePeace credited her remarkable achievement entirely to God, describing the five honours as one testimony

A Nigerian medical graduate who goes by the name OkedarePeace on X has set social media abuzz after sharing her graduation photos alongside a list of five awards she received across different medical specialties.

In her post, OkedarePeace announced that she graduated as the best student in four separate departments, a feat that drew admiration from users across the platform.

Medical graduate secures five awards. Photo credit: @Okedare Peace/X.

Source: Twitter

Five Awards Across Four Medical Specialties

The graduating doctor swept the top honours in Surgery, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics and Child Health, and Community Medicine (Rural Posting), claiming the Best Graduating Student title in each of those fields.

The fifth award, which she did not specify by name, rounded off what she described as a remarkable end to her medical training.

Rather than dwell on the academic effort behind the achievement, OkedarePeace chose to frame the milestone as a spiritual testimony, writing:

"Five awards. One testimony. ALL GOD! God is good!"

Her post, accompanied by graduation photographs, quickly attracted attention from Nigerians who were moved by both the scale of the accomplishment and the humility with which she received it.

Winning best graduating student in even one clinical department is considered a significant achievement in Nigerian medical schools, where competition among final-year students is intense. Clinching the top prize in four distinct specialties in the same graduating class is exceptionally rare.

Graduation Post Goes Viral

The combination of her striking results and her heartfelt acknowledgement of faith resonated strongly with Nigerian social media users, many of whom shared and commented on the post.

For many followers, the story carried echoes of the broader Nigerian experience of pushing through gruelling academic environments and finding cause for gratitude at the finish line.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng