For many Nigerians, spotting a scam is no longer as straightforward as it used to be. Fraudsters are finding increasingly convincing ways to impersonate trusted institutions, businesses and services, making scam calls, phishing messages and fake websites harder to distinguish from legitimate ones.



Source: UGC

Recent experiences shared online show just how quickly an ordinary interaction can become a financial risk.

In one case, a Nigerian user shared on X how she lost almost N400,000 after clicking a link connected to an alleged FRSC traffic offence. She entered her card details on what appeared to be a legitimate website, only to discover that the link was part of a scam.

Her experience highlights one of the biggest challenges facing digital banking users today: phishing attempts can look convincing, particularly when they appear to come from familiar institutions or government agencies.

But phishing links are not the only concern.

In another social media post, a user described how money was debited from his account after his mobile phone was stolen. For many people, losing a phone is already stressful, but when the device is linked to financial accounts, the situation can quickly become a much bigger security concern.

When losing phone becomes financial concern

The wider digital payments landscape shows why these experiences matter. Although digital payment fraud losses in Nigeria fell by 51% to N25.85 billion in 2025, NIBSS has continued to identify social engineering as a significant concern, with fraud techniques such as phishing, SIM-swap attacks and account compromise continuing to evolve.

For customers, the consequences can go beyond losing money. A compromised account or stolen phone can interrupt everyday transactions and leave people wondering whether their finances are still secure.

It is against this backdrop that PalmPay is placing more attention on helping customers understand potential threats and make better use of the security tools available to them through its ‘PalmPay Dey For You’ campaign.

Security tools PalmPay customers can use

For instance, customers who lose their phones or have them stolen can use the *861*12# USSD Lock to restrict access to their PalmPay account and help prevent unauthorised transactions.

There are also tools designed to provide additional protection in specific situations. Night Guard allows customers to set protection hours between 11:00 PM and 7:00 AM, with additional verification required for transfers during the selected period.

Similarly, Large Transaction Shield adds another layer of verification when customers attempt to carry out large-value transactions.

Staying alert still matters

The experiences Nigerians continue to share online point to an important reality: staying safe while using digital financial services requires more than sophisticated security systems. Customers also need to know how to identify warning signs and what steps to take when something appears suspicious.

Simple precautions can make a difference. Customers are advised not to share sensitive details such as their PINs, OTPs or passwords.

They should also be careful with unexpected links and messages, confirm who is contacting them before taking action, and make use of available security controls if they believe their account or device may be at risk.

Bringing account protection into one place

PalmPay’s upgraded Security Center brings several of these protection tools and secure support options together, giving customers a central place to manage their account security and access help when needed.

As scams become more sophisticated, the experiences of everyday Nigerians show why digital safety requires both awareness and the right tools.

Through its ‘PalmPay Dey For You’ campaign, PalmPay says it is focused on providing secure, reliable and accessible financial services while continuing to strengthen the systems, tools and education that support safer digital banking.

Customers can update their PalmPay app, explore the available security features and visit the PalmPay Security Centre to learn more about protecting their accounts.

Source: Legit.ng