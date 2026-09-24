Senator Augustine Okwudiri Akobundu took over as Director-General of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, shifting the campaign from assembly to active mobilisation

Akobundu brings decades of experience spanning the Nigerian Army, federal ministry, national party administration, and the Senate

The ADC senator representing Abia Central formally joined the party in March 2026 before his appointment to the campaign's top operational role

Abuja, FCT - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed Senator Augustine Okwudiri Akobundu as Director-General of its Presidential Campaign Council, placing him at the head of the party's national campaign operation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akobundu, who represents Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, takes on the role with a brief to coordinate the political, organisational and operational arms of the campaign across all 36 states and the FCT. His focus will be on aligning field structures, managing stakeholders and ensuring that every unit within the campaign council works together as a single national force.

Senator Augustine Akobundu, the ADC's newly appointed Director-General of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

From Military Barracks to the Campaign Office

Akobundu's career stretches across several distinct spheres of Nigerian public life. He trained at the Nigerian Defence Academy and served in multiple command and staff roles within the Nigerian Army before retiring at the rank of Colonel in 2000. The strategic planning and coordination demands of military service form a significant part of the experience he brings to the campaign.

After leaving the army, he moved into business and public administration. He chaired the Board of Management of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, and in 2015 served as Minister of State for Defence under President Goodluck Jonathan.

His party administration record includes senior roles such as National Vice Chairman, South-East Zonal Chairman and National Organising Secretary, positions that required him to manage political structures at the national level — the same kind of work now central to his new mandate.

Akobundu's Legislative Record

As a sitting senator, Akobundu has focused his legislative and constituency work on education, healthcare, infrastructure and youth development. His interventions have included scholarship schemes, digital and vocational skills programmes, and medical outreaches across Abia Central. He has also raised the issue of the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Federal Road on the floor of the Senate.

Akobundu formally joined the ADC in March 2026 and quickly became part of the party's national political structure. With the Presidential Campaign Council now constituted and its leadership confirmed, the focus moves to execution — turning the council's structure into a coordinated campaign that can reach voters across the country.

Source: Legit.ng