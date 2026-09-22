The German government has published conditions under which highly skilled workers can obtain a settlement permit immediately upon arriving in Germany

Scientists with special technical knowledge and prominent teachers with years of experience are among those who qualify for the fast-track permit

Applicants must meet specific requirements, including proof of academic training and the ability to cover their own living costs in Germany

Germany has outlined the conditions under which highly skilled foreign workers can obtain a settlement permit immediately upon entering the country, without first spending a required period of time living there.

Under Section 18c (3) of the Residence Act, the German government says certain categories of skilled professionals qualify for this fast-track route to permanent residence in 2026.

Highly skilled workers in Germany may have a faster route to permanent residence than they realise. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Germany's immediate settlement

The German government identifies two main groups that may apply for the permit on arrival: scientists who possess special technical knowledge, and teachers holding prominent positions with several years of professional experience behind them.

For applicants who fall into either category, Germany says the following conditions must all be satisfied:

1. The applicant must be able to prove they have completed academic training.

2. There must be good reason to believe the applicant will successfully integrate into life in Germany.

3. The applicant must be able to cover their living costs without relying on state support.

Germany: What applicants should do before travelling

Germany's official immigration guidance advises eligible workers to gather all required documents before they travel. Having everything in order ahead of departure means applicants can apply for the settlement permit as soon as they arrive, avoiding unnecessary delays.

The settlement permit, known in German as the *Niederlassungserlaubnis*, gives holders the right to live and work in Germany indefinitely.

Unlike a standard work or residence visa, it does not require renewal and is not tied to a specific employer or occupation.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed five conditions that foreign graduates must meet for permanent residence after two years.

Foreigners eligible for faster Germany permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had named four categories of foreigners who may qualify for faster permanent residence.

The guidance, which applies to skilled workers already living and working in Germany on temporary residence permits, explains how eligible applicants can apply for permanent residence under Section 18c of the Residence Act (AufenthG).

A settlement permit allows holders to live and work in Germany without restrictions, whether as an employee or as a self-employed person, and also extends those rights to family members.

Source: Legit.ng