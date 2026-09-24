A video of reality star Phyna and actress Nkechi Blessing physically confronting each other surfaced online on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The altercation took place at Morayo Brown's studio, where the media personality attempted to separate the two women

Nkechi Blessing pushed Morayo Brown while she tried to intervene, shocking fans who had been following the ongoing feud

A dramatic confrontation between reality television star Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, and Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has stunned fans after footage of the two women clashing surfaced on X on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The dispute between the two entertainers began after Nkechi Blessing publicly called out Phyna over a movie role in one of her productions.

Reactions as Phyna and Nkechi Blessing fight at Morayo Brown's studio. Photo credit@nkechiblessing/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

What followed was an escalating online back-and-forth, with Blessing issuing a stern warning about Phyna's attitude and the former Big Brother Nigeria housemate firing back with her own video response.

Confrontation between Nkechi Blessing and Phyna trends

The situation moved beyond social media when the two women crossed paths at the studio of media personality Morayo Brown. In the video that circulated widely online, Phyna and Nkechi Blessing came face to face, with tensions boiling over almost immediately.

Nkechi Blessing meets Phyna at Moarayo Brown's studio. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

Morayo attempted to step in and de-escalate the situation, but Nkechi Blessing pushed her in the process. At one point, Blessing appeared to physically restrain both Morayo and Phyna, with another individual also rushing in to intervene.

Before the physical encounter, fans and observers had been encouraging the pair to settle their differences in a boxing ring, given the intensity of their public feud.

Here is the X video of Nkechi Blessing and Phyna fighting:

Fans react to the video

Reactions poured in after the footage went viral, with social media users divided on how to interpret what they saw.

@Gemini wrote:

"See the way she pushed both of them."

@Maliankanoute offered a more sceptical take:

"Nigerians think this is serious. Then we are more gullible than I thought. They are using Nigerians to cash out and also creating a distraction. But a typical Nigerian don't know this. Nonsense."

@Jintofurobo commented:

"All phyna need Na space all these kind person na from distance you de take them like the way Carter do portable."

@Benjaminosas appeared genuinely surprised:

"I thought they were joking o. So them serious put."

@OmoOla0506 was unconvinced by the drama:

"Top notch acting."

@Elijahokiri23 weighed in on the hypothetical boxing match:

"Phyna will beat her well well if she train hard, its not by fat body, make phyna just up her game. Am sure blessing wont last 2 rounds."

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng