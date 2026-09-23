Shawn Mendes' girlfriend is Bruna Marquezine, a Brazilian actress best known internationally for her role in Blue Beetle (2023) and, in her home country, for a years-long on-off romance with football superstar Neymar. The couple first sparked dating rumours in late 2025 when Mendes visited Brazil, and by August 2026 he had made their relationship fully official in an Instagram birthday post. At 30, Marquezine is one of South America's biggest stars — and Hollywood is only just beginning to take notice.

Bruna Marquezine attends a photocall ahead of the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Show. Photo: Carlos Alvarez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bruna Marquezine (born 4 August 1995) is a Brazilian actress and filmmaker, aged 31 .

(born 4 August 1995) is a Brazilian actress and filmmaker, aged . She starred as Jenny Kord in the DC film Blue Beetle ( 2023 ), her Hollywood breakthrough.

( ), her Hollywood breakthrough. She and Shawn Mendes were first spotted together in Brazil in late 2025 ; Mendes confirmed the relationship publicly on 4 August 2026 .

were first spotted together in ; Mendes confirmed the relationship publicly on . Marquezine was previously in an on-off relationship with footballer Neymar from 2012 to 2018 .

from . She has no children.

Profile summary

Full name Bruna Reis Maia Shawn Peter Raul Mendes Born 4 August 1995 8 August 1998 Birthplace Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Pickering, Ontario, Canada Age 30 27 Nationality Brazilian, Italian Canadian Occupation Actress, filmmaker, model Singer-songwriter Height 170 cm (5 ft 7 in) 191 cm (6 ft 3 in) Instagram @brunamarquezine @shawnmendes Known for Blue Beetle, Salve Jorge, Maldivas Stitches, Mercy, Wonder Children None None

Are Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine together?

Yes — and the confirmation came in the most public way possible. Mendes went public with his relationship with Bruna Marquezine in an Instagram post celebrating the Brazilian actress' 31st birthday in August 2026, writing:

Feliz aniversário my baby. You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you. Eu te amo muito muito muitoo!!! We all do amor… & thank you @casaamarelaprovidencia for what you’re doing!

How did they meet?

Top five facts about Bruna Marquezine. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rumours of Mendes and Marquezine's relationship began in late 2025 during Mendes' trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize, with the couple later seen vacationing together in Alagoas, Brazil, for New Year's 2026.

The singer-songwriter and Brazilian actress seemingly confirmed their burgeoning romance in January 2026, ending months of fan theories with a series of affectionate public displays in Los Angeles. The duo, who first sparked dating rumours during a late 2025 trip to South America, were photographed on 7 January looking very much like a couple while running errands in the California sun.

A quick scroll through her Instagram showed he had already been liking her posts for months. Over time, fans began stitching together Mendes and Marquezine's multiple sightings — including them reading, dining out, going on walks, and packing on the PDA during their grocery run.

Why has Mendes kept his love life private?

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena. Photo: Matthew Baker

Source: Getty Images

Mendes shared on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast in 2024:

I don't really go on social media anymore. So, I don't really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself.

Ever since his two-year relationship with Camila Cabello ended in 2021 — with a brief reconciliation in 2023 — the Grammy nominee had kept his romantic life mostly private. He did address ongoing speculation about his sexuality in November 2024 when performing his song The Mountain.

Who is Bruna Marquezine?

Early life and career

Bruna Reis Maia was born on 4 August 1995 in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her birth name is Bruna Reis Maia, having adopted the surname Marquezine — spelt in Italian as Marchesini — as a tribute to her paternal grandmother of Italian descent.

Bruna Marquezine at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

She debuted on television in 2000 as one of the children's interviewers for the children's programme Gente Inocente. That early start set the stage for a career spanning more than two decades.

Marquezine became one of Brazil's most recognisable young television stars, first gaining national attention as Salete in the Brazilian telenovela Mulheres Apaixonadas, then growing up onscreen through roles in América, Cobras & Lagartos, Salve Jorge, Em Família, I Love Paraisópolis, and Deus Salve o Rei.

Hollywood breakthrough: Blue Beetle

Outside Brazil, she is best known for playing Jenny Kord in the DC superhero film Blue Beetle, which marked a major Hollywood breakthrough.

Bruna Marquezine attends the red carpet promoting the upcoming film "Blue Beetle". Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

She had also auditioned for the role of Supergirl in The Flash (2023) before being cast as Jenny Kord in Blue Beetle. Her international profile grew rapidly off the back of the role.

Fashion and modelling

Marquezine is far more than an actress. She has been the poster girl for Miu Miu, Puma, and Karl Lagerfeld, and has participated in New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Her charisma and talent positioned her as an influential style icon, winning the It Girl recognition at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018.

Selected filmography

Year Title Role 2003 Mulheres Apaixonadas Salete 2013 Salve Jorge Lurdinha 2015 I Love Paraisópolis Mari 2021 Maldivas (Netflix) Liz Lobato 2023 Blue Beetle Jenny Kord 2024 Benefits with Friends —

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar: the relationship that made her famous

Before Mendes, it was football — specifically, one of the world's most famous footballers — that put Marquezine in the global spotlight.

How did they meet?

Brazilian professional footballer Neymar and Bruna Marquezine had an on-again, off-again relationship since meeting six years before their final split in 2018. The pair were initially introduced at a carnival celebration in Rio de Janeiro in 2012, and began dating shortly after.

The on-off timeline

The couple enjoyed an on-off relationship over five years from 2012 to 2018. It was anything but smooth.

2012–2013: Their first relationship began after they met at Carnival in Rio.

Their first relationship began after they met at Carnival in Rio. End of 2013: They broke up at the end of 2013, then reignited their relationship before the 2014 World Cup.

They broke up at the end of 2013, then reignited their relationship before the 2014 World Cup. 2016: They reunited in October 2016 but ended the relationship once more in June 2017, before Neymar's record transfer to PSG.

They reunited in October 2016 but ended the relationship once more in June 2017, before Neymar's record transfer to PSG. Late 2017: Marquezine expressed her "respect" and "affection" for Neymar, and they resumed their relationship at the end of the year after their mid-2017 breakup.

Marquezine expressed her "respect" and "affection" for Neymar, and they resumed their relationship at the end of the year after their mid-2017 breakup. October 2018: The final split. At 23, Marquezine confirmed that Neymar ended the relationship. "It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect, a lot of love, for him and for everything that we have lived for," she said in an interview with Goal.

João Guilherme

Brazilian actor Joao Guilherme arrives for the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Photo: Chris Delmas

Source: Getty Images

After Neymar, Marquezine moved on to another Brazilian star. She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Brazilian soccer star Neymar from 2013 to 2018, then dated her Amor da Minha Vida co-star João Guilherme in 2024. In early 2025, they announced their split.

Bruna Marquezine's net worth

Bruna Marquezine has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Other estimates place the figure slightly lower: sources including Urban Splatter put Bruna Marquezine's net worth in the range of $3 to $5 million, highlighted by her successful acting career and smart business ventures.

Her income streams include:

Acting: Telenovela and Hollywood film fees across a 25-year career

Telenovela and Hollywood film fees across a 25-year career Brand endorsements: Marquezine has partnered with several brands for endorsements and sponsorships, including L'Oréal, Nike, and Coca-Cola.

Marquezine has partnered with several brands for endorsements and sponsorships, including L'Oréal, Nike, and Coca-Cola. Social media: Her Instagram profile has approximately 43 million followers, making sponsored posts a significant revenue source.

Her Instagram profile has approximately 43 million followers, making sponsored posts a significant revenue source. Modelling: Runway and campaign work for Miu Miu, Puma, and Karl Lagerfeld.

Latest news

Shawn Mendes hard-launched his relationship with Bruna Marquezine by celebrating the actress' 31st birthday in a sweet post on 4 August 2026.

Bruna Marquezine arrives for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner. Photo: Antony Jones

Source: Getty Images

Alongside his birthday message, Mendes posted videos of them volunteering with kids at the community centre Casa Amarela in Rio de Janeiro.

On the professional front, a fan page for Marquezine confirms she has an upcoming film, Véspera, scheduled for 2026. She also starred in Amor da Minha Vida, a series that aired on Hulu and Disney+.

Does Bruna Marquezine have children?

No. Bruna Marquezine does not have any children. She has never publicly confirmed a pregnancy, and no verified sources report otherwise.

FAQ

Is Bruna Marquezine in a relationship? Yes — she is currently dating Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, who confirmed the relationship publicly on 4 August 2026. Is Shawn Mendes with Bruna Marquezine? Yes. Shawn Mendes confirmed the relationship with an Instagram post on Marquezine's 31st birthday, writing that she had "truly changed my life." How old is Bruna Marquezine? She is 31 years old, born on 4 August 1995. How tall is Bruna Marquezine? She stands at 170 cm (5 ft 7 in). What is Bruna Marquezine's Instagram? Her handle is @brunamarquezine, with approximately 43 million followers. Did Bruna Marquezine date Neymar? Yes — the couple enjoyed an on-off relationship over five years from 2012 to 2018, reportedly meeting during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Does Bruna Marquezine have children? No, she does not have any children. What is Bruna Marquezine's net worth? Her net worth is approximately $5 million, based on her acting career, brand deals, and social media presence.

Quick facts

Her real name is Bruna Reis Maia — "Marquezine" is a tribute to her Italian-descent grandmother.

She has appeared in over 17 telenovelas and six miniseries over a 25-year career.

She made her Hollywood debut as Jenny Kord in Blue Beetle (2023).

(2023). She has over 43 million Instagram followers, making her one of Brazil's biggest social media stars.

She is set to appear in the upcoming Brazilian film Véspera (2026).

Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, Bruna Marquezine, has built a successful career in acting and fashion. Her past relationship with soccer star Neymar attracted major attention, while her romance with Mendes has sparked fresh interest. As her career continues to grow, fans remain curious about her life on and off screen.

Source: Legit.ng