Mika Lafuente's biography: Who is the model dating Bryce Hall?
Mika Lafuente is an Argentine social media influencer, content creator, and model. She has gained widespread recognition for sharing modelling photos on Instagram. Lafuente also posts videos of herself on TikTok. Her biography has everything you need to know about her.
Mika Lafuente is one of the fastest-rising social media influencers. She started her Instagram page in March 2013 and has amassed a considerable following. Mika is also on other platforms where she entertains her audience with engaging content, especially on TikTok and YouTube.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Mikaela Lafuent
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|8 June 2002
|Age
|22 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Current residence
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Nationality
|Argentinian
|Ethnicity
|Argentinian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|116
|Weight in kilograms
|53
|Body measurements in inches
|34-26-36
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-66-91
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Bryce Hall
|Profession
|Social media influencer, content creator, model
|@mikalafuente
|TikTok
|@mikaalafuente_
Mika Lafuente's biography
The Instagram influencer was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is an Argentinian national of the Christian faith.
What is Mikaela Lafuente's age? Mika, born 8 June 2002, is 22 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.
What is Mikaela Lafuente's height?
The social media influencer is 5 feet 7 inches, or 170 centimetres, tall. She weighs approximately 116 pounds, equivalent to 53 kilograms. Mika's body measurements are 34-26-36 inches or 86-66-91 centimetres.
Career
Mika Lafuente is a social media influencer, content creator, and model. She started posting on Instagram in February 2021, sharing modelling photos, mainly of herself in swimwear. Mika's Instagram account has 1.3 million followers. The content creator is a brand ambassador for Boutine Los Angeles.
Besides Instagram, Mika has a TikTok account. She posts videos of herself modelling and living her daily life. Mikaela Lafuente's TikTok account has amassed a considerable following of 3.9 million and 73 million likes.
Mikaela is also on YouTube. She shares content on the self-titled channel, including lifestyle videos and vlogs.
When did Bryce Hall and Mika start dating?
Mikaela and Bryce started dating in late 2023 and shared photos and videos. Bryce Hall and Mika Lafuente have been spotted together at various events, including the People's Choice Awards 2024.
Bryce is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He is famous for engaging content, including comedy, dance, and lip-sync videos.
FAQs
- Who is Mika Lafuente? She is a social media influencer, content creator, and model.
- What is Mikaela Lafuente famous for? The internet personality is famous for posting swimwear modelling photos on social media.
- How old is Mika Mika Lafuente? The model is 22 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 June 2002.
- Is Mika Lafuente Brazilian? Mika is not Brazillian.
- What is Mikaela Lafuente's nationality? The Instagram influencer is Argentinian.
- How tall is Mikaela Lafuente? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
- Who is Mika Lafuente boyfriend? The content creator is dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.
Mika Lafuente is a rising social media influencer and model. The Argentinian content creator is dating fellow internet personality Bryce Hall. She resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Source: Legit.ng
