Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Romero made a bold claim about who deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Messi received his 17th career Ballon d'Or nomination ahead of next month's ceremony in London

The Inter Miami star also broke one of Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing career records over the weekend

Argentina and Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Romero has thrown his weight behind Lionel Messi to claim the 2026 Ballon d'Or, saying the Inter Miami forward deserves the honour every year until he retires.

Messi is no stranger to the award, having won it eight times in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Atletico Madrid and Argentina star Cristian Romero has backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or. Photo by Patric Smith

Source: Getty Images

His latest nomination is his 17th overall, with his first coming in 2006, making it a 20-year journey with the prestigious prize.

According to Tribal Football, Romero did not hold back in his support for Messi.

"The Ballon d'Or should be given to Leo Messi. Until he retires, that's clear. There is no one like him. Surely when he decides not to play anymore, then we will have to see who to give it to!"

Messi's 2025/26 season in numbers

Messi has had a remarkable season by any standard.

Across 49 appearances for Inter Miami in 2025/26, the 39-year-old forward scored 45 goals and contributed 30 assists, per Transfermarkt.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also helped the club win the MLS title.

On the international stage, Messi led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, contributing eight goals in the tournament.

Despite those figures, Messi is not the frontrunner for the award.

Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane are all considered stronger contenders heading into the ceremony, which will be held on October 26, 2026 in London.

Kane, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, has a chance to become the first English player to win the Ballon d'Or in more than two decades.

The last Englishman to lift the award was Michael Owen in 2001.

Messi breaks Ronaldo record

Beyond the Ballon d'Or conversation, Messi made headlines on Sunday, September 20, after surpassing a record previously held by Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with San Diego in a Major League Soccer match, with Messi scoring a direct free kick in the 24th minute.

That goal was his 75th career direct free-kick goal and took his overall tally to 930 goals across his career.

The milestone is significant because it makes Messi the fastest and youngest player in football history to reach 930 career goals.

Ronaldo had previously set that benchmark at 40 years and 58 days old, achieving it in 1,272 matches.

Messi reached the same landmark at 39 years and 88 days old, doing so in just 1,176 matches, meaning he got there nearly 100 matches and almost a full year younger than his long-time rival.

The record-breaking moment adds further weight to the argument made by Romero and others who believe Messi's on-field contribution continues to outpace those of his competition, even at this stage of his career.

Ex-Real Madrid star backs Messi for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Casemiro’s backing of Messi for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul.

Messi’s case is strengthened by his 100th goal for Inter Miami and his role in Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final. At 39, the Argentine could make history if his form in MLS and World Cup performance are enough to win the award.

Source: Legit.ng