Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has explained why sharing the same Christian faith is important to her when choosing a husband

The actress recalled ending a relationship after discovering that the man she was dating had begun observing Islamic practices

Dada said her decision was also influenced by the kind of home she wants to build and how she intends to raise her future children

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has opened up about one important factor she considers non-negotiable when choosing a life partner.

The actress disclosed why she cannot marry a man who does not share her Christian faith, explaining that her decision goes beyond the couple’s personal relationship.

Omowunmi Dada explains why sharing the same Christian faith is important to her when choosing a husband. Photo: @omowunmidada/IG.

Source: Twitter

Omowunmi Dada shares why she ended relationship

Speaking during an interview with VJ Adams, Dada recalled dating a man who initially presented himself as a Christian.

However, things changed when Ramadan began, and he told her he was fasting because it would make his mother happy.

That moment, according to the actress, made her realise that their relationship could not continue.

Dada explained that she wants to raise her children within the Christian faith and have a husband who shares the same beliefs.

The actress said the man tried to convince her to remain in the relationship and offered to attend church with her.

But Dada said the issue was deeper than simply worshipping together.

She revealed that he also wanted their future children to visit the mosque and learn about Islam.

For Dada, this presented a fundamental difference in how they envisioned their future family.

The actress stressed that she has nothing against Muslims and has Muslim friends she considers amazing people.

Watch the YouTube video of Omowunmi Dada's interview here:

Omowunmi Dada recalls ending a relationship after discovering that the man she was dating had begun observing Islamic practices. Photo: @omowunmidada/IG.

Source: Instagram

Omowunmi Dada flaunts curves in Ankara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omowunmi Dada, the brown-skinned beauty, reminded fans that slaying is second nature to her. Omowunmi posted an Instagram reel showing off a mini dress look.

The famous fish scale in yellow and black print is a viral Ankara print to rock, and the actress delivered it in style.

Source: Legit.ng