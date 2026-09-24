Omowunmi Dada Opens Up About Why She Can’t Marry Man Who Isn’t Christian
- Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has explained why sharing the same Christian faith is important to her when choosing a husband
- The actress recalled ending a relationship after discovering that the man she was dating had begun observing Islamic practices
- Dada said her decision was also influenced by the kind of home she wants to build and how she intends to raise her future children
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Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has opened up about one important factor she considers non-negotiable when choosing a life partner.
The actress disclosed why she cannot marry a man who does not share her Christian faith, explaining that her decision goes beyond the couple’s personal relationship.
Omowunmi Dada shares why she ended relationship
Speaking during an interview with VJ Adams, Dada recalled dating a man who initially presented himself as a Christian.
However, things changed when Ramadan began, and he told her he was fasting because it would make his mother happy.
That moment, according to the actress, made her realise that their relationship could not continue.
Dada explained that she wants to raise her children within the Christian faith and have a husband who shares the same beliefs.
The actress said the man tried to convince her to remain in the relationship and offered to attend church with her.
But Dada said the issue was deeper than simply worshipping together.
She revealed that he also wanted their future children to visit the mosque and learn about Islam.
For Dada, this presented a fundamental difference in how they envisioned their future family.
The actress stressed that she has nothing against Muslims and has Muslim friends she considers amazing people.
Watch the YouTube video of Omowunmi Dada's interview here:
Omowunmi Dada flaunts curves in Ankara
Legit.ng earlier reported that Omowunmi Dada, the brown-skinned beauty, reminded fans that slaying is second nature to her. Omowunmi posted an Instagram reel showing off a mini dress look.
The famous fish scale in yellow and black print is a viral Ankara print to rock, and the actress delivered it in style.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.