Top 10 tasty Igbo foods, their names, pictures, and ingredients

Igbo culture is one of the three major cultures in Nigeria. Igbo foods are very easy and simple to cook and eat. Moreover, this type of food is welcomed not only by this tribe but all Nigerians. Here is a list of Igbo native foods you can try out.

Igbo is considered to be one of the three major tribes in Nigeria. It has its unique customs, traditions, and music, but it's necessary to concentrate on food that is presented in Igbo culture. The key traditional foods for the Igbo people are found to be vegetables, legumes, maize, cocoyam, cassava, and yam. In addition, cereals are also found as one of the essential nutrients for Igbo. Check out some of the most popular Igbo foods pictures and their ingredients.

Top 10 tasty Igbo foods

What type of food do the Igbo eat? Many dishes are connected with the major foods of Igbo people, like Nni Oka, Nni Akpu, Nni Ji, Onugbu, Okazi, Achi, Oha. There are many types served in Nigeria that can be considered Igbo traditional foods. It includes different soups, salads and other types of dishes. Take a look at the list of Igbo food to taste when visiting Igbo land.

1. Yam with goat meat pepper soup

In Nigeria, pepper soup, also known as Ukodo, is a typical family dish. Many people enjoy eating native soup in the evenings and at dinner. The major ingredients in this meal are pepper and goat meat.

This is one of the most calorie-dense foods. It is high in carbohydrate complexes, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins B6 and B1. Here are the basic ingredients needed for this Igbo famous food.

Goat meat

two large onion bulbs

Dry pepper

Large tuber yam

Salt

Stock cubes

Basil

Dry Ashanti pepper leaves

2. Jollof rice with chicken

What is favourite food in Igbo? Jollof rice is a favourite and popular source of nutrition for the Igbo people and the rest of West Africa. The rice is cooked in a tomato-flavoured liquid. Jollof rice is made using beef, poultry, or fish.

It is a versatile dish that works well for both dinner and parties. The ingredients for Jollof rice with chicken are listed below.

Sliced medium tomatoes

Red bell pepper stemmed, seeded and quartered

Small red onions diced

Scotch bonnet pepper or habanero

Vegetable oil

1 lb boneless chicken thighs (450g)

Teaspoons curry powder

Teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups parboiled long grain rice (400g)

3. Ugu vegetable soup

The Igbo soup has seafood, veggies, various portions of meat, and fluted pumpkin leaves. The soup is delicious and healthful, owing to the inclusion of Ugu leaves in its preparation.

The fluted pumpkin leaf known as Ugu grows in Nigeria and other tropical African countries. Pumpkin leaves are high in vitamins and minerals.

You can make this soup either with or without meat. If you want to add meat, you can use cow feet, beef, goat meat, dried cowhide or chicken. The following ingredients are required for the preparation of Ugu soup.

Ugu (pumpkin) leaves

Palm oil

Dried Fish

Waterleaf

Okporoko (stockfish)

Crayfish

Pepper

Okpeyin

Soup seasonings

4. Nkwobi

This is one of the Nigerians' most popular meals. It is usually considered an evening meal, simply a cooked cow foot mixed in spicy palm oil paste. To make this delicious Igbo food recipe, you need to have the following ingredients.

2kg cow foot (cut into sizeable pieces)

Palm oil

1 tablespoon powdered edible potash

1 teaspoon ground Ehu seeds

Utazi leaves

Ugba

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

2 habanero peppers (or to your taste)

1 medium onion

2 big stock cubes

Salt

5. Yam porridge

Another delectable meal you may prepare is yam porridge, known as Asaro. It is cooked in a well-seasoned pepper combination with yam pieces until soft and fluffy.

There are numerous methods to prepare yam. It could be fried, boiled, or even roasted. Of course, you can always add some vegetables to the meal to offer some green colour. All of the ingredients you will need are listed below.

Pieces of diced yam

2 cups of chopped and mixed vegetables

1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (chopped)

Large size dry fish

Medium-sized onion (chopped)

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp. ginger, minced

A cup of dried prawns (optional)

A handful of scent leaves chopped (optional)

1/2 tbsp. of vegetable oil for frying

Salt, curry, black pepper and extra seasoning cubes to taste

6. Ofe Onugbu

Also known as Bitterleaf soup, this is one of Nigeria's most traditional soups. It is indigenous to the Igbo people of eastern Nigeria. This soup can be made from Achi, Ogbono, Ofor, cocoa yam, or melon seeds. The following ingredients are used to make this traditional Igbo dish:

Meat of your choice (beef, turkey, pork or chicken)

Pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Ground crayfish

Achi (pounded)

Palm oil

Knorr or maggi

Bitter leaf

Assorted stockfish and dry fish

Ogiri Igbo (one teaspoon)

7. Ogbono soup

Ogbono soup is produced from ground-dried Ogbono seeds. The ground seeds thicken the soup and give it a dark appearance. It often comprises meat or fish seasonings such as chile pepper, leaf vegetables, and other vegetables. The soup has a similar mucilaginous texture to Okra soup. Here are the necessary ingredients:

2 handfuls of Ogbono seeds or ground Ogbono powder

Assorted meat and fish

Cooking spoonful of palm oil

Vegetables (spinach, pumpkin leaves or bitter leaf)

Crayfish

Bulb onion

Stick cubes

Chilli pepper or scotch bonnet

Salt

8. Ukwa

Ukwa, also known as breadfruit porridge, is a traditional Nigerian dish loved by many. It is prepared from the Treculia Africana tree's fruit, also known as African breadfruit.

Ukwa is a great source of many nutrients, such as vitamin C, folic acid, and beta-carotene. It is an excellent dinner option for persons who have diabetes. Here are the ingredients you will need to make Ukwa.

Fresh breadfruit seeds

3/4 teaspoons of potash Akaun

100 grams of dry prawns or fish

3 diced scotch bonnet peppers

Palm oil

Ground crayfish

Flavour cubes of salt and pepper to taste

Diced red onion

Vegetable (optional)

Sweet corn or boiled maize (optional)

9. Okro soup

Okro soup is a popular and delicious stew that is enjoyed by the majority of people in Nigeria. The soup is made with Okro veggies that have been simmered in a delectable mixture of palm oil, shrimp, goat meat, fish, and African spices. The following are the major ingredients needed to make this soup.

Bowl of finely chopped Okro

Fresh pumpkin leaves

Cup of fish stock

Beef or goat meat

Kilogram of shaki

Frozen mackerels of medium size

Smoked or dried fish

Salt and pepper

Palm oil

Ground crayfish

10. Akwu and Oha soup

Oha soup, also known as Ofe, is a traditional Nigerian delicacy native to the eastern section of the country. Cocoyam is traditionally used to thicken the soup; however, Achi or Ofor can also be utilised. The ingredients used to make these Igbo snacks include:

Fresh vegetables (Ora leaves)

Assorted meat

A small bunch of Uziza leaves

Medium-sized dry fish

Seasoning cubes

Slat to taste

Yellow or red scotch bonnet pepper

Tablespoon of Ogiri

Crayfish

Medium-sized stockfish

Cooking oil

Igbo culture of food is not limited to 10 dishes, but these dishes mentioned above provide the fame for Igbo cuisine. Igbo are masters in preparing their food. Therefore, if you want to try new colorful tastes, then you may need to visit Igboland. Traditional dishes together with indigenous culture will create a perfect atmosphere for eating your food. What are your favorite Igbo foods? Leave a comment to share your feelings about Igbo cuisine.

