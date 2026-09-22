US Releases List of 12 West African Countries Whose Citizens Must Return Home for 2 Years
- The US Department of State has published its Exchange Visitor Skills List, naming 23 African countries whose nationals face strict post-programme requirements
- Out of the 23 African countries listed, 12 are from West Africa, including Nigeria and Ghana
- Exchange visitors from the listed countries must return home for two years before accessing certain US immigration benefits
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The United States Department of State has identified 12 West African countries whose exchange visitors are required to return to their home countries for two years after completing certain US-based programmes before they can access specific immigration benefits.
The requirement stems from Section 212(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which grants the Secretary of State the authority to designate countries as clearly needing particular fields of specialised knowledge or skills. When a person's country of nationality or residence appears on the Skills List alongside their specific skill area, that individual must fulfil the two-year home-country physical presence requirement once their exchange visitor programme ends.
US releases African countries subject to 2-year home residency rule under exchange visitor programme
West African countries on Skills List
Of the 23 African countries named on the current Exchange Visitor Skills List, 12 are from West Africa. Those countries are:
The two-year home residency rule applies specifically to exchange visitors whose country of nationality or residence and whose field of study or work both appear on the list. Until that two-year obligation is fulfilled, the individual cannot apply for an immigrant visa, a permanent resident card, or a change of non-immigrant status to certain categories within the United States.
What the rule means for exchange visitors
The Exchange Visitor programme covers a broad range of participants, from researchers and students to teachers and specialists, who travel to the US under J-1 visas to acquire skills intended to benefit their home countries upon return.
For Nigerians, Ghanaians, and nationals of the other ten West African countries on the list, the rule effectively ties the benefits of the programme to a commitment to first contribute those skills at home.
Individuals who wish to bypass the two-year requirement must apply for a waiver, which is granted only under specific circumstances, such as exceptional hardship to a US citizen spouse or child, or a request from a designated interested government agency.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced 55 countries whose citizens can apply for E-1 Treaty Trader visa.
US: Countries that qualify for E-2 visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the US announced the 10 African countries whose citizens qualify for E-1 treaty trader and E-2 treaty investor visas. The list includes Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia, Morocco, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia and both Congos.
Major African economies such as Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya do not appear on the list. Find out which African countries made the cut and why their citizens have access to US trade and investment visas.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng