A video of popular streamer Peller attempting to smoke for the first time surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Rapper Jeriq was seen in the clip encouraging Peller to try the substance as friends around them laughed at his hesitation

Peller's action drew strong reactions from fans online, with many expressing concern over the influence his peers had on him

A video showing Nigerian streamer Peller being introduced to smoking by rapper Jeriq has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism from fans who feel the content creator is heading down a troubling path.

The clip, which circulated on Instagram on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, showed Peller surrounded by friends as Jeriq attempted to hand him something to smoke.

Reactions as Peller learns to smoke in video as Jeriq introduces him to it. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller visibly hesitated, telling Jeriq he was scared before asking for one more chance to try.

Peller learns to smoke in viral video as Jeriq introduces him to it. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

With those around him laughing, he took the substance and asked, "I go craze," before inhaling it. He then exhaled a small puff of smoke and smiled to himself.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller trying to smoke below:

Fans react to Peller's smoking video

The footage sparked immediate backlash online, with many followers expressing disappointment and concern, particularly about the influence Jeriq appeared to have over the streamer.

@onlyonelightboy wrote:

"Na so we take enter"

@alhajiii_white commented:

"No worry nah small small"

@big_stash31 said:

"This thing go pain Jarvis ehh."

@_cisse._ warned:

"Na so we take start oo and u will now love the feelings."

@itsariwahstar noted:

"Let it on record say na Jeriq teach am how to kpo."

@oke_global wrote:

"@peller, that is how they all starts smoking and they become so addicted to it. Don't worry small small. Them no dey advice bread winner."

@iamscottbangz added:

"He say na weather him go crazy lol jeriq way pass am for you don crazy?"

Daddy Freeze speaks about Peller's success

Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze took to X on Monday, September 7, 2026, to highlight what he described as the value-based system Peller has built for himself.

Freeze referenced Peller’s recent trip to the UK with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and his attendance at the prestigious Salon Privé as examples of how the young streamer has gained access to luxury experiences without necessarily having to rely on money alone.

According to Freeze, Peller’s growing influence and the value he brings to the table have opened doors to experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

Source: Legit.ng