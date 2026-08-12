Leah Kateb's ex-boyfriend history has sparked curiosity since her rise on Love Island USA. Before finding love with Miguel Harichi, she was romantically linked to fellow islanders Rob Rausch and Connor Newsum. Leah has also been connected to Kanye West through unconfirmed rumours, though neither of them confirmed the speculation.

Leah Kateb at the Variety 2026 Entertainment Marketing Summit (L) and at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball (R). Photo: Savion Washington, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

During Love Island USA Season 6, Leah endured a highly public heartbreak after her relationship with Rob Rausch fell apart.

Season 6, Leah endured a highly public heartbreak after her relationship with Rob Rausch fell apart. After her initial breakup with Rob, Leah shared a brief romantic connection with fellow Islander Connor Newsum.

Beyond her verified television romances, she has also been the subject of unconfirmed dating rumours involving Kanye West.

Before Love Island USA , Leah revealed that she had dated professional athletes , including a football player and a basketball player, but kept their identities private.

, Leah revealed that she had dated , including a football player and a basketball player, but kept their identities private. Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb began dating while filming Love Island USA Season 6 in summer 2024.

Insights into Leah Kateb's ex-boyfriend timeline

From dating professional athletes to navigating on-screen romances and unconfirmed celebrity rumours, Leah Kateb's dating history has remained in the spotlight. Here is a look at the men linked to her before Miguel Harichi.

Unnamed professional athletes (pre-2024)

Before appearing on Love Island USA, Leah Kateb dated professional athletes in the Los Angeles area. During her July 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she revealed that her dating history included a football player and a basketball player. Speaking about the football player, Leah said:

But only one [football player]. I think he literally sings now or something. They won the Super Bowl though. He chimed in.

Kanye West (Rumoured)

Kanye West is seen leaving the VOGUE World: New York. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

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Before entering the Love Island USA villa in the summer of 2024, Leah Kateb became the subject of online dating rumours linking her to rap icon Kanye West.

The speculation drew further attention during the same Call Her Daddy podcast interview, when host Alex Cooper asked Leah to confirm or deny the rumours. Leah responded with an awkward silence before playfully deflecting the question, saying:

Can you? Ask me more about Rob [Rausch]. Suddenly, I want to talk about him. Suddenly, I would like to talk about Rob more.

Neither Leah nor Kanye West ever confirmed the rumours, but the speculation generated significant online interest ahead of her reality TV debut.

Rob Rausch (2024)

Rob Rausch attends the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call. Photo: John Nacion

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Leah Kateb and snake wrangler Robert "Rob" Rausch became one of the most talked-about couples during Love Island USA Season 6 in June 2024. They coupled up on Day 1 and quickly became fan favourites. Their romance ended after Rob pursued a connection with bombshell Andrea Carmona, leaving Leah heartbroken.

Elsewhere in the same Call Her Daddy interview, Leah reflected on why their relationship resonated with so many viewers, saying:

I can understand why people were invested in Rob and I. It felt like we were like twins [who] were each other's puzzle piece… There were so many moments where I was like, 'Oh, my God, like, they put him in there for me.

Rob Rausch attends "Love Island USA" Cast In Conversation With Remi Bader. Photo: Theo Wargo

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Although many fans hoped the pair would reunite after the show, Leah later revealed that she had been unhappy during their on-and-off relationship. During their emotional breakup on Love Island USA, Rob reflected on their relationship, saying, as reported by Marie Claire:

I really care about you. I really do, and I really, really wish you the best. And it didn't work out for us, like, romantically, but I really do hope that we get to stay friends.

Leah echoed his feelings, saying:

I swear to God, like, on, like, my dog’s life, like, I always cared about you, and I always wanted the best for you, and I always will.

Connor Newsum (2024)

Connor Newsum at Harriet's Rooftop. Photo: Randy Shropshire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After her emotional split from Rob Rausch in the villa, Leah briefly explored a connection with fellow Islander Connor Newsum. Their romance was short-lived, and the pair soon went their separate ways before Leah later found a stronger connection with bombshell Miguel Harichi.

FAQs

Who is Leah Kateb's current partner? Her current partner is Miguel Harichi, whom she met on Love Island USA Season 6. Who is Leah Kateb's ex-boyfriend? Leah's public ex-boyfriends include fellow Love Island USA stars Rob Rausch and Connor Newsum. Who did Leah date from Love Island? On Love Island USA, Leah Kateb was romantically linked to Rob Rausch, Connor Newsum, and Miguel Harichi. When did Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi become official? They made their relationship official in July 2024 after filming for Love Island USA wrapped. For how long did Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch date? Their romance lasted only a few weeks during Love Island USA Season 6 before they split in the villa. Are Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi still together? Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi are still together. Did Leah Kateb and Kanye West date? Leah and Kanye West were only linked through unconfirmed dating rumours before her time on Love Island USA. Who did Leah Kateb date before Love Island? Before Love Island USA, Leah dated professional athletes in Los Angeles and sparked unconfirmed rumours linking her to Kanye West.

Leah Kateb's boyfriend history highlights the contrast between private relationships and life in the public eye. From dating professional athletes and facing unconfirmed celebrity rumours to finding lasting love with Miguel Harichi, her relationships have kept fans talking.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Brooks Nader's dating history. Following her divorce from Billy Haire, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model remains single. In 2026, Brooks found herself at the centre of dating rumours with actor Taron Egerton.

Brooks Nader was married to her ex-husband from 2019 to 2024. Her 2024 divorce marked a shift toward a more public dating life, igniting rumours with actors, athletes, and members of royalty, such as Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark, eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng