Nomy from BBNaija is a Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and reality TV personality. She rose to national fame as a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026. Nomy joined the reality show to showcase her personality, expand her fashion brand, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Nomy from BBNaija in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @_officialnomy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nomy, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu , hails from Anambra State, Nigeria .

, hails from . Nomy is the eighteenth housemate unveiled for Big Brother Naija Season 11 in July 2026.

unveiled for Season 11 in July 2026. She joined the show to grow her brand, gain visibility, and showcase her confident, stylish personality.

Besides Big Brother Naija , Nomy is a fashion designer and owner of the brand Ambition by Witme .

, Nomy is a fashion designer and owner of the brand . Nomy describes herself as honest, confident, and highly intuitive, saying she can easily read people's personalities.

Profile summary

Full name Whitney Nneoma Chukwu Stage name Nomy Gender Female Year of birth 2000 Age 26 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Fashion designer Instagram @_officialnomy X (Twitter) @officialNomy_

Nomy from BBNaija's biography

The BBNaija Season 11 contestant was born in 2000 in Anambra State, Nigeria, but raised in Surulere, Lagos. She is 26 years old as of July 2026. Nomy is a Nigerian citizen, and she is of the Igbo tribe.

Fast five facts about Nomy from BBNaija. Photo: @_officialnomy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Nomy's Big Brother Naija debut

Nomy rose to national attention after being unveiled as one of the 24 housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11, where contestants are competing for the ₦160 million grand prize.

According to her official BBNaija profile on DStv, Nomy entered the show to gain more visibility and promote her fashion business. She said:

I want the platform. It would be valuable to my business and my brand.

Nomy has described herself as an honest and confident person who is not afraid to speak her mind. She also believes she has a strong ability to read people, a quality she hopes will help her navigate relationships and the competition inside the house.

I am very intuitive, my read on people is always accurate.

Nomy from BBNaija in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @_officialnomy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since her introduction on the reality show, Nomy's social media following has continued to grow. Her Instagram account has accumulated over ten thousand followers as of this writing. She is also active on X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, Nomy worked as a fashion designer. She runs her own fashion brand, Ambition by Witme.

Who is Nomy from BBNaija dating?

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant is single and has said she is open to finding love with the right person. In her official Big Brother Naija introduction clip, she said:

Oh, I'm single and I'm very ready to mingle with the right ones.

Nomy from BBNaija in Lagos, Nigeria in 2025. Photo: @_officialnomy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nomy also made it clear that she does not let romance interfere with her game, explaining,

I could separate love from strategy. Love is emotional. Strategy is logic. So I like to think with my head and not with my heart.

FAQs

Who is Nomy from BBNaija? Nomy is a contestant on the reality TV show Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026. What is Nomy from BBNaija’s real name? Her real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu. Where is Nomy from BBNaija from? She is originally from Anambra State, Nigeria. What is Nomy from BBNaija’s age? Nomy is 26 years old as of 2026. She was born in 2000. What does Nomy from BBNaija do? She is a professional fashion designer and entrepreneur who runs her own fashion brand, Ambition by Witme. Who is Nomy from BBNaija dating? Nomy is currently single. Is Nomy from BBNaija on Instagram? The fashion designer is on Instagram under the official handle @_officialnomy. Where does Nomy from BBNaija live? She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Although she had already built a career in the fashion industry before entering the spotlight, Nomy became widely known after joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026. Her confidence, honesty, and passion for fashion have helped her stand out among viewers.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Kamsy from BBNaija. Kamsy is a Nigerian event planner, gift curator, and decorator. She is one of the 24 housemates introduced during Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026.

Known for her confidence, outgoing personality, and passion for business and acting, she joined the show to grow her brand, showcase her authentic self, and pursue new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng