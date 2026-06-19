Rob Rausch is an American snake wrangler and reality TV star known for his appearances on Love Island USA Seasons 5 and 6, as well as The Traitors, where he emerged victorious. He has also built a career as a social media influencer, sharing educational content about wildlife and his life experiences.

Rob Rausch attends Lisa Rinna's NYC book launch with Threads at the Ashley Longshore Studio Gallery in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rob Rausch is a professional snake wrangler, but he gained global fame following his appearances on Love Island USA and The Traitors .

and . The reality TV star formed connections with Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmona during Love Island USA , but neither connection lasted after the show.

and during , but neither connection lasted after the show. Rausch rumoured to have dated Maura Higgins, but he denied the claims and revealed that he was in a relationship with an undisclosed woman, who has been reported to be aesthetician Chloe Su Chen.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Kelley Wilson Rausch Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1998 Age 27 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Florence, Alabama, United States Current residence Florence, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jennifer Rausch Father Robert Rausch Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Chloe Su Chen (alleged) School Shoals Christian School College University of North Alabama Profession Snake wrangler, reality TV star, social media influencer Instagram @robert_rausch TikTok @robert_kelley

Rob Rausch: background and early life

The reality TV star was born Robert Kelley Wilson Rausch on 1 September 1998, making him 27 years old as of June 2026. His zodiac sign is Virgo. His parents are Jennifer and Robert Rausch, the latter being a photographer, artist, and luxury designer.

Five facts about Rob Rausch. Photo: @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rob was raised alongside three siblings: Adam, Bella, and Lily. Among them, he shares a special bond with his sister, Bella, whom he talked about during an interview with People, saying:

Bella is probably one of my favourite people in life. She's taught me so much about being positive, being content where you are, being accepting of others, having an open mind, and always treating people the same no matter what, because you never know what that means to them.

He continued:

She's just a pure soul, and I love her more than anything in the world. I'm very thankful and appreciative to have her in my family.

As for his education, Rob Rausch completed his high school studies at Shoals Christian School in 2016. He later joined the University of North Alabama in 2017 and graduated in 2020. During his time at the university, he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

He developed an interest in wildlife at a young age and eventually turned his fascination with reptiles into a career as a snake wrangler.

What does Rob Rausch do for a living?

Rob Rausch smiles during an appearance on a TV show. Photo: @fallontonightbts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rob Rausch is a reality television personality, snake wrangler, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Before gaining fame on dating shows, he built a career around his passion for wildlife and reptiles, particularly snakes.

Snake wrangler

Rob works as a professional snake wrangler. His interest in reptiles began during his childhood, growing up on a farm in Florence, Alabama. He turned that passion into a career by handling snakes, educating people about wildlife, and sharing his experiences with reptiles online.

Reality TV

Rob Rausch’s reality TV career began in 2023 when he joined the cast of Love Island USA Season 5. He entered the villa hoping to form a connection, but was eliminated after a short stay.

Rob returned for Love Island USA Season 6 as an original cast member in 2024. During the season, he made connections with Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmona and became an exceptional contestant. However, his journey on the show ended when he was eliminated from the villa 30 days later.

Rob Rausch poses with a vintage motorbike. Photo: @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beyond Love Island USA, Rob expanded his reality TV career by appearing on The Traitors. Before agreeing to take part in The Traitors Season 4, he reportedly turned down two offers to appear in it. He outlasted the rest of the cast to win the grand prize of $220,800.

The reality TV star told E! News about his decision to accept the third offer:

I said no twice. I didn't really want to be on TV again, but I love games, and I love competing. I have never watched any reality TV other than Survivor, and I thought this was kind of a similar vibe.

He added:

I was like, ‘You know what? This could be really fun.'I've never been to Scotland before, so I was like, ‘Let's just do it. Let's go to the castle and see what happens.’

Social media influencer

Rob Rausch attends a car race event in Nashville. Photo: @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rob Rausch’s combination of a unique career and reality TV exposure has helped him become a social media personality. He has built a significant online presence through platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

His content often focuses on his life in Alabama, wildlife experiences, personal interests, and behind-the-scenes moments from his television appearances. He has endorsed several brands on social media, including MeUndies, Quinn, Crown Royal, and MAC Cosmetics.

Apparel line

Rob Rausch from The Traitors is an entrepreneur, having co-founded the clothing brand Creek Rat with his sister, Lily. The brand reflects his outdoors-inspired lifestyle and features handmade and independently designed clothing pieces.

What happened with Rob from Love Island?

Rob Rausch attends an entertainment event in New York. Photo: @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rob first appeared on Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023 as a Casa Amor bombshell. He entered the villa on Day 16 alongside other new contestants, hoping to form a connection and earn a place in the main villa. However, he was not chosen to stay and was eliminated on Day 21.

He returned for Love Island USA Season 6 in 2024 as one of the original islanders. At the beginning of the season, Rob coupled up with Leah Kateb. However, things changed when bombshell Andrea Carmona entered the villa. Rob Rausch and Andrea coupled up, leaving Leah upset.

After Andrea’s elimination, Rob explored other relationships in the villa, including connections with Cassidy Laudano, Liv Walker, Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, and Kassy Castillo. Despite trying different connections, he struggled to find a lasting match and was eventually voted out of the villa on Day 30.

Who is Rob Rausch dating?

Reality TV star Rob Rausch attends an event in New York City. Photo: @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The reality TV star has confirmed that he is in a relationship, but he has chosen not to publicly reveal details about his girlfriend. He was initially rumoured to be dating fellow The Traitors contestant Maura Higgins; however, Maura dismissed the speculation during an interview with Us Weekly, saying that they were only good friends.

However, according to The Sun, Rob Rausch’s alleged secret girlfriend is Chloe Su Chen. The reality TV star has reportedly been dating Chen, a Kansas City-based aesthetician, since 2025. He spoke to Cosmopolitan about his relationship with his undisclosed girlfriend, saying:

The only reason I even said that I have a girlfriend was to give her that peace of mind that I am proud of her and I do want it to be known that she’s mine and I’m hers.

FAQs

What is Rob Rausch's age? The reality TV star was born on 1 September 1998, making him 27 years old as of 2026. Who are Rob Rausch's parents? He is the son of Jennifer Rausch and Robert Rausch and was raised alongside three siblings. Where does Rob Rausch’s family reside? His family is based in Florence, Alabama, United States, where he grew up. What is Rob Rausch's ethnicity? He is an American national of white ethnicity. What is Rob Rausch famous for? He is best known for his career as a reality TV star, having appeared in Love Island USA and The Traitors. Additionally, he is a snake wrangler, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Are Rob and Andrea from Love Island still together? They are no longer together. Their connection ended after she was eliminated from the show. How many times was Rob on Love Island USA? He was on the reality TV show twice: Season 5 (2023) and Season 6 (2024). Did Rob buy Maura a Birkin? After he betrayed Maura to win the grand prize on The Traitors, he promised to buy her a Hermès Birkin bag as an apology and fulfilled his promise when he presented her with the bag on Watch What Happens Live! Does Rob Rausch have a girlfriend? The reality TV star has said that he was dating someone after The Traitors, although he has kept the relationship private. What is Rob Rausch's height? He stands at approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.

Rob Rausch has risen to fame through Love Island USA and became known for his unique background as a snake wrangler. His reality TV appearances, business ventures, and online presence have helped him build a strong public profile. Although his relationships have attracted attention, Rob continues to focus on his career and personal growth.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about Jesús Ortiz Paz, the dynamic frontman of Fuerza Regida, whose journey from local gigs in San Bernardino to global recognition illustrates the power of ambition and resilience in the music industry.

With a groundbreaking album that climbed to historic heights on the Billboard charts, Ortiz Paz’s story is a testament to the evolving sound of regional Mexican music and the cultural significance it holds today.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng