Atiku's media adviser flagged concerns about BVAS devices still running on Android 10, an operating system that reached end of life in 2023

INEC's own Director of ICT confirmed on Arise TV that BVAS has been running on Android 10 since the system was first introduced in 2021

The Osun State mock-accreditation failures of August 1, 2026 brought fresh scrutiny to the reliability of the voter accreditation technology

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar's camp has raised concerns about the security of Nigeria's Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the 2027 general elections,

Atiku warned that the devices are running on a software platform that no longer receives security updates. have

Atiku says Nigerians deserve clear answers on outdated BVAS technology. Photo credit: @atiku/INEC

Source: Twitter

Paul Ibe, media adviser to the former vice president, pointed to remarks made by the Independent National Electoral Commission's Director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode, on Arise TV earlier that day.

Bayode confirmed that BVAS, which INEC introduced into Nigerian elections in 2021, currently runs on Android version 10.

Ibeh said what he did not disclose is that Android 10 reached end of life in 2023, meaning the operating system no longer receives updates or security patches from Google.

This was disclosed in a statement published via his X handle @omonlakiki on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Osun failures add fuel to concerns

The press release linked the software issue to the accreditation failures recorded during Osun State's mock exercise on August 1, 2026, which Ibe described as evidence of the technology's inadequacies.

The combination of that failure and the ICT director's on-air admission, the statement argued, exposes serious vulnerabilities in a system that will be central to how millions of Nigerians vote and are verified in 2027.

Running election hardware on an unsupported operating system means the devices are no longer protected against newly discovered security threats, a risk that critics say INEC has yet to publicly address.

Nigerians react to BVAS revelation have

The disclosure drew responses from several Nigerians on social media.

Dr Usman Abdullahi A., posting as @abuajmal82, called the matter one that could not be ignored:

"This is a very serious issue that Nigerians cannot afford to ignore ahead of the 2027 elections. Election technology must inspire confidence, not suspicion. If INEC is indeed operating BVAS on an operating system that has reached end-of-life, then Nigerians deserve clear answers: Why has the system not been upgraded? What independent security audits have been conducted? And what safeguards are in place to guarantee that voters' accreditation data and election results cannot be compromised? Atiku is right to demand transparency and accountability."

@Akin_Malaolu responded more briefly, writing:

"A stitch in time saves nine. Awesome reminder."

INEC had not publicly responded to the specific concerns raised in the press release at the time of publication.

Atiku raises alarm over suspicious transfer

Recall that Atiku's camp flagged an unauthorised credit into one of his private bank accounts, with the narration 'Contribution electioneering campaign'

His campaign said neither Atiku nor his team knew the person behind the payment or how they obtained his confidential banking details.

Atiku's spokesperson warned security agencies and the public about what he called suspicious activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng