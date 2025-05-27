Keeping up with Leah from Love Island USA and her life journey after the villa

I have never met someone like Miguel. I think he is the best guy and only guy ever for me.

Leah from Love Island USA is still going strong with Miguel, whom she met during Season 6. She now lives in Los Angeles, pursuing her education while enjoying new fame. Her bond with Miguel deepened after the show, and they now live together.

Leah and Miguel riding an orange all-terrain vehicle (L). The reality TV personality standing next to a brown horse (R). Photo: Peacock, @leahkateb on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Leah Kateb’s parents emigrated from Iran to Los Angeles.

She currently lives in Calabasas, Los Angeles and is pursuing an undergraduate degree .

. She became a fan favourite during Season 6 of Love Island USA, where she finished as a runner-up.

Profile summary

Full name Leah Kateb Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 1999 Age 25 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Calabasas, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Persian Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Miguel Harichi Profession Reality TV personality, content creator Instagram @leahkateb

Leah from Love Island USA’s bio

Leah Kateb, better known as Leah from Love Island USA, is Iranian-American. Her full name is Leah Kateb. She lives in Calabasas with her family and is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree. However, her university details remain undisclosed.

Leah Kateb’s parents moved from Iran to Los Angeles before settling in Bell Canyon, California. Being Persian, her first language was Farsi.

How old is Leah from Love Island USA?

Leah was born on 11 August 1999. She is 25 years old as of May 2025. The reality TV personality’s zodiac sign is Leo.

Top-5 facts about Leah from Love Island USA. Photo: @leahkateb on Instagram (modified by author)

Leah and Miguel’s journey on Love Island USA

Leah spent her summer in Fiji as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 6. She quickly became a fan favourite and ended the show as a runner-up alongside Miguel Harichi, her now-boyfriend. She also left the villa with two close friends, Serena Page and JaNa Craig.

After the finale, Leah spoke to US Weekly about her experience. She revealed that she and Miguel were the only cast members who had not been allowed to video chat with their families. Leah explained that the situation felt very different from what she had expected outside the show.

According to her, everyone else had been able to speak with their families, except for her and Miguel—and Miguel’s family had not known he was on the show.

It’s so different from what I thought was going on on the outside. Everyone got to speak with their family except for Miguel and I — and Miguel’s family didn’t know that he was on the show.

Leah admitted that the uncertainty had caused her several anxious moments. She had asked the producers whether she had been disowned or whether her family hated her. However, she later discovered that her family had remained supportive.

Life after Love Island USA

Since leaving the villa, Leah and Miguel’s relationship has continued to grow. The couple is living together in Los Angeles, California. In an interview with People, Leah confirmed,

Things are going very well. I am obsessed with him. I literally get separation anxiety when we're not together.

Leah returned to Los Angeles and reconnected with her family. She also began filming TikToks and embracing her post-show popularity. She openly appreciates the support despite some online criticism and elaborates on their shared bond with Miguel,

I’m really grateful everyone gave me a lot of grace...I never get tired of him… he calms me down… he is so patient with me and very receptive.

Leah and Miguel posing together at an event. Photo: Peacock

During a 2024 interview with Interview Magazine, Leah spoke about her lifestyle with Miguel, revealing that her boyfriend was once sceptical about the health store, but now loves it.

Erewhon is my second home... I’ve fully turned Miguel into an Erewhoner. He asks to go there now. First, he was like, Overrated, too expensive. But now he’s like, “Wait, should we go to Erewhon today? He’s turned into a full-blown L.A. boy.“

FAQs

Leah from Love Island USA has embraced life after the villa with grace and determination. Her connection with Miguel stands strong, and she now thrives beyond the screen in Los Angeles, California.

