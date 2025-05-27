Keeping up with Leah from Love Island USA and her life journey after the villa
I have never met someone like Miguel. I think he is the best guy and only guy ever for me.
Leah from Love Island USA is still going strong with Miguel, whom she met during Season 6. She now lives in Los Angeles, pursuing her education while enjoying new fame. Her bond with Miguel deepened after the show, and they now live together.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Leah Kateb’s parents emigrated from Iran to Los Angeles.
- She currently lives in Calabasas, Los Angeles and is pursuing an undergraduate degree.
- She became a fan favourite during Season 6 of Love Island USA, where she finished as a runner-up.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Leah Kateb
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 August 1999
|Age
|25 years old (as of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Calabasas, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Persian
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’4’’
|Height in centimetres
|162
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Miguel Harichi
|Profession
|Reality TV personality, content creator
|@leahkateb
Leah from Love Island USA’s bio
Leah Kateb, better known as Leah from Love Island USA, is Iranian-American. Her full name is Leah Kateb. She lives in Calabasas with her family and is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree. However, her university details remain undisclosed.
Leah Kateb’s parents moved from Iran to Los Angeles before settling in Bell Canyon, California. Being Persian, her first language was Farsi.
How old is Leah from Love Island USA?
Leah was born on 11 August 1999. She is 25 years old as of May 2025. The reality TV personality’s zodiac sign is Leo.
Leah and Miguel’s journey on Love Island USA
Leah spent her summer in Fiji as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 6. She quickly became a fan favourite and ended the show as a runner-up alongside Miguel Harichi, her now-boyfriend. She also left the villa with two close friends, Serena Page and JaNa Craig.
After the finale, Leah spoke to US Weekly about her experience. She revealed that she and Miguel were the only cast members who had not been allowed to video chat with their families. Leah explained that the situation felt very different from what she had expected outside the show.
According to her, everyone else had been able to speak with their families, except for her and Miguel—and Miguel’s family had not known he was on the show.
It’s so different from what I thought was going on on the outside. Everyone got to speak with their family except for Miguel and I — and Miguel’s family didn’t know that he was on the show.
Leah admitted that the uncertainty had caused her several anxious moments. She had asked the producers whether she had been disowned or whether her family hated her. However, she later discovered that her family had remained supportive.
Life after Love Island USA
Since leaving the villa, Leah and Miguel’s relationship has continued to grow. The couple is living together in Los Angeles, California. In an interview with People, Leah confirmed,
Things are going very well. I am obsessed with him. I literally get separation anxiety when we're not together.
Leah returned to Los Angeles and reconnected with her family. She also began filming TikToks and embracing her post-show popularity. She openly appreciates the support despite some online criticism and elaborates on their shared bond with Miguel,
I’m really grateful everyone gave me a lot of grace...I never get tired of him… he calms me down… he is so patient with me and very receptive.
During a 2024 interview with Interview Magazine, Leah spoke about her lifestyle with Miguel, revealing that her boyfriend was once sceptical about the health store, but now loves it.
Erewhon is my second home... I’ve fully turned Miguel into an Erewhoner. He asks to go there now. First, he was like, Overrated, too expensive. But now he’s like, “Wait, should we go to Erewhon today? He’s turned into a full-blown L.A. boy.“
FAQs
- How tall is Leah from Love Island USA? The prominent content creator is 5'4" (162 cm).
- What nationality is Leah from Love Island USA? She is Iranian-American.
- Who are Leah Kateb’s parents? Leah Kateb’s parents are Iranian immigrants who settled in Los Angeles.
- How old is Leah from Love Island USA? She is 25 years old as of May 2025.
- Are Leah Kateb and Miguel still together? Yes, they are still together and now live in Los Angeles.
- Where is Leah from Love Island USA now? She currently lives in Calabasas, Los Angeles.
Leah from Love Island USA has embraced life after the villa with grace and determination. Her connection with Miguel stands strong, and she now thrives beyond the screen in Los Angeles, California.
Legit.ng recently published Miku Martineau’s biography. She is a young up-and-coming actress, voiceover artist and singer from Canada. Miku came into the limelight in 2020 after playing Ani in Kate.
The aspiring actress commenced her career in 2020 at the age of 16 when she played a voice role in Carl’s Car Wash animation TV program. She is also a singer and has released two songs, Stay In This Moment and When I Cry. Read on to discover all about her career and personal life.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian has worked as a writer at Legit.ng since 2021. He specialises in lifestyle, celebrity, and news content. He won the Writer of the Year Award at Legit in both 2023 and 2024. Brian holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), earned in 2021. He completed the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques in 2023 and the Google News Initiative course in 2024. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com