Latest updates on Miguel from Love Island: is he still together with Leah?

Miguel from Love Island is a British TV personality, singer, actor, and fitness model. The reality TV star finished as a runner-up alongside his partner Leah Kateb. Leah recently confirmed they are still dating and going strong after leaving Casa Amor villa in Fiji.

Miguel Harichi attends the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" in New York City (L). The reality TV star poses in West Hollywood, California (R).

Key takeaways

Miguel Harichi joined Love Island USA Season 6 on day 9 as a bombshell .

Season 6 on day 9 as a . He was paired with Leah Kateb, and they were runner-up on the season finale.

The two Islanders are still in love and going strong .

and . Miguel is planning to move to Los Angeles, California to be with his girlfriend.

Profile summary

Real name Hassan Miguel Gaspar Harichi Gender Male Date of birth 8 March 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Camden, London, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 162 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sibling 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Leah Kateb Profession Reality TV star, fitness model, singer, actor Instagram @miguel_harichi

Who is Miguel from Love Island?

Miguel Harichi was born in Camden, London, United Kingdom. He is a British national and subscribes to the Muslim religion. Miguel's ethnicity is mixed with Angolan, Portuguese, and Moroccan heritage.

Miguel from Love Island's age is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 8 March 1997 and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Top five facts about Miguel from Love Island.

Not much is known about the reality TV star's background, including who his parents are, but his dad is Moroccan while his mom is a mix of Angolan and Portuguese. While on the show, Miguel admitted that his mom did not know he was on Love Island USA. Miguel has a sister who appeared on his TikTok page.

Where does Miguel Love Island live?

According to Us Weekly, the fitness model spends his time between London and Los Angeles. However, he seems to like LA and is reportedly planning to join his girlfriend permanently once his visa process is completed.

I know everyone’s like, ‘How has it stayed so long?’ I’ve actually had a six-month work visa. I’m going back to the U.K. to renew it and extend it. I am planning on moving out here. That is my goal.

Although he wasn’t a fan of the city in the beginning, his girlfriend won him over. According to People, she stated:

When we were in the villa, he was saying he doesn't really like L.A. and I was like, 'Just wait until you see my L.A.,' and he likes it now. He's like, — every time we go and we leave L.A. — he’s like, 'F---, I want to go back to L.A.'

What does Miguel Love Island do?

Miguel Harichi walks into the Casa Amor in an episode of Love Island Season 6.

Miguel Harichi is a TV personality, actor, singer and fitness model. He rose to fame in 2024 when he appeared on the dating reality TV series, Love Island USA. Miguel entered the villa on day 9 as a bombshell during the kissing challenge.

Miguel also appeared as a guest star on the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso in 2021. He portrayed a reality TV contestant, Danthony, on a show called Lust Conquers All which was based on Love Island.

Miguel is also an actor. In 2019, he portrayed a wanna-be gangster rapper in a feature film We Die Young. He was also a dance leader for a group called Dancer Elstree.

Before appearing on Love Island, Miguel worked as a fashion and fitness model. He has walked twice for Sibling and once for Astrid Anderson. Miguel Harichi has also been featured in magazines such as Vanity Teen, GQ, Galore & Coitus, Wonderland, and Rollercoaster. The reality TV star showcases his fitness journey to his 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Are Leah and Miguel from Love Island still together?

Miguel and Leah Kateb are still together, going strong. The couple met on the dating reality show, Love Island USA Season 6 and were crowned runner-up when the show ended. Leah, who was among the original cast members, grew up in Bell Canyon, California and has Persian heritage.

Miguel entered on day 9 as a bombshell and did not waste any time at the villa. He was kissing just about every woman in Casa Amor on his first night. The two stars swapped partners more than once, but eventually ended up together.

The couple is a true definition of 'opposites attract' because of Leah's fiery personality and Miguel's easy-going vibe. In an interview with USA Insider, the Islander explained the moment he knew he wanted to be with Leah. He recalled:

I think it was after the movie night; there were two moments. The first, coming back from Casa, like how quickly my head spun back, and I just remembered everything that we were, the conversation we had before going into Casa, and like the vibe we had, I was like, I knew instantly that that's something different, and that's something I want to nurture.

On Leah's 25th birthday, Miguel, who hails from London, flew across the pond to surprise her. Kateb has stated that Miguel is the only guy for her and that it was wild how they met on a reality show. In an interview with people on 14 November 2024, Leah also confirmed their relationship is thriving. She said:

I am obsessed with him. I get separation anxiety when we're not together.

Leah and Miguel captured on a date in Love Island USA Season 6.

According to Leah, they spend more time together, and they’re working on officially moving in together.

We live together right now, basically, at my apartment and are in the process of moving.

Miguel feels the same way. In December 2024, he spoke exclusively to Us Weekly during Innisfree’s newest skincare launch saying:

The relationship is just progressing. I love her more and more every day.

How tall is Miguel Love Island?

The British actor is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres. He weighs approximately 162 pounds or 74 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Miguel Love Island? He's a TV personality, actor, singer, and fitness model, actor from the UK. What nationality is Miguel Love Island? He is a British national. What is Miguel Love Island's ethnicity? The fitness enthusiast is of mixed ethnicity with Angolan, Portuguese, and Moroccan roots. He can speak some Portuguese. How old is Miguel Love Island? The reality TV star is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 8 March 1997. Why is Miguel from Love Island famous? Miguel rose to stardom when he appeared as a cast on the dating show Love Island USA. Are Leah and Miguel Love Island still together? Yes, the two love birds are still together. They announced they were officially a couple at the Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion. What is Miguel from Love Island's current residence? The TV personality spends his time between London and Los Angeles as he works on his relocation papers.

Miguel from Love Island is a British TV personality, actor, singer, and fitness model, actor. He gained attention after becoming runner-up on Love Island USA alongside his partner Leah Kateb. The two are still dating and Miguel is planning on relocating to Los Angeles.

