An event planning firm disclosed that it is coordinating 70 vendors for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving

A video from some of the vendors' meeting was shared online, confirming the couple's celebrations were already in full swing

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, with many declaring that Lagos was about to be 'shut down' on Wednesday

Big things are coming for Nollywood's favourite couple. Planning for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving celebration is already in full swing, with a formal vendors' meeting now on record.

In a video shared online on Monday, August 10, 2026, Omobolale Gold announced at the gathering that her firm is serving as the official event planner for the occasion, which she described as the "Etta with Love" Adedimeji thanksgiving celebration.

Excitement builds as 70 vendors prepare for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

She confirmed that as many as 70 vendors are involved in bringing the event together, giving a sense of just how grand the occasion is expected to be.

70 vendors set for Adedimeji triplets' celebration

Gold also revealed a personal connection to the family during the meeting, noting that Mo Bimpe had previously been one of her brides back in 2020, referring to her work on the actress's wedding.

The gathering brought together various vendors, including designers and other event professionals, all briefed on their respective roles ahead of the celebration.

The video, shared on Instagram, was filmed inside an ornate event hall fitted with chandeliers and pillars, projecting the polished, high-production feel that fans of the couple have come to expect.

Recall that Lateef and Mo Bimpe held a naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons in May 2026.

The indoor naming ceremony, held at their residence in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the couple’s close friends in the entertainment industry and family members.

70 vendors assemble as preparations begin for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Among those present were Jide Awobona, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim “Itele d’Icon” Yekini, among others.

Lateef earlier announced on his Instagram page that the children’s Thanksgiving party will be held in July. Although he didn't give a specific day.

The Instagram video showing the preparation for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' party is below:

Fans react to the Adedimeji triplets' upcoming party

The vendors' meeting clip quickly stirred excitement online, with many followers expressing how much they are anticipating the event.

@asakeomokufo96 wrote:

"We are shutting down Lagos on Wednesday 😍😂"

@1stladyskincare said:

"Chai it's gonna be loud 😍"

@bamo_tv commented:

"When it comes to proper planning the Adedimeji's comes first"

@emalyscent_ng reacted:

"This is amazing 🤩🙌 Ten tan, Jesus Call my brand name where they don't even know me or where I come from please"

@tifeh._o shared:

"Aww this brought tears to my eyes🥹 Congratulations Family💙 God bless the day🙏"

@muonekenorah_noreescakesnmore wrote:

"Chai, God is faithful. Nah so my own go load oo. I tap into this testimony and blessings with my full chest 🙏"

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng