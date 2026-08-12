The Nigeria Police Force warned political parties, candidates, and supporters against electoral violence ahead of the Osun State Governorship Election on August 15, 2026

The NPF listed ballot snatching, voter intimidation, vote buying, and rival clashes among the offences it said would not be tolerated

The police also banned Amotekun, vigilante groups, hunters' associations, and all non-state security outfits from any role in the election

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has put political parties, candidates, and the general public on notice ahead of the Osun State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, warning that anyone who attempts to disrupt the exercise through violence or intimidation will be prosecuted.

The warning was issued in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu on Tuesday, August 12, 2026, on behalf of Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

Police personnel have been deployed across Osun State ahead of the governorship election. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

Offences the Police Say Will Not Be Tolerated

In the strongly worded statement, the NPF specifically flagged recurring problems at Nigerian elections, including ballot snatching, voter intimidation, vote buying, and clashes between rival supporters.

The force said anyone found guilty of these offences, whether as a direct perpetrator or as a sponsor, would be arrested and charged to court regardless of their political status or affiliation.

The statement also prohibited all firearms, dangerous weapons, and offensive materials within the vicinity of polling units and collation centres, with the exception of weapons lawfully carried by accredited security personnel on official election duty.

Non-State Security Groups Barred From Election Duty

One of the most pointed aspects of the statement was a direct warning to the Western Nigeria Security Network, known as Amotekun, as well as vigilante groups, the Joint Civilian Task Force, hunters' associations, neighbourhood watch outfits, and all other community-based security formations.

The NPF said none of these groups have any role in election security, including escorting materials, guarding polling units, or mounting checkpoints.

The force named the agencies authorised to provide election security as the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Correctional Service, and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

This joint deployment covers all 30 local government areas in Osun State and is responsible for securing polling units, collation centres, electoral materials, officials, observers, journalists, and voters.

Political parties and candidates were warned not to arm or deploy any non-state security outfit for election-related purposes, with the NPF saying sponsors of such outfits would also face arrest.

The force said all field commanders and personnel deployed for the election have been directed to act professionally and impartially, in line with the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Members of the public, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, and the media were urged to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency, with the NPF summarising the call to action as: "If you see something, say something."

Osun's Adeleke told to put trust in grassroots mobilisation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that politician and media executive Babatunde Michael Abimboye has urged Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke and the Imole Campaign Council to focus more on grassroots mobilisation and citizen participation rather than relying on assurances from the Federal Government ahead of future elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Abimboye said recent developments in Osun raised concerns about the political atmosphere and security situation.

Source: Legit.ng