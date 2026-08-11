Rita Edochie fired back on social media after Judy Austin's N1 billion lawsuit, making clear she has no plans to go silent

The veteran actress addressed wives dealing with cheating husbands, warning that repeated infidelity can spiral into a permanent lifestyle

Edochie drew a sharp line between a woman's choice to stay in a marriage and being forced to endure ongoing disrespect without limit

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has broken her silence following news of Judy Austin's reported N1 billion lawsuit, taking to social media with a lengthy and fiery post that made one thing clear: she has no intention of being quieted.

"LOOK FOR A WAY AND STOP RITA EDOCHIE FROM TALKING," she wrote on her page, dismissing any suggestion that legal action could silence her voice on the matter.

Rita Edochie addresses Judy Austin's N1 billion lawsuit in new reaction. Credit: @ritaedochie, @jusyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie's Message to Women

Rather than address the lawsuit directly, Edochie used the moment to deliver what read as a broader warning to women in difficult marriages.

She argued that a husband who is consistently forgiven for infidelity can grow comfortable with disrespect, and that staying silent in the name of being a "good wife" only emboldens bad behaviour.

"TODAY IT IS CHINASA, TOMORROW IT IS NKECHI, NEXT THING, HE HAS TURNED INFIDELITY INTO A LIFESTYLE," she wrote, urging women not to confuse patience with accepting humiliation permanently.

The actress acknowledged that leaving a marriage is rarely simple. She pointed to financial dependence, children, emotional ties, and social pressure as real reasons many women choose to stay, pushing back against those who dismiss such decisions as weakness.

"SOME WOMEN ARE NOT STAYING BECAUSE THEY LOVE THE HUMILIATION," she wrote. "THEY ARE STAYING BECAUSE MARRIAGE, CHILDREN, FAMILY PRESSURE, FINANCIAL REALITIES, EMOTIONAL ATTACHMENT, AND SOCIETY CAN MAKE WALKING AWAY FAR MORE COMPLICATED THAN PEOPLE OUTSIDE THE MARRIAGE WILL EVER UNDERSTAND."

Forgiveness Is Not Permission

Edochie was careful to distinguish between a woman's personal choice to remain in a marriage and being obligated to endure ongoing mistreatment. Her post concluded with a pointed message directed at men who count on their wives never leaving.

"FORGIVENESS IS NOT PERMISSION. PATIENCE IS NOT STUPIDITY. SUBMISSION IS NOT SERVITUUDE," she wrote, adding that a woman who has endured for years can still reach a point where she has nothing left to give.

"THAT IS WHEN YOU WILL REALIZE THAT THE WOMAN YOU THOUGHT HAD NO CHOICE ACTUALLY HAD ONE. SHE WAS ONLY GIVING YOU TIME," Edochie concluded.

The post comes amid the ongoing and very public controversy involving actor Yul Edochie, his first wife May Edochie, and Judy Austin, the actress he publicly introduced as his second wife in 2022. Rita Edochie, who has been openly vocal in her support of May, has previously spoken out on the matter on multiple occasions.

Rita Edochie speaks amid Judy Austin's N1 billion lawsuit. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng