The Maldives government launched an official careers website listing job opportunities open to foreign nationals

The platform hosts vacancies across a range of occupations, allowing jobseekers to search for roles that match their skills

Foreigners can access the website directly and browse available positions in the Maldives

The Maldives has launched an official government job portal where foreigners can browse and apply for employment opportunities in the island nation, offering a potential lifeline to job seekers across the globe.

The platform, hosted under the Maldivian government's career services, lists vacancies spanning multiple sectors and occupations. Foreign nationals can search through the available roles and identify positions that align with their qualifications and experience.

Maldives launches job website where foreigners can find jobs and work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ISHARA S. KODIKARA/Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

How the Maldives job portal works

The website allows users to filter through job listings at their own pace, making it straightforward for international applicants to identify openings suited to their professional backgrounds. The range of occupations on the platform means workers from various fields may find relevant opportunities.

For anyone struggling with unemployment or looking to explore work abroad, the portal represents a practical starting point.

The Maldives, widely known as a luxury tourism destination, has a steady demand for skilled workers across hospitality, construction, healthcare, and other industries, which often draws foreign labour to fill gaps in the local workforce.

Finding work in the Maldives

Jobseekers interested in exploring opportunities can visit the Maldives government's official careers portal at mycareer.gov.mv to browse current listings. The site (https://mycareer.gov.mv/en/jobs) is accessible in English, making it easier for international applicants to navigate.

As the global job market remains competitive and unemployment continues to affect millions of people in various countries, government-run platforms of this kind offer a transparent and structured route for those hoping to secure work overseas.

Sweden opens job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweden launched an official online job portal where foreigners can search and apply for available jobs across the country.

The platform had more than 60,000 active vacancies, allowing international job seekers to search for positions based on their skills and qualifications.

Source: Legit.ng