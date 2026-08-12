Nollywood actress Omotola Ekeinde broke down the box office earnings of her movie A Mother's Love in a public video

The film grossed over N103 million at the cinema, but multiple deductions significantly reduced what producers actually received

Omotola disclosed that 10% of the producer's share was donated to NGO Slum to School, honouring a pledge made by Red Hot

Nollywood actress and producer Omotola Ekeinde has pulled back the curtain on the financial reality of running a cinema film in Nigeria, using her movie A Mother's Love as a case study.

In a video shared online, Omotola walked viewers through the film's entire box-office journey, from its theatrical run to where the money actually ended up.

Omotola Ekeinde breaks down the box office earnings of her movie A Mother's Love in a public video. Photos: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

Source: Instagram

A Mother's Love Box Office Breakdown

According to the actress, A Mother's Love generated a total of N103,094,633 at the cinema before any deductions.

However, after payments to exhibitors, value-added tax, entertainment tax, withholding tax, and other charges were deducted, the amount returned to the producers was N22 million.

Omotola was candid about the experience of being a first-time producer navigating cinema culture, admitting that the promotional demands caught her off guard.

"As a producer, you have to show up, and that was a challenge I wasn't ready for," she said.

She also explained that she made the difficult decision to pull the film from cinemas on 19 April because personal commitments would have left her unable to promote it properly.

"I know I would do the movie a disservice if I left it in the cinemas, and I wouldn't have the time to promote it or be there in the cinemas, as the culture was or is at this time," she added.

Omotola Donates 10% to Slum to School

Despite the heavy deductions, Omotola fulfilled a public commitment made before the film's release. Her production company, Red Hot, donated 10 per cent of the N22 million producers' share to the NGO Slum to School.

The actress said the gesture was always part of the plan, and the cinema run, regardless of the financial outcome, gave her a deeper appreciation for what it takes to bring a film to audiences in Nigeria.

Watch an X video of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde doing a breakdown of the movie earnings here:

Reactions trail Omotola's movie earnings

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kacrypt stated:

"Na so you go take post about Peter mess up one day sha... You'll will know what is signed contract, what percentage producers and managers take. One day"

@LilyjoeBae noted:

"Has she settled other expenses or the expenses Dey inside this 22m ??"

Omotola says that 10% of the producer's share was donated to NGO Slum to School. Photos: Omotola Jalade.

Source: Instagram

Omotola, husband go on a date

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jalade Ekeinde whether of her fans, as she shared lovely pictures she took with her husband.

The lovebirds went on a date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married. She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

Her followers took to the comment section to wish them well and to pray for their kind of marriage. Some commented on how the two love each other so well.

Source: Legit.ng