Zac Brown's wives ranked from twelve years to four months of marriage

Who are Zac Brown's wives? Zac Brown, frontman of the Zac Brown Band, has been married three times. His first marriage to Shelly Brown lasted 12 years and produced five children. His second marriage to Kelly Yazdi ended after four months. The country music singer is now married to jewellery designer Kendra Scott.

Zac Brown arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards (L). The singer at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on 12 June 2012 (R). Photo: Larry Busacca, Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Zac Brown has been married three times: to Shelly Brown, Kelly Yazdi, and Kendra Scott.

His 12-year marriage to Shelly Brown ended in 2018 . They share five children.

. They share five children. The singer married model Kelly Yazdi in 2023 , but the couple separated four months later.

, but the couple separated four months later. His divorce from Yazdi triggered public legal disputes and social media controversy.

Brown began dating Kendra Scott in 2025. They married in Greece in May 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Zachry Alexander Brown Known as Zac Brown Gender Male Date of birth 31 July 1978 Age 47 years old (as of August 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" Height centimetres 173 Profession Singer, songwriter, musician Famous for Founder and lead singer of Zac Brown Band Marital status Married Spouses Kendra Scott Children 5

Who are Zac Brown's wives? Inside the country star's marriages

The American singer-songwriter has navigated two high-profile divorces and a fresh chapter with a prominent entrepreneur. Here is a closer look at Zac Brown's wives and dating history.

Shelly Brown (2006 – 2018)

Zac Brown and Shelly Brown attend CRS 2017 Day 1 on 22 February 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Shelly Brown was Zac's longest partner and a core pillar in his rise to fame. The pair married in 2006, before his band achieved mainstream success. Shelly, a jewellery designer, built a quiet life with the musician in Georgia.

Together, they welcomed five children: four daughters and a son. Despite Zac's growing fame, the family maintained a private lifestyle. They occasionally appeared together at award shows, but Shelly avoided the spotlight.

Zac Brown and Shelly Brown attend the 30th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on 18 April 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Despite building a strong family unit, Zac and Shelly announced their separation in October 2018 after 12 years of marriage. They released a joint statement to People magazine regarding their split:

We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life, and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating.

The former couple added that they would focus on raising their family together. Both kept details of their separation private. Zac continues to co-parent their children while managing his music career.

Kelly Yazdi (2023)

Kelly Yazdi in a light blue shirt indoors (L) and in a jumpsuit standing next to a vintage motorcycle in front of a white tent (R). Photo: @kellyyazdi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In August 2023, the country star tied the knot with Kelly Yazdi in a private ceremony. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2022 and made frequent red-carpet appearances. Yazdi is an American actress, model, and internet personality.

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi's union was short-lived. In December 2023, just four months later, the couple announced their pending divorce. In a statement shared with Billboard, they said:

We are in the process of a mutual divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we request privacy during this time.

Kelly Yazdi sits atop a black motorcycle, raising her arm in a "sign of the horns" hand gesture in front of a barn-like building. Photo: @kellyyazdi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The fallout rapidly turned into a high-profile public dispute. In May 2024, Brown sought a temporary restraining order against the internet personality. He alleged that her social media activity violated a signed non-disclosure agreement.

Yazdi publicly countered on Instagram, asserting that no legal action or confidentiality agreement would prevent her from sharing her story.

No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers may silence my right to express myself through art freely or to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce.

Zac Brown's relationship drama continued into subsequent court filings as both parties contested the validity and scope of the non-disclosure agreements. The legal battle generated significant news coverage before both parties moved forward with their careers.

Kendra Scott (2025 – present)

Kendra Scott at the 2017 Outstanding Mother Awards (L) and at the Grand Opening of her Beverly Hills store (R). Photo: Donna Ward, Duffy-Marie Arnoult (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Following his separation from Yazdi, Brown was introduced to fashion designer and billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott by a shared acquaintance.

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the American Music Awards in May 2025. A source told People at the time:

They were set up by a mutual friend and are totally in love. They are head over heels and have become inseparable.

Brown announced their engagement in July 2025. They married in May 2026 in Santorini, Greece. Scott runs a major jewellery empire and has three sons.

Who are Zac Brown's kids?

Zac Brown performs during the 2014 Music Midtown Festival at Piedmont Park on 20 September 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

The country singer shares five children with his first wife, Shelly. They have four daughters, Justice, Lucy, Georgia, and Joni, and one son, Alexander.

Although he keeps his children away from the camera, Brown occasionally speaks about family life. In an interview with People, he described his relationship with his kids:

I have an amazing relationship with my kids.

Zac added that his ex-wife Shelly is the best mother and co-parent partner for their five children:

I couldn't have a more amazing mom for them. They're our priority, and they've got steadiness and love from both sides. Our kids are a product of all the love and time we give them.

FAQs

Who is Zac Brown? He is a singer, songwriter, and lead vocalist of the Zac Brown Band. How many marriages has Zac Brown had? He has been married three times: first to Shelly Brown from 2006 to 2018, then to Kelly Yazdi in 2023, and most recently to Kendra Scott in 2026. Why did Zach Brown leave his wife? Following his 12-year marriage to Shelly Brown, Zac and his first wife ended their relationship because they had simply grown apart. His second marriage to Kelly Yazdi dissolved after only four months, with the couple citing fundamental personal incompatibilities. What are the allegations against Zac Brown? Zac Brown's second wife accused him of using lawsuits and non-disclosure agreements as a means to control and intimidate her. Who did Zac Brown date before? Zac Brown has kept most of his dating life private, aside from his wives, Shelly Brown and Kelly Yazdi. Does Zac Brown have kids? He shares five children with his first wife, Shelly Brown: Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni, and Alexander. Who was Zac Brown's second wife? Zac Brown's second wife is model and actress Kelly Yazdi, whom he married in August 2023 before they separated four months later, in December 2023.

The public history of Zac Brown's wives reflects a sharp contrast between a stable 12-year marriage that built his family and a turbulent four-month union that played out in courtrooms. Despite past marital turbulence, the musician continues to balance fatherhood with his music career and his new marriage to Kendra Scott.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng