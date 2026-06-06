Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship began as a rumour in early 2021, but they later confirmed that they are an item. Approximately six years into their relationship, they have been engaged, and although there is no update on an imminent wedding, both have spoken about their desire to have more kids. They remain together but keep their relationship low-key.

Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adele and Rich Paul began dating in 2021 after years of knowing each other through mutual friends and a longstanding friendship.

after years of knowing each other through mutual friends and a longstanding friendship. The couple confirmed their relationship publicly in 2021 and have since appeared together at numerous NBA games, award shows, and high-profile events.

Adele announced their engagement in August 2024 , ending years of speculation about whether the pair planned to marry.

, ending years of speculation about whether the pair planned to marry. Their relationship blends two families, as Adele is the mother of one son, while Rich Paul has three children from previous relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Richard Paul Gender Female Male Date of birth 5 May 1988 16 December 1980 Age 38 years old (as of 2026) 45 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Sagittarius Place of birth London, England Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality British American Ethnicity White African-American Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'9" 6'1" Height in centimetres 175 185 Weight in pounds 181 163 Weight in kilograms 82 74 Hair colour Light brown Black Eye colour Green Dark brown Mother Penny Adkins - Father Marc Evans Rich Paul Sr. Relationship status Engaged Engaged Partner Paul Rich Adele Children 1 3 School BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology Benedictine High School, Cleveland College - University of Akron, Cleveland State University Profession Singer, songwriter Sports agent, entrepreneur Instagram @adele @richpaul Facebook @adele - X (Twitter) @Adele - TikTok @adeleaccess @richpaul

Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship timeline

Adele and Rich Paul’s love story began quietly after the Set Fire to the Rain singer's divorce from Simon Konecki. It gradually evolved into a highly public relationship filled with public appearances. In recent years, both have largely maintained their privacy, but key moments have revealed how their connection grew stronger over time.

2019: Adele and Rich Paul meet at a party

Adele attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment 2023 (L). Rich Paul arrives at an NBA event in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Stefanie Keenan, Julian Hamilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, while Adele was still married to Simon Konecki, she met and interacted with Rich Paul at a party. According to Vogue, she later described their first interaction at the event:

He was always there, I just didn’t see him. I was a bit drunk. I said: Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now. He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.

The meeting, even though brief, marked the beginning of their long-term friendship. Adele and Rich Paul remained close but were not romantically involved.

May 2021: Rich Paul reveals he is hanging out with a pop star

In May 2021, during an interview with The New Yorker, Rich Paul left many people guessing after he revealed that he was hanging out with a major pop star. However, he clarified that he was single and not dating.

July 2021: The couple attends a basketball game in Phoenix

The singer and the sports agent made their first public appearance. They were spotted sitting side by side at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, where the Phoenix Suns played against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Their NBA Finals date night sparked dating rumours, but neither of them confirmed it until later, when a source revealed the couple had been dating in secret for a few months. American sports journalist Brian Windhorst also seemingly confirmed they are dating by referring to Adele as Rich Paul’s girlfriend.

September 2021: Adele confirms the relationship on Instagram

Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

After months of speculation about their relationship, Adele confirmed she was in a romantic relationship with Rich Paul through an Instagram post. One of the photos on the post, which was captioned with a single red heart emoji, showed the couple closely holding each other at Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s L.A. wedding.

October - November 2021: Adele talks about Rich Paul in interviews

In the aftermentioned interview with Vogue, the Rolling in the Deep singer opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul. She revealed that things were going well between them, and she does not feel anxious, nervous, or frazzled.

While hosting Oprah Winfrey on her One Night Only special in November 2021, she again opened up about how happy she feels being in a relationship with Rich Paul. Adele praised her boyfriend for being hilarious, smart, and incredible at the things he does.

Furthermore, she told Oprah that it was the first time she’s ever loved herself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.

February 2022: The couple’s engagement rumours emerge

Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

For a while, Adele and Rich Paul remained silent about their relationship until February 2022, when the singer broke the silence with an Instagram post. On the post, she updated her fans about her planned performance and interview, before ending the caption with “Oh, and Rich sends his love,” followed by a red heart emoji.

During the month, while attending the BRIT Awards, the singer’s left hand was distinctly bare, with only what looked like an engagement ring, sparking engagement rumours. However, she dispelled the claims, saying that she wouldn’t tell anyone if she were or weren't going to be engaged.

May 2022 - April 2023: Adele and Rich Paul appear together at several public events

Adele and Rich Paul attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on April 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship continued to grow stronger as they spent more time together both in public and behind the scenes. Their frequent appearances at high-profile events and social gatherings reflected the depth of their connection, while occasional social media posts offered fans a glimpse into their life as a couple.

Throughout their relationship, they supported each other’s careers and celebrated important milestones together, attending NBA games, romantic dinner dates, weddings, birthday celebrations, and prestigious entertainment events, including the 2023 Grammy Awards.

September 2023: Adele and Rich Paul spark marriage rumours

Rich Paul and Adele attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

During Adele’s Vegas residency show in September 2023, she left many wondering whether she had secretly married Rich Paul after she referred to him as her husband. Later in the month, while engaging with fans, Adele said that she wasn’t really the greatest wife when it came to football, even though her partner loves the game.

In October 2023, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the couple wasn’t married. However, they liked calling each other husband and wife, and there was no secret wedding held.

August 2024: Adele confirms she is engaged

After years of speculation, Adele finally confirmed that she and Rich Paul were engaged. During a concert in Munich, a fan jokingly proposed marriage to the singer. Adele responded that she could not accept because she was already getting married.

The announcement instantly made international headlines and officially confirmed what many fans had suspected for years. The moment represented the biggest public milestone in their relationship since they first appeared together in 2021.

2025–present: The couple keeps their relationship private

Adele and Rich Paul attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

Source: Getty Images

Since confirming their engagement, Adele and Rich Paul have continued to keep much of their personal life away from the spotlight. Despite ongoing wedding speculation, the couple has largely focused on their careers and family life.

Public appearances remain occasional, but interviews and performances have consistently shown Adele expressing happiness and gratitude for Paul's support. Their relationship has evolved from a quiet friendship into a long-term partnership that appears stronger with each passing year.

FAQs

How did Adele and Rich Paul meet? The pair reportedly met through mutual friends at a party in 2019, marking the start of their friendship. Do Adele and Rich Paul have a child? They do not have children together, but separately, each has children from their previous relationships. Are Adele and Rich Paul engaged? The couple announced their engagement in August 2024 during a concert in Munich, Germany. What is Adele and Rich Paul's age difference? The British singer was born in May 1988, and the sports agent was born in December 1980, making him approximately seven years older than her. Who is Rich Paul to Adele? Rich Paul became Adele's fiancé after they got engaged in August 2024. Does Rich Paul have any kids? The American sports agent has three children from previous relationships, though he keeps details about them largely private. How long have Adele and Rich Paul been together? As of 2026, they have been in a relationship for approximately five years. Do Adele and Rich Paul live together? The couple reportedly share a home in Beverly Hills and have built a life together there while balancing their careers and family commitments.

Adele and Rich Paul have built a strong relationship grounded in friendship and mutual support. Since going public in 2021, they have celebrated several major milestones together, including their engagement in 2024. Their enduring partnership continues to capture the attention of fans around the world.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng