The most important role of my life has always been being a mother.

This sentiment reflects the deep dedication American actress Melissa Gilbert brings to her family. She is famous for playing Laura Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie. However, Melissa Gilbert's children, Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner, remain her primary devotion.

Melissa Gilbert in a segment of "Good Day New York" (L) and at the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival (R). Photo: Michael Simon, Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Melissa Gilbert has two biological sons : Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner.

: Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner. Her sons come from her first two marriages to actors Bo Brinkman and Bruce Boxleitner .

and . Dakota Brinkman was born in 1989 , and Michael Boxleitner was born in 1995 .

, and Michael Boxleitner was born in . She named her second son after her Little House co-star and mentor, Michael Landon.

Profile summary

Real name Melissa Ellen Gilbert Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 1964 Age 62 years old (as of August 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Catskill Mountains, Upstate New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Reddish-brown hair Eye colour Light Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Timothy Busfield Children 2 School The Buckley School, Sherman Oaks, California Profession Actress, director, producer, author, former SAG President Net worth Estimated $500,000 Instagram @melissagilbertofficial

Meet Melissa Gilbert's children and their fathers

Melissa Gilbert raised her two sons, Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner, while balancing a busy Hollywood career. She married film director Bo Brinkman in 1988. They welcomed their son, Dakota, in 1989 before they divorced in 1994.

Melissa Gilbert, Bruce Boxleitner, and their son Michael on 1 November 1995. Photo: Jonathan Exley/Contour (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The American actress later married actor Bruce Boxleitner in 1995. Together, they welcomed her second son, Michael, and the couple divorced in 2011.

In 2013, Melissa Gilbert married actor Timothy Busfield, further expanding her blended family. She is a stepmother to five children.

Dakota Brinkman

Melissa Gilbert with sons Dakota Brinkman (L) and Michael Boxleitner (R) at the Screen Actors Guild Forum and Tribute - "The Latino Legacy in Hollywood". Photo: Mike Guastella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dakota Paul Brinkman

Dakota Paul Brinkman Date of birth: 1 May 1989

1 May 1989 Age: 37 years old (as of July 2026)

37 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Father: Bo Brinkman

Dakota Brinkman is the eldest son of Melissa Gilbert. He was born on 1 May 1989 while Melissa was married to American actor and screenwriter Bo Brinkman. The couple married in 1988 but divorced in 1994.

Unlike his famous mother, Dakota Brinkman has kept a relatively low public profile. While Dakota grew up away from the spotlight, he landed minor roles up until 2016, according to his IMDb profile.

Dakota's acting credits include films such as Laws of Deception (1997), Safe Harbour (2007), and Shay (2016). After that, Dakota worked as a lead writer for the gaming company Nights at the Game Table from 2019 to 2020, per his LinkedIn profile.

Becoming a mother deeply transformed Gilbert's outlook on life. In her memoir Prairie Tale, she shared how Dakota gave her a renewed sense of purpose.

Dakota married his wife, Marissa, in March 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ripley, in June 2021. Gilbert respects Dakota's privacy and rarely speaks about his personal life.

Michael Boxleitner

Melissa Gilbert (L), her mother Kathy Wood (C), and son Michael Boxleitner (R) leave the courthouse after Timothy Busfield was granted a pre-trial release by Judge David A. Photo: Sam Wasson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Garrett Boxleitner

Michael Garrett Boxleitner Date of birth: 6 October 1995

6 October 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of July 2026)

: 30 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : San Fernando, California, United States

: San Fernando, California, United States Father: Bruce Boxleitner

Following her divorce from Bo Brinkman, Gilbert married actor Bruce Boxleitner in 1995. Later that year, she gave birth to her second son, Michael Boxleitner. The couple divorced in 2011.

Michael's name holds deep emotional meaning. He was named after Gilbert's late mentor, Michael Landon, who died in 1991. Landon played Charles Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. He became an essential father figure to young Melissa during filming.

Like his older brother, Michael Boxleitner has pursued creative projects. He works on screen and audio productions within the entertainment industry.

Melissa Gilbert's grandchildren and extended family

Actress Melissa Gilbert (R) poses with her sons Sam Boxleitner (L) and Michael Boxleitner at the signing of her book "Prairie Tale: A Memoir" on 15 June 2009. Photo: Dr Billy Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Gilbert married actor and film director Timothy Busfield in 2013. She became a stepmother to his three children: Samuel, Daisy, and Wilson. She is also the stepmother to Boxleitner's two sons, Sam and Lee.

In total, Melissa Gilbert is a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Ripley Lou, Lulabelle, and Rosemary.

Gilbert frequently posts updates about her grandchildren on social media. In August 2022, she posted a photo styling Lulabelle's hair in braids. Lulabelle had asked for braids while watching Little House on the Prairie:

That amazing moment when, three episodes into her first time watching #littlehouseontheprairie, my granddaughter Lulabelle asked me to put her hair in braids.

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield pose at the opening night of "Romy & Michele: The Musical" at Stage 42 on 27 October 2025 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Gilbert deeply loves being a grandmother. She told People magazine how much she enjoys this rewarding chapter. She noted that she now has time to cherish every milestone:

I keep telling my children, 'More!' They're just so much fun.

FAQs

Who is Melissa Gilbert? She is an American actress famous for playing Laura Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie. How old is Melissa Gilbert? The actress is 62 years old as of August 2026. She was born on 8 May 1964 in Los Angeles, California, United States. How many children does Melissa Gilbert have? She has two biological sons and five stepchildren from her marriages. How many kids did Melissa Gilbert give birth to? Melissa gave birth to two sons: Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner. Who fathered Melissa Gilbert's children? Bo Brinkman fathered her eldest son, Dakota, and Bruce Boxleitner fathered her younger son, Michael. Melissa Gilbert's kids' ages? Dakota Brinkman was born in May 1989, and Michael Boxleitner was born in October 1995. How many grandkids does Melissa Gilbert have? She has eight grandchildren across her blended family.

Melissa Gilbert's children, Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner, remain the core of her life. The American actress successfully raised her sons while handling Hollywood fame. Today, she thrives in her favourite role as a grandmother of eight.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng