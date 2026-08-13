2 US Army Soldiers Dead After AH-64 Apache Helicopter Crashes in Central Texas

Two people died after a military helicopter crashed in fields south of the village of Salado in Bell County, Texas

The aircraft was an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter assigned to Fort Hood, a major US Army base

Bell County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of wreckage and a fast-spreading fire at the crash site

Two soldiers have been killed after a US Army Apache attack helicopter went down in central Texas, Bell County authorities confirmed.

Police received an emergency call at about 13:33 local time (18:33 GMT) reporting wreckage in open fields south of Salado, a small village in Bell County. When officers arrived, both occupants of the aircraft were already dead.

US Army Apache helicopter crashes in Bell County, Texas, killing two soldiers and sparking a fast-spreading fire. Photo credit: VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US Army confirmed the helicopter was an AH-64 Apache based at Fort Hood, a large Army installation located close to the crash site.

Fire broke out at the crash site

On arrival, first responders found not only the downed aircraft but also a fire spreading rapidly across the area. Bell County Sheriff's Office spokesman Cliff Coleman said the blaze was "getting out of control very quickly" when officers reached the scene. Emergency response teams moved quickly to manage the situation while the US Army said it had begun securing the site.

Accoring to BBC, Brig Gen Ethan Diven, the acting commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, said in a statement: "Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts. Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."

What is the AH-64 apache?

The AH-64 Apache is a twin-engine, four-bladed attack helicopter built to carry out armed reconnaissance, close combat, mobile strike, and vertical manoeuvre operations, according to the US Army. The aircraft carries two crew members: a pilot seated in the rear cockpit and a co-pilot gunner positioned at the front. Given the aircraft's two-seat configuration, both occupants died in the crash.

The US Army said an investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

First responders arrive quickly, secure the area, and fight the blaze after the Apache helicopter goes down. Photo credit: Jesus Olarte/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Military aircraft crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that five members of the Indian Air Force lost their lives after a military transport aircraft crashed during a flight operation in the northeastern state of Assam.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-32, went down in the Jorhat area while carrying out what the Air Force described as a routine mission.

Source: Legit.ng