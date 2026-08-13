The UAE officially stated on its website the circumstances under which a foreigner may receive a permanent entry ban

The government identified specific categories of behaviour serious enough to trigger a lifetime restriction

Foreigners who fall into certain categories may never be permitted to enter the UAE again

The United Arab Emirates has disclosed the one key reason a foreign national could face a permanent ban from ever entering the country again.

The UAE government published the information directly on its official website, outlining the circumstances under which immigration authorities may impose a lifetime restriction on entry.

UAE names 1 reason that could get a foreigner banned for life. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/peng song/Antonio Masiello

Source: Getty Images

When the UAE imposes a lifetime ban

According to the UAE, a permanent ban is not handed out lightly. The government explained that such a measure is reserved for the most serious situations, describing it as a response to extreme cases rather than routine immigration violations.

The UAE stated:

"Lifetime Ban (Severe Cases) In extreme situations like deliberate repeat breaches, fraud, or concerns regarding security, a lifetime ban may be imposed."

Three specific triggers are identified in the statement. The first involves intentional and repeated violations, meaning a person who knowingly breaks the rules on multiple occasions rather than committing a one-off or accidental offence.

The second is fraud, which could encompass false documentation, misrepresentation of identity, or any deliberate deception used to gain entry. The third and arguably most serious trigger is a concern related to national security, a broad category that grants authorities considerable discretion in determining who poses a risk to the country.

What this means for foreigners

The UAE is one of the world's most visited countries, attracting millions of tourists, workers, and residents from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas each year. For Nigerians and other African nationals who travel to the UAE for business, trade, or leisure, understanding the conditions that could lead to permanent exclusion is particularly important.

A lifetime ban, as the name suggests, carries no expiry date and leaves no room for future applications. Unlike a temporary ban, which may last for a defined period, a permanent restriction means the affected individual would be barred from re-entering the country indefinitely under any circumstances.

The UAE's position makes clear that the severity of the consequence matches the severity of the conduct, targeting those who act with deliberate intent to deceive or undermine the country's laws and security systems.

UAE announces residence permit financial requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit in the country.

The UAE stated that foreigners whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 per month, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 per month to meet the financial requirement.

Source: Legit.ng