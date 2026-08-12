A Nigerian adult film actress opened up in a viral video about her decision to join the industry

The actress said her videos remain permanently online and that she now faces difficult conversations ahead with her children

She directly addressed people in her DMs who were considering joining the industry, urging them to reconsider

A Nigerian adult film actress, Tall Lizzy Elizabeth Daniel, has gone public with deep regret over her decision to enter the industry, admitting she gained nothing financially or personally from the experience.

In a video she shared on social media, the actress spoke with raw candour about the consequences of her choices, directing her message at both herself and anyone thinking of following a similar path.

Tall Lizzy Elizabeth opens up in a viral video about her decision to join the industry. Photos: Tall Lizzy Elizabeth.

Source: Instagram

"I Regret It So Bad"

The actress did not hold back when describing how she now feels about her career in adult entertainment.

She questioned what she had actually gained from her involvement, concluding the answer was very little.

"Do you want me to be honest with you? Okay, let me be honest with you. I am regretting my decision right now. I Regret why I joined the industry. I Regret it so bad. I swear to God," she said.

She pointed to the permanent digital footprint of her past work as one of the most painful consequences she lives with.

"Nothing. Nothing aside the countless video of me online. That will be online forever. I have nothing else to show for my stupidity and It's not too late," she added.

The actress also acknowledged that the decision had not delivered the financial rewards she had anticipated.

Addressing the idea that her peers made more money through conventional means, she said:

"There's no excuse of oh, I did not do what my mates were doing. That's why I did not make money. Now I even did worse than my mates are doing and I still do not have money."

Warning to Those Considering the Industry

Beyond her personal regrets, the actress used the opportunity to speak directly to people who had privately reached out to her expressing interest in joining the adult entertainment industry.

"You know, those of you that are in my DMs. Those of you that are sending me emails that you are interested in joining the industry. It is not too late for you to change your mind," she said, urging them to reconsider before it was too late.

She maintained that no amount of reasoning from someone already inside the industry could fully convey the weight of the consequences to an outsider.

"There is nothing you can never get anything good from it. There's no way I'm going to explain myself to you. You would not understand me that is in the industry," she said.

Watch an X video of Tall Lizzy Elizabeth Daniel here:

Reactions trail Tall Lizzy Elizabeth Daniel's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Daddy_Bliss stated:

"She's not genuinely having regrets. She only regrets because she didn't make the money she expected. If she had made the money she expected them she may not really mind the consequences of her decision."

@omartokosun shared:

"God help all of us. Including those that acts and those that watch it. May His mercy help us escape destruction"

Tall Lizzy says her videos remain permanently online and that she now faces difficult conversations ahead with her children. Photos: Tall Lizzy.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng