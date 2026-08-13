Kennirich Olu, a UNILORIN Physics graduate, revealed he went five days without bathing during his 300 level exams to secure top grades

He and a course mate faced four demanding papers in one week, including Quantum Physics and Numerical Analysis, with no water supply on campus

The graduate posted his semester result on Facebook, showing what his sacrifice during that gruelling exam week actually earned him

Kennirich Olu, a University of Ilorin Physics graduate now working as a physics tutor, has gone viral after sharing how he skipped bathing for five days straight during his 300-level examinations to keep reading, before showing the results he earned that semester.

Writing on Facebook on August 12, 2026, Olu, whose full name is Kehinde Sikiru Babatunde, explained that the sacrifice was not a solo act.

A UNILORIN graduate recounts an extreme exam experience and reveals the result that followed. Photo Credit: Kennirich Olu

Source: Facebook

His course mate, whom he nicknamed "Android," was in the same situation throughout that punishing exam week.

UNILORIN: Four exams, no water, one outfit

The week in question featured four back-to-back papers: Waves and Optics on Monday, Quantum Physics on Tuesday, Numerical Analysis on Thursday, and Electromagnetism on Friday.

Olu described how he normally commuted from Gambari, a community outside the university, carrying clothes, soap, and a brush to last through the week, bathing in a corridor toilet and brushing his teeth at a nearby mosque.

That particular week, however, a power fault had cut off the water supply across campus entirely. With no water and no room to travel home between papers, especially not with Numerical Analysis by Prof. Taiwo looming on Thursday, both students stayed put and kept studying.

"MAT 332 by Prof. Taiwo couldn't allow us go home oo," he wrote, describing solutions that ran across three pages where a single error at the start would render the entire working worthless.

By the time Electromagnetism arrived on Friday, Olu recalled that he could no longer smell his own clothes. He rushed home immediately after that final paper to bathe. "Mowa dudu," he wrote, laughing at himself in the same breath.

The results that made it worth it

The semester result he shared told a different story from the suffering. Olu recorded a GPA of 4.61 and a cumulative GPA of 4.38 across 23 credit units.

He earned A grades in seven of his nine courses, including Quantum Physics, Waves and Optics, and Numerical Analysis. A B in Electronics II and a D in Electromagnetism, the course he felt most confident about after the exam, were the only exceptions.

He graduated from UNILORIN with a second class upper division in Physics on August 28, 2024.

See Kennirich Olu's original Facebook post that sparked the conversation:

Followers celebrate UNILORIN graduate

@Ajag Toyib Prevail said:

"My oga way teach me L'hopital rule during my 100lev days. Now your boy de 500l Thank you for all you did boss."

@Chidera Onya said:

"Congratulations 👋."

@Qowiyyu Muhammad Jamiu said:

"Weldone sir."

@Kerry Oji De Pythagorean said:

"Hard work pays."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN graduate who wrote the JAMB exam three times had finally graduated in style.

UNILORIN graduate starts master's at UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILORIN graduate had begun his master's programme at the University of Ibadan (UI).

He shared how he bagged a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Ilorin in 2019.

The young man shared what he learned before starting his master's program at UI in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng