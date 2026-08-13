A general overseer of Image of God Evangelical Ministry publicly announced his departure from Christianity and conversion to traditional religion

The pastor credited his mentor, Olusegun Olatunji, and his children for guiding him through the transition to his new spiritual path

He introduced himself under a new traditional name and declared that Christianity is a foreign religion that deceives people

A general overseer of Image of God Evangelical Ministry has made a stunning public declaration, turning his back on Christianity and fully embracing traditional religion.

The pastor, who has not been previously named in public reports, made the announcement publicly, where he openly criticised Christianity as a foreign religion brought to Africa to deceive people. He argued that traditional religion is not only more authentic but also the oldest spiritual practice in existence.

Reactions as General Overseer renounces Christianity, embraces traditional religion. Photo credit@olabanjofelixgold

Source: Instagram

Pastor credits mentor for his conversion

During his announcement, the former clergyman took time to express gratitude to Olusegun Olatunji, the man he credited with guiding him back to what he described as his roots.

He also acknowledged Olatunji's children, saying they had been actively involved in his training since he began his journey into traditional religion.

General Overseer renounces christianity, embraces traditional religion. Photo credit@olabanjofelixgold

Source: Instagram

As part of his transformation, the former pastor introduced a new identity, announcing that he would henceforth be known as Ifawamiri Aworaneledumare Babaalawo Onifa.

Here is the Instagram video of Olabanjo Felix Gold renouncing Christianity and sharing his take on the religion:

Nigerians react to the viral announcement

The news quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians who had varying takes on the development.

@arogege wrote:

"He has never been a Pastor. Jesus Christ the only way the truth and the life. You can argue whatever you think but as for me and my house, we will worship the living God through the name of Jesus Christ."

@ray_marshall_007 commented:

"E say na ifawamimiri."

@nonamehighz reacted:

"Cross carpet Dey game"

@bibire__ said:

"Na juju he find go the place o wey dea catch am"

@datgurll_shawty wrote:

"This one never know hin real calling."

@jimmytobby007 added:

"Baba don port back to the roots."

9ice speaks about becoming babalawo

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer 9ice had opened up about his religious beliefs, revealing that he has been practising as a babalawo for more than 18 years.

The singer made the revelation while speaking at an event, where he explained why he had kept his beliefs private for so long. His disclosure sparked reactions from fans, many of whom expressed surprise after watching the video.

Some fans, however, pointed to the lyrics of some of 9ice’s songs, suggesting that his music may have contained subtle references to his faith over the years.

Source: Legit.ng