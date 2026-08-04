Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's relationship: From wedding to 2026 charges
Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield have been together since 2012 and married in 2013 after finding love later in life. Their relationship has included a private wedding, moves from Michigan to New York, and a shared podcast. Even though they are still together, their marriage has faced challenges due to Timothy Busfield’s legal troubles.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's relationship timeline
- 2012: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield meet at a Los Angeles bar
- December 2012: The couple gets engaged
- April 2013: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield get married
- 2013–2018: The couple builds a life in Michigan
- 2018–2019: Gilbert and Busfield relocate to New York
- 2020: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield launch a podcast
- 2022–2024: Busfield works on The Cleaning Lady
- January 2026: An arrest warrant is issued for Timothy Busfield
- February 2026: Busfield is indicted on four counts
- June 2026: Gilbert moves out of their New York City apartment
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield met at a Los Angeles bar in 2012 and quickly developed a relationship.
- The couple became engaged in December 2012 and married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in April 2013.
- After living in Michigan for several years, they moved to New York and established a home in the Catskill Mountains.
- In January 2026, Busfield surrendered to authorities over allegations involving child sexual contact.
Profile summary
Full name
Melissa Ellen Gilbert
Timothy Clark Busfield
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
8 May 1964
12 June 1957
Age
62 years old (as of 2026)
69 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Gemini
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, USA
Lansing, Michigan, USA
Current residence
Catskill Mountains, New York, USA
Catskill Mountains, New York, USA
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
White
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'3"
5'10"
Height in centimetres
160
178
Hair colour
Brown
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Blue
Mother
Kathy Wood
Jean Busfield
Father
David Darlington
Roger Busfield
Siblings
5
3
Marital status
Married
Married
Partner
Timothy Busfield
Melissa Gilbert
Children
2
3
School
-
East Lansing High School
College
The Buckley School, Los Angeles
East Tennessee State University
Profession
Actress, author, producer
Actor, television director, television producer
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Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's relationship timeline
Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's romance began after both had already established long careers in Hollywood. The couple's relationship progressed quickly, leading to an engagement and wedding within a year of meeting. Below is a look at the key events that have defined their relationship.
2012: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield meet at a Los Angeles bar
Busfield and Melissa Gilbert reportedly met in 2012 at a bar in Los Angeles. The meeting marked the beginning of a relationship between two actors who were already familiar with the entertainment industry.
Gilbert was best known for playing Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, while Busfield had built a career through acting and directing, with credits including Thirtysomething, Field of Dreams and The West Wing.
In a 2024 interview with People, Gilbert recalled the night she met her husband:
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It sounds cliché to say it, but it really was like getting hit with a thunderbolt. It just seemed right and inevitable. The next morning when I woke up, my first thought was, ‘I'm going to marry him,’ and then my next thought was, ‘You're a crazy person.'
Their romance also came at a time when both had experienced previous marriages and had established families of their own.
December 2012: The couple gets engaged
Only a few months after starting their relationship, the couple got engaged when Busfield proposed to Gilbert in December 2012. The engagement was not public, and it only came to the fore in January when Gilbert’s representative confirmed the couple’s relationship milestone.
April 2013: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield get married
Gilbert and Busfield exchanged marriage vows on 24 April 2013, in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. The wedding marked both partners’ third marriages. Gilbert was previously married to Bruce Boxleitner and Bo Brinkman, while Busfield’s ex-wives are Jenny Merwin and Radha Delamarter.
The actress made headlines for her choice of wedding attire. Rather than wearing a traditional white gown, she walked down the aisle in a red wedding dress. She later explained that the colour represented passion, fire and love and said the dress held special memories for her.
2013–2018: The couple builds a life in Michigan
After getting married, Gilbert moved to Michigan, where Busfield had been living. The move represented a significant change for Gilbert, who had spent much of her professional life connected to Los Angeles and the entertainment industry.
While speaking to Click On Detroit, the Switched at Birth actress reflected on the move to Michigan. She said:
This is a dream come true. And it's a dream I never really knew I had until I got here and felt that sense of community. I felt like I was home. I felt comfortable, I felt safe, and the people were just so gentle, especially the people I was with.
During these years, the couple continued to work in the entertainment industry while maintaining a relatively private personal life. Busfield remained active as an actor and director, while Melissa Gilbert pursued acting, writing, and other creative projects.
2018–2019: Gilbert and Busfield relocate to New York
Around 2018, Gilbert and Busfield left Michigan and moved to New York. The couple also bought a property in the Catskill Mountains. They worked on renovating the property and viewed it as a potential long-term home.
Their move also represented another stage in their shared preference for a quieter lifestyle. Rather than making Los Angeles the centre of their lives, they increasingly focused on creating a home environment away from Hollywood's traditional hub.
2020: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield launch a podcast
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilbert and Busfield expanded their professional partnership by launching the Gilbert & Busfield podcast. They discussed their personal lives, careers, and experiences in the entertainment industry.
The podcast also allowed listeners to hear them interact as a couple outside the traditional television and film formats in which they had become known. It became one of several projects that showcased their professional and personal partnership.
2022–2024: Busfield works on The Cleaning Lady
A major development in the couple's story came from Busfield's work on the Fox television series The Cleaning Lady. He directed episodes of the show, which was filmed in New Mexico.
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During filming between 2022 and 2024, the director allegedly involved child actors in the production, which resulted in a criminal investigation. Busfield has denied the allegations.
January 2026: An arrest warrant is issued for Timothy Busfield
In January 2026, Timothy Busfield’s arrest warrant was issued in New Mexico. Authorities accused him of criminal sexual contact involving a minor in connection with allegations arising from his work on The Cleaning Lady.
Busfield turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque on 13 January 2026. He denied the allegations and maintained his innocence. As the legal case developed, Timothy Busfield’s spouse publicly demonstrated support for her husband when she attended a January court hearing and later wrote a letter to the judge in which she defended Busfield's character.
A judge ultimately ordered Busfield released while he awaited trial.
February 2026: Busfield is indicted on four counts
The legal case took another major turn in February 2026 when a New Mexico grand jury indicted Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under 13. This followed his January arrest and subsequent release pending further proceedings.
The allegations stem from claims involving two boys who were working as child actors on The Cleaning Lady. Busfield has denied the allegations through his attorneys.
June 2026: Gilbert moves out of their New York City apartment
Amid Busfield’s legal troubles, the American actress moved out of her New York City apartment after eight years to live full-time at her country home in Upstate New York. Melissa Gilbert shared the relocation update on her Instagram page. Part of her post read:
So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town. I’ll miss the walking and our neighbourhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there and on the streets. This city truly has a pulse. You can feel it in your heart. I promise we will be back; it’s just that right now…..well….you know. Excited to live in our wonderful home upstate full time for a good long while.
FAQs
- How did Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield meet? They met at a bar in Los Angeles in 2012, and their relationship developed quickly, and they became engaged later that year.
- When did Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield get married? The couple got married on 24 April 2013, in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
- Do Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield have children together? They do not have children from their marriage, but Gilbert has two children, and Busfield has three children from their previous relationships.
- How many kids did Melissa Gilbert give birth to? She has two sons: Dakota Paul Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner.
- Who was Melissa Gilbert's husband before Timothy Busfield? Before marrying Timothy Busfield, Melissa Gilbert was married twice. Her first husband was Bo Brinkman, and her second was Bruce Boxleitner.
- Are Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield still married? The couple is still married despite legal troubles Busfield is facing and separation rumours.
- What happened to Timothy Busfield? The Hollywood actor has been facing criminal charges involving minors during the period he worked on The Cleaning Lady in New Mexico. He has denied the allegations.
Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's relationship has spanned more than a decade since they tied the knot in 2013. The couple has built a blended family from their previous relationships and shared several personal and professional milestones. Their marriage has come under public scrutiny following criminal charges against Busfield.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.