Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield have been together since 2012 and married in 2013 after finding love later in life. Their relationship has included a private wedding, moves from Michigan to New York, and a shared podcast. Even though they are still together, their marriage has faced challenges due to Timothy Busfield’s legal troubles.

Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Timothy Busfield, attend the "Busfield/Gilbert" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield met at a Los Angeles bar in 2012 and quickly developed a relationship.

and quickly developed a relationship. The couple became engaged in December 2012 and married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in April 2013.

After living in Michigan for several years, they moved to New York and established a home in the Catskill Mountains.

In January 2026, Busfield surrendered to authorities over allegations involving child sexual contact.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Ellen Gilbert Timothy Clark Busfield Gender Female Male Date of birth 8 May 1964 12 June 1957 Age 62 years old (as of 2026) 69 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Lansing, Michigan, USA Current residence Catskill Mountains, New York, USA Catskill Mountains, New York, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'3" 5'10" Height in centimetres 160 178 Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Blue Blue Mother Kathy Wood Jean Busfield Father David Darlington Roger Busfield Siblings 5 3 Marital status Married Married Partner Timothy Busfield Melissa Gilbert Children 2 3 School - East Lansing High School College The Buckley School, Los Angeles East Tennessee State University Profession Actress, author, producer Actor, television director, television producer Instagram @melissagilbertofficial - Facebook @rsnappy -

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's relationship timeline

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's romance began after both had already established long careers in Hollywood. The couple's relationship progressed quickly, leading to an engagement and wedding within a year of meeting. Below is a look at the key events that have defined their relationship.

2012: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield meet at a Los Angeles bar

Busfield and Melissa Gilbert reportedly met in 2012 at a bar in Los Angeles. The meeting marked the beginning of a relationship between two actors who were already familiar with the entertainment industry.

Melissa Gilbert (L) and Timothy Busfield pose during a photocall for the Golden Nymph Awards ceremony of the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in the Principality of Monaco. Photo: Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

Gilbert was best known for playing Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, while Busfield had built a career through acting and directing, with credits including Thirtysomething, Field of Dreams and The West Wing.

In a 2024 interview with People, Gilbert recalled the night she met her husband:

It sounds cliché to say it, but it really was like getting hit with a thunderbolt. It just seemed right and inevitable. The next morning when I woke up, my first thought was, ‘I'm going to marry him,’ and then my next thought was, ‘You're a crazy person.'

Their romance also came at a time when both had experienced previous marriages and had established families of their own.

December 2012: The couple gets engaged

Only a few months after starting their relationship, the couple got engaged when Busfield proposed to Gilbert in December 2012. The engagement was not public, and it only came to the fore in January when Gilbert’s representative confirmed the couple’s relationship milestone.

April 2013: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield get married

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield attend the "Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs" Nominees Party during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Gilbert and Busfield exchanged marriage vows on 24 April 2013, in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. The wedding marked both partners’ third marriages. Gilbert was previously married to Bruce Boxleitner and Bo Brinkman, while Busfield’s ex-wives are Jenny Merwin and Radha Delamarter.

The actress made headlines for her choice of wedding attire. Rather than wearing a traditional white gown, she walked down the aisle in a red wedding dress. She later explained that the colour represented passion, fire and love and said the dress held special memories for her.

2013–2018: The couple builds a life in Michigan

After getting married, Gilbert moved to Michigan, where Busfield had been living. The move represented a significant change for Gilbert, who had spent much of her professional life connected to Los Angeles and the entertainment industry.

Timothy Busfield and his wife, Melissa Gilbert, pose at the opening night after-party for Irish Rep's production of "The Seafarer" at Crompton Ale House in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

While speaking to Click On Detroit, the Switched at Birth actress reflected on the move to Michigan. She said:

This is a dream come true. And it's a dream I never really knew I had until I got here and felt that sense of community. I felt like I was home. I felt comfortable, I felt safe, and the people were just so gentle, especially the people I was with.

During these years, the couple continued to work in the entertainment industry while maintaining a relatively private personal life. Busfield remained active as an actor and director, while Melissa Gilbert pursued acting, writing, and other creative projects.

2018–2019: Gilbert and Busfield relocate to New York

Around 2018, Gilbert and Busfield left Michigan and moved to New York. The couple also bought a property in the Catskill Mountains. They worked on renovating the property and viewed it as a potential long-term home.

Their move also represented another stage in their shared preference for a quieter lifestyle. Rather than making Los Angeles the centre of their lives, they increasingly focused on creating a home environment away from Hollywood's traditional hub.

2020: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield launch a podcast

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield participate in the Los Angeles Mission Christmas Eve lunch For The Homeless held at the Los Angeles Mission. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilbert and Busfield expanded their professional partnership by launching the Gilbert & Busfield podcast. They discussed their personal lives, careers, and experiences in the entertainment industry.

The podcast also allowed listeners to hear them interact as a couple outside the traditional television and film formats in which they had become known. It became one of several projects that showcased their professional and personal partnership.

2022–2024: Busfield works on The Cleaning Lady

A major development in the couple's story came from Busfield's work on the Fox television series The Cleaning Lady. He directed episodes of the show, which was filmed in New Mexico.

During filming between 2022 and 2024, the director allegedly involved child actors in the production, which resulted in a criminal investigation. Busfield has denied the allegations.

January 2026: An arrest warrant is issued for Timothy Busfield

In January 2026, Timothy Busfield’s arrest warrant was issued in New Mexico. Authorities accused him of criminal sexual contact involving a minor in connection with allegations arising from his work on The Cleaning Lady.

Actor Timothy Busfield and actress Melissa Gilbert attend the opening night party for "Medea" at the BAM Harvey Theater in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

Busfield turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque on 13 January 2026. He denied the allegations and maintained his innocence. As the legal case developed, Timothy Busfield’s spouse publicly demonstrated support for her husband when she attended a January court hearing and later wrote a letter to the judge in which she defended Busfield's character.

A judge ultimately ordered Busfield released while he awaited trial.

February 2026: Busfield is indicted on four counts

The legal case took another major turn in February 2026 when a New Mexico grand jury indicted Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under 13. This followed his January arrest and subsequent release pending further proceedings.

The allegations stem from claims involving two boys who were working as child actors on The Cleaning Lady. Busfield has denied the allegations through his attorneys.

June 2026: Gilbert moves out of their New York City apartment

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield pose at the opening night of "Romy & Michele: The Musical" at Stage 42 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Amid Busfield’s legal troubles, the American actress moved out of her New York City apartment after eight years to live full-time at her country home in Upstate New York. Melissa Gilbert shared the relocation update on her Instagram page. Part of her post read:

So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town. I’ll miss the walking and our neighbourhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there and on the streets. This city truly has a pulse. You can feel it in your heart. I promise we will be back; it’s just that right now…..well….you know. Excited to live in our wonderful home upstate full time for a good long while.

FAQs

How did Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield meet? They met at a bar in Los Angeles in 2012, and their relationship developed quickly, and they became engaged later that year. When did Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield get married? The couple got married on 24 April 2013, in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. Do Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield have children together? They do not have children from their marriage, but Gilbert has two children, and Busfield has three children from their previous relationships. How many kids did Melissa Gilbert give birth to? She has two sons: Dakota Paul Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner. Who was Melissa Gilbert's husband before Timothy Busfield? Before marrying Timothy Busfield, Melissa Gilbert was married twice. Her first husband was Bo Brinkman, and her second was Bruce Boxleitner. Are Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield still married? The couple is still married despite legal troubles Busfield is facing and separation rumours. What happened to Timothy Busfield? The Hollywood actor has been facing criminal charges involving minors during the period he worked on The Cleaning Lady in New Mexico. He has denied the allegations.

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield's relationship has spanned more than a decade since they tied the knot in 2013. The couple has built a blended family from their previous relationships and shared several personal and professional milestones. Their marriage has come under public scrutiny following criminal charges against Busfield.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng